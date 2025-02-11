Glasswall Enhances Zero-Trust Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) File Protection Solution with Advanced Threat Intelligence from ReversingLabs

Technology Integration Offers a Robust, Multi-Layered Approach to File Security, Combining Proactive Risk Removal With Real-Time Intelligence

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasswall, the industry-leading provider of zero-trust file protection solutions, has announced a significant technology integration with ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, to enhance its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solution, Glasswall Halo, with an additional layer of pragmatic security. The technology collaboration enables customers to benefit from file classification through ReversingLabs' threat repository of 422 billion known goodware and malware.

The integration provides organizations with a comprehensive approach to file security, combining proactive threat removal with real-time threat intelligence. Glasswall's CDR technology instantly removes malicious content at scale, while ReversingLabs' intelligence enables security teams to assess risk, mitigate evolving threats, and automate file handling. Safe files are approved automatically, while suspicious ones are blocked, ensuring continuous protection against file-based attacks.

Glasswall Halo is an award-winning, infinitely scalable file protection solution powered by Glasswall's patented CDR technology. This advanced data filter rebuilds files and documents into a safe and compliant standard, removing the threat of malware, ransomware, and zero-day attacks. It can be easily deployed on-premises or in the cloud and is accessible via Web UI, API, and ICAP Servers.

Security administrators gain precise control over file handling by integrating file reputation and advanced malware classification. ReversingLabs provides the most accurate file reputation and threat classification services, verified by over 40 antivirus scanners. With 20 million malware and goodware samples added to its database daily, RL provides extensive visibility of in-the-wild threats, enabling security analysts to respond rapidly to ongoing attacks and organizations to stay ahead of evolving attacks.

"With ReversingLabs, our customers can minimize file-based security risks and prevent data breaches with greater precision," commented Paul Farrington, Chief Product Officer at Glasswall. "These powerful capabilities help organizations quickly manage risk, stay ahead of evolving attacks, and minimize the threat of new data breaches across their trust boundaries. The partnership also underlines our commitment to innovation and the development of pragmatic security solutions essential for organizations under attack."

"Our integration with Glasswall provides a powerful layer of proactive defense, ensuring that files are analyzed and reconstructed safely and without risk," said Peter Doggart, Chief Operating Officer at ReversingLabs. "The combined solution represents an important step forward in the fight against file-based cybersecurity threats."

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a zero-trust approach, which removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. Our battle-hardened CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in Cross Domain Solutions by the NSA and is trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

