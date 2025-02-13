TeamViewer's stock experienced a significant boost, jumping 6 percent to €12.54 following the software company's announcement of ambitious growth targets through 2028. The Göppingen-based remote access software provider aims to achieve double-digit annual revenue growth starting from 2027, with projected revenues exceeding €1 billion by 2028. A key component of this strategic vision involves expanding the enterprise segment's contribution to total revenue from its current 25 percent to over 40 percent by 2028. The company's recent acquisition of software firm 1E for $720 million further strengthens its position in the American market, despite initial profitability challenges.

Market Response and Financial Outlook

The positive market reaction reflects growing investor confidence in TeamViewer's strategic direction, with the stock recovering approximately 40 percent from its December low of €8.93. The company projects currency-adjusted revenue growth between 5.1 and 7.7 percent for the current fiscal year, potentially reaching €797 million. Management remains confident in maintaining an adjusted operating margin around 43 percent, supported by cost optimization measures including a revised sponsorship agreement with Manchester United.

Ad

Fresh TeamViewer information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated TeamViewer analysis...