Deutsche Boerse has reported exceptional financial results for the 2024 fiscal year, with substantial growth across all key performance indicators. The company's net revenue surged by 15 percent to €5.83 billion, while operational earnings (EBITDA) also increased by 15 percent to €3.4 billion. Net profit reached a historic peak of €1.95 billion, marking a 13 percent increase from the previous year. In response to this strong performance, the exchange operator plans to reward shareholders with an enhanced dividend of €4.00 per share, representing a 5 percent increase from the previous year.

Strategic Capital Deployment

Looking ahead to 2025, the Frankfurt-based exchange operator maintains an optimistic outlook, projecting net revenue of approximately €5.2 billion, excluding treasury results, and targeting an EBITDA of around €2.7 billion. In a significant move to enhance shareholder value, Deutsche Boerse has announced a substantial share buyback program worth €500 million. This strategic initiative, combined with the increased dividend payout, brings the total shareholder distribution to a record €1.2 billion, reflecting the company's strong liquidity position and commitment to shareholder returns. The market has responded positively to these developments, with the stock reaching new highs in after-hours trading.

