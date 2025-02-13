Volkswagen's preferred shares demonstrated positive momentum on the XETRA exchange, climbing 0.69 percent to reach €93.98. This upward movement comes as the automotive giant navigates through substantial organizational changes and transformation challenges. While the current share price stands significantly above its 52-week low of €78.86, it remains well below the year's peak of €128.60. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €111.43, suggesting considerable upside potential. The company's financial performance has shown some strain, with earnings per share declining from €7.76 to €2.42 in the latest quarter, alongside a slight revenue decrease to €78.48 billion.

Strategic Transformation Plans

The automotive manufacturer is implementing extensive restructuring measures in response to challenges in the electric vehicle market. A comprehensive workforce reduction plan targeting 35,000 positions nationwide reflects the company's adaptation to changing market dynamics. The restructuring particularly impacts German facilities, with production shifts focusing on Audi models. Despite these adjustments, recent stock performance indicates that investors maintain confidence in Volkswagen's long-term strategic direction and its ability to manage the concurrent production of conventional, hybrid, and electric vehicles.

