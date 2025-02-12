Anzeige
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
12.02.2025
Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 11 February 2025 were:

651.10p Capital only
651.11p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 11th February 2025, the Company now has 97,365,476 Ordinary Shares in issue excluding 20,563,462 shares which are held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2025 PR Newswire
