Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions delivered strong revenue growth with improved margins in 2024. The order backlog remains solid at NOK 61 billion and the tender pipeline grew to about NOK 86 billion at year end. Revenues in 2025 are expected to be around NOK 50 to 55 billion with EBITDA margins of 7.0 to 7.5 percent, excluding net income from OneSubsea. In addition, OneSubsea, where Aker Solutions owns 20 percent, has an ambition to distribute dividends of more than USD 250 million to its shareholders in 2025. Based on its robust financial position and positive outlook, Aker Solutions intends to pay out dividends of NOK 3.30 per share for 2024.

2024 Full-Year Financial Highlights

(excluding special items)

Revenue NOK 53.2 billion

EBITDA NOK 4.6 billion

EBITDA margin 8.7 percent

Earnings per share NOK 6.62

Order intake NOK 40.1 billion (0.8x book-to-bill)

Board of Directors will propose dividend of NOK 3.30 per share for 2024.

4Q 2024 Financial Highlights

(excluding special items)

Revenue NOK 15.7 billion

EBITDA NOK 1.2 billion

EBITDA margin 7.8 percent

Earnings per share NOK 1.70

Order intake NOK 11.6 billion (0.7x book-to-bill)

Order backlog NOK 60.9 billion

"Throughout 2024, we continued to raise the bar on our financial performance, carrying a strong momentum into 2025. I am also pleased to see how well our organization is managing the dual challenge of delivering an extensive project portfolio while developing the skills and solutions for the future," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

"It is also encouraging to see the value creation enabled through our 20 percent ownership in OneSubsea. As a proud co-owner and strategic partner, we see great opportunities going forward, which is well reflected in OneSubsea's target to distribute more than USD 250 million to its shareholders in 2025," said Digre.

Key developments

In the fourth quarter, revenue increased to NOK 15.7 billion from NOK 11.0 billion in the same period last year, representing a 43 percent increase. EBITDA excl. special items grew to NOK 1.2 billion or 7.8 percent, up from NOK 0.6 billion or 5.6 percent in the previous year. This was driven by continued strong performance in our Life Cycle segment, while negatively affected by additional losses in the legacy renewables projects, which will be delivered in 2025.

For the full year, revenues increased to NOK 53.2 billion, a year-on-year growth of 47 percent. EBITDA excl. special items for the full year was NOK 4.6 billion or 8.7 percent, up from NOK 1.3 billion or 3.6 percent in 2023. The underlying EBITDA-margin for 2024 excluding net income from OneSubsea was 7.3 percent.

Aker Solutions secured new orders worth NOK 11.6 billion in the quarter, which means a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7x for the period. The total order intake for 2024 was NOK 40.1 billion. The secured backlog at the end of the year was NOK 60.9 billion, dominated by projects under the well-proven alliance model with Aker BP.

During the fourth quarter, Aker Solutions paid out an extraordinary dividend of NOK 10 billion. Net cash position at year-end was NOK 2.9 billion, positively affected by a one-off effect of about NOK 1.3 billion from cash in transit related to the joint venture in Dubai.

Outlook

The outlook remains positive for Aker Solutions, with a solid order backlog and high activity within tenders and early-phase studies. The tender pipeline at the end of the year was about NOK 86 billion. The company is actively engaged in early-phase studies on future large-scale opportunities across the energy market, with revenues in the consultancy business growing more than 50 percent in 2024. The company remains very selective about which contracts it takes on and continues to be vigilant about capacity.

Based on the secured order backlog and ongoing projects, the company expects full-year revenue in 2025 to be between NOK 50 and 55 billion. EBITDA margins are expected to be in the range of 7.0 to 7.5 percent, excluding net income from OneSubsea. In addition, OneSubsea, where Aker Solutions owns 20 percent, is expected to pay out dividends of more than USD 250 million to its shareholders in 2025.

Capital Allocation and Dividend

Based on Aker Solutions' financial position and positive outlook, the Board of Directors will propose a dividend of NOK 3.30 per share for the fiscal year 2024, to be paid in 2025, pending approval in the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2025. The dividend payment represents approximately 50 percent of net income excl. special items, in line with the ordinary dividend policy.

