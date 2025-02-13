Tesla's stock experienced a notable recovery on Wednesday, climbing 3.6% to $340.25 after a five-day downturn. This upward movement was supported by optimistic analyst projections, setting a target price of $475 based on the company's potential in autonomous driving and robotics technologies. However, the electric vehicle manufacturer's performance since the start of the year remains challenged, with a 16% decline primarily attributed to disappointing quarterly results and the company's first delivery decrease in over a decade.

Production Challenges Ahead

The automotive giant faces a significant hurdle with its planned simultaneous Model Y production overhaul across all manufacturing facilities, scheduled for March 2025. This unprecedented transformation could result in temporary production losses of up to 100,000 vehicles, potentially impacting profit margins. Adding to these concerns, declining average selling prices and attractive financing offers are putting additional pressure on margins, leading to adjusted earnings forecasts of $3.05 per share for 2025. Previously announced growth targets of 20-30% are now being reassessed as the company navigates these operational changes.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...