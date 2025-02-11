Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Feb-2025 / 17:51 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      100,000 
Highest price paid per share:         108.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          104.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.7027p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,877,037 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,877,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.7027p                    100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1494              105.00          08:55:16         00321911020TRLO1     XLON 
1618              104.50          08:55:16         00321911021TRLO1     XLON 
400              105.00          09:18:57         00321923609TRLO1     XLON 
500              105.00          09:19:09         00321923773TRLO1     XLON 
546              105.00          09:19:23         00321923879TRLO1     XLON 
1073              105.00          09:19:23         00321923880TRLO1     XLON 
500              106.00          09:59:23         00321944787TRLO1     XLON 
600              106.00          10:15:02         00321945286TRLO1     XLON 
2862              106.00          10:25:43         00321945587TRLO1     XLON 
389              105.50          12:13:08         00321949009TRLO1     XLON 
460              105.50          12:13:08         00321949010TRLO1     XLON 
460              105.50          12:13:08         00321949011TRLO1     XLON 
1553              105.50          12:13:08         00321949012TRLO1     XLON 
1040              105.50          12:13:08         00321949013TRLO1     XLON 
780              105.50          12:13:08         00321949014TRLO1     XLON 
780              105.50          12:13:08         00321949015TRLO1     XLON 
781              105.50          12:13:08         00321949016TRLO1     XLON 
4000              105.50          12:13:08         00321949017TRLO1     XLON 
4000              105.50          12:13:08         00321949018TRLO1     XLON 
4000              105.50          12:13:14         00321949020TRLO1     XLON 
1225              105.50          12:13:14         00321949021TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          12:42:12         00321949698TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          12:42:28         00321949703TRLO1     XLON 
2341              107.00          12:42:29         00321949704TRLO1     XLON 
781              107.00          12:43:43         00321949724TRLO1     XLON 
1560              107.00          12:43:43         00321949725TRLO1     XLON 
4000              107.00          12:54:48         00321949981TRLO1     XLON 
100              107.00          12:54:50         00321949985TRLO1     XLON 
4670              107.00          12:54:50         00321949986TRLO1     XLON 
4000              107.00          12:54:50         00321949982TRLO1     XLON 
4000              107.00          12:54:50         00321949983TRLO1     XLON 
3299              107.00          12:54:50         00321949984TRLO1     XLON 
1098              107.00          12:54:52         00321949987TRLO1     XLON 
757              108.00          13:18:27         00321950553TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.00          13:18:27         00321950554TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          13:18:48         00321950564TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.00          13:19:58         00321950580TRLO1     XLON 
100              108.00          13:22:30         00321950639TRLO1     XLON 
388              108.50          13:34:51         00321950916TRLO1     XLON 
380              108.50          13:34:51         00321950917TRLO1     XLON 
400              108.50          13:34:51         00321950918TRLO1     XLON 
2332              108.00          13:35:17         00321950936TRLO1     XLON 
777              108.00          13:35:17         00321950937TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.50          13:35:17         00321950938TRLO1     XLON 
90               108.50          13:35:17         00321950939TRLO1     XLON 
861              108.50          13:35:17         00321950940TRLO1     XLON 
816              107.50          13:37:19         00321950970TRLO1     XLON 
2902              107.00          13:38:19         00321950997TRLO1     XLON 
1748              107.00          14:04:05         00321951635TRLO1     XLON 
815              107.00          14:20:09         00321952405TRLO1     XLON 
815              107.00          14:20:09         00321952406TRLO1     XLON 
2252              107.00          14:20:09         00321952403TRLO1     XLON 
14701             107.00          14:20:09         00321952404TRLO1     XLON 
751              106.00          14:30:24         00321952970TRLO1     XLON 
169              107.50          14:34:41         00321953515TRLO1     XLON 
600              107.50          14:34:41         00321953516TRLO1     XLON 
797              107.50          14:34:41         00321953517TRLO1     XLON 
1041              108.00          14:51:38         00321954432TRLO1     XLON 
206              107.50          15:00:58         00321954830TRLO1     XLON 
1361              107.50          15:00:58         00321954831TRLO1     XLON 
58               107.50          15:31:07         00321956150TRLO1     XLON 
270              107.50          15:31:07         00321956151TRLO1     XLON 
1086              107.50          15:53:58         00321957213TRLO1     XLON 
316              107.50          15:54:16         00321957238TRLO1     XLON 
832              107.50          15:54:16         00321957239TRLO1     XLON 
33               107.50          15:54:16         00321957240TRLO1     XLON 
325              107.50          15:54:16         00321957241TRLO1     XLON 
76               107.50          15:54:16         00321957242TRLO1     XLON 
6               107.50          15:54:16         00321957243TRLO1     XLON 
316              107.50          15:54:16         00321957244TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2025 12:51 ET (17:51 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

355              107.50          16:16:13         00321958573TRLO1     XLON 
3901              107.50          16:16:13         00321958575TRLO1     XLON 
640              108.00          16:19:50         00321958765TRLO1     XLON 
117              108.00          16:19:50         00321958766TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375731 
EQS News ID:  2084759 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2084759&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2025 12:51 ET (17:51 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
