Meta Platforms has emerged as a standout performer in the communication services sector, which posted an exceptional 32.2% profit growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. The company's remarkable financial results contributed significantly to the S&P 500's strongest earnings growth since late 2021, reaching 15.1% and substantially exceeding initial analyst projections of 9.6%. Meta's individual performance was particularly impressive, with earnings per share reaching $8.24, up from $5.46 in the previous year, while revenue climbed 20.63% to $48.39 billion. Despite a minor 0.2% dip in recent trading, the stock maintains a strong position at $718.33, just shy of its 52-week high of $725.01.

Product Innovation Drives Growth

Meta's strategic diversification into hardware has proven successful, particularly through its partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses have achieved remarkable market penetration, with two million units sold since launch. This success, combined with robust consumer demand despite macroeconomic uncertainties, positions Meta favorably for continued growth, with analysts projecting earnings per share of $25.20 for the current fiscal year.

Ad

Fresh Meta information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Meta analysis...