Dienstag, 11.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
WKN: A14MS1 | ISIN: DK0060580512 | Ticker-Symbol: 5NN
Frankfurt
11.02.25
08:08 Uhr
11,860 Euro
-0,140
-1,17 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2025 17:48 Uhr
NNIT A/S: NNIT A/S: NNIT Releases Unaudited Financial Figures For 2024, 2025 Outlook And Adjusts Financial Aspirations

Finanznachrichten News

Today, NNIT releases its preliminary financial key figures for 2024, the financial outlook for 2025 and announces an adjustment of the group's financial aspirations.

Preliminary financial figures for 2024
Based on unaudited financial figures, NNIT delivered results in line with the latest outlook for organic growth of around 6-7% and group operating profit margin excluding special items of 6-7%. Group revenue amounted to DKK 1,851m corresponding to organic growth of 6.0% and reported growth of 7.1%. Group operating profit excluding special items was DKK 117m equating to a margin of 6.3%. Special items amounted to DKK 69m.

Financial outlook for 2025
Although market conditions and the geopolitical landscape have become more uncertain, NNIT expects to continue growing its underlying business across the Life Science, Public and Private verticals in 2025. Organic growth is expected to be 7-10% with profitability anticipated to increase driven by top line growth, improving billability and cost optimization. The group operating profit margin excluding special items is expected to be 7-9%. Special items are anticipated to be at a lower level than 2024.

Financial aspirations adjusted
NNIT remains committed to its strategic direction of becoming a pure-play IT consultancy company with strong positions in globally attractive markets and ample opportunities to profitably grow its business.

NNIT adjusts its financial mid-term aspirations based on lower-than-initially-expected financial performance in 2024, the impact on expectations for 2025 and beyond from continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty combined with a significant downgrade of the market outlook for the Life Science industry1 from around 8% CAGR in 2023-2026 to around 5% CAGR in 2024-2028. For the mid-term strategy period 2025-27, NNIT aspires to deliver profitable growth with annual organic revenue growth between 7 to 10%, and an operating profit margin before special items above 10% in 2027.

NNIT will release its Annual Report 2024 on February 18, 2025, and host a webcast on the following day as planned.

1Source: Gartner data from 2023 and latest data from Everest Group, November 2024

For more information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Carsten Ringius
EVP & CFO
Tel: +45 3077 8888
carr@nnit.com

Media Relations
Sofie Mand Steffens
Senior Communications Consultant
Tel: +45 3077 8337
smst@nnit.com

ABOUT NNIT
NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ more than 1,700 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

