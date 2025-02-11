DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Feb-2025 / 17:51 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 11 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 108.50p Lowest price paid per share: 104.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.7027p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,877,037 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,877,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.7027p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 1494 105.00 08:55:16 00321911020TRLO1 XLON 1618 104.50 08:55:16 00321911021TRLO1 XLON 400 105.00 09:18:57 00321923609TRLO1 XLON 500 105.00 09:19:09 00321923773TRLO1 XLON 546 105.00 09:19:23 00321923879TRLO1 XLON 1073 105.00 09:19:23 00321923880TRLO1 XLON 500 106.00 09:59:23 00321944787TRLO1 XLON 600 106.00 10:15:02 00321945286TRLO1 XLON 2862 106.00 10:25:43 00321945587TRLO1 XLON 389 105.50 12:13:08 00321949009TRLO1 XLON 460 105.50 12:13:08 00321949010TRLO1 XLON 460 105.50 12:13:08 00321949011TRLO1 XLON 1553 105.50 12:13:08 00321949012TRLO1 XLON 1040 105.50 12:13:08 00321949013TRLO1 XLON 780 105.50 12:13:08 00321949014TRLO1 XLON 780 105.50 12:13:08 00321949015TRLO1 XLON 781 105.50 12:13:08 00321949016TRLO1 XLON 4000 105.50 12:13:08 00321949017TRLO1 XLON 4000 105.50 12:13:08 00321949018TRLO1 XLON 4000 105.50 12:13:14 00321949020TRLO1 XLON 1225 105.50 12:13:14 00321949021TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 12:42:12 00321949698TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 12:42:28 00321949703TRLO1 XLON 2341 107.00 12:42:29 00321949704TRLO1 XLON 781 107.00 12:43:43 00321949724TRLO1 XLON 1560 107.00 12:43:43 00321949725TRLO1 XLON 4000 107.00 12:54:48 00321949981TRLO1 XLON 100 107.00 12:54:50 00321949985TRLO1 XLON 4670 107.00 12:54:50 00321949986TRLO1 XLON 4000 107.00 12:54:50 00321949982TRLO1 XLON 4000 107.00 12:54:50 00321949983TRLO1 XLON 3299 107.00 12:54:50 00321949984TRLO1 XLON 1098 107.00 12:54:52 00321949987TRLO1 XLON 757 108.00 13:18:27 00321950553TRLO1 XLON 300 108.00 13:18:27 00321950554TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 13:18:48 00321950564TRLO1 XLON 300 108.00 13:19:58 00321950580TRLO1 XLON 100 108.00 13:22:30 00321950639TRLO1 XLON 388 108.50 13:34:51 00321950916TRLO1 XLON 380 108.50 13:34:51 00321950917TRLO1 XLON 400 108.50 13:34:51 00321950918TRLO1 XLON 2332 108.00 13:35:17 00321950936TRLO1 XLON 777 108.00 13:35:17 00321950937TRLO1 XLON 300 108.50 13:35:17 00321950938TRLO1 XLON 90 108.50 13:35:17 00321950939TRLO1 XLON 861 108.50 13:35:17 00321950940TRLO1 XLON 816 107.50 13:37:19 00321950970TRLO1 XLON 2902 107.00 13:38:19 00321950997TRLO1 XLON 1748 107.00 14:04:05 00321951635TRLO1 XLON 815 107.00 14:20:09 00321952405TRLO1 XLON 815 107.00 14:20:09 00321952406TRLO1 XLON 2252 107.00 14:20:09 00321952403TRLO1 XLON 14701 107.00 14:20:09 00321952404TRLO1 XLON 751 106.00 14:30:24 00321952970TRLO1 XLON 169 107.50 14:34:41 00321953515TRLO1 XLON 600 107.50 14:34:41 00321953516TRLO1 XLON 797 107.50 14:34:41 00321953517TRLO1 XLON 1041 108.00 14:51:38 00321954432TRLO1 XLON 206 107.50 15:00:58 00321954830TRLO1 XLON 1361 107.50 15:00:58 00321954831TRLO1 XLON 58 107.50 15:31:07 00321956150TRLO1 XLON 270 107.50 15:31:07 00321956151TRLO1 XLON 1086 107.50 15:53:58 00321957213TRLO1 XLON 316 107.50 15:54:16 00321957238TRLO1 XLON 832 107.50 15:54:16 00321957239TRLO1 XLON 33 107.50 15:54:16 00321957240TRLO1 XLON 325 107.50 15:54:16 00321957241TRLO1 XLON 76 107.50 15:54:16 00321957242TRLO1 XLON 6 107.50 15:54:16 00321957243TRLO1 XLON 316 107.50 15:54:16 00321957244TRLO1 XLON

