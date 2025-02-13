Bibby Financial Services embarks on digital transformation journey with Contentstack to build personalised customer experiences

Transforming a 200-year legacy: BFS selects Contentstack as its new DXP provider to build a scalable, customer-centric future

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025, the leading composable digital experience platformlegacy Sitecore platform. This strategic move aims to put BFS customers in the driver's seat by offering cutting-edge digital experiences, with a key focus on transitioning from the previous Sitecore platform to a flexible, scalable, and future-proof CMS. BFS will also tap into the company's DXP offerings - including Personalize, Automate, and Launch - to offer highly-personalised, digital experiences at scale across 9 international markets.

A Business Adapting for the Future

Founded in 1982 and part of the 200-year-old Bibby Line Group, BFS has built a reputation as a trusted financial partner for small and medium-sized businesses. BFS is aiming to move beyond its static "brochureware" website, which currently supports basic marketing and sales efforts.

"By partnering with Contentstack, we're securing long-term growth and delivering exceptional value, bridging the gap between our trusted heritage and the future," said Sean Casey, Head of External Corporate Communications at Bibby Financial Services.

"We are a people-based business, and Contentstack stood out as a partner, offering scale, scope, and a human-centric approach that we value. We also aligned with Contentstack's vision, roadmap, and customer care. This partnership reflects our commitment to navigate a dynamic business landscape. Together, we're building an advanced platform that will exceed customer expectations, drive innovation, and strengthen our stakeholder relationships."

Contentstack will empower BFS to:

Transition from the Sitecore platform to a more flexible, scalable, and future-proof CMS to power the future of digital experiences.

Craft unforgettable customer journeys with targeted personalisation journeys and data-driven insights.

Enable marketing teams to work faster and smarter with intuitive workflows and seamless integrations, driving efficiency and enabling focus on high-impact strategies.

Reach the goal of streamlining communication with customers, partners and internal teams.

"The biggest challenge that established brands like Bibby Financial face is staying relevant and credible in a competitive market," said Neha Sampat , CEO and founder of Contentstack.

"By choosing Contentstack, Bibby Financial Services can build upon its rich legacy by embracing a personalised customer experience. Being a true enterprise partner means that we help brands like BFS with the tools, technology, and support needed to power the world's best digital experiences."

On a mission to help de-risk the move to modern digital experience solutions, Contentstack has recently announced its Retire the Legacy offer for customers held back by decades-old CMS technology. The initiative allows legacy Adobe, Sitecore, and Oracle customers to move to Contentstack at 50% of their currently contracted license fees.

Trusted by some of the most iconic brands including Burberry, Mattel, and financial leaders such as RSA Insurance and TaxFix, Contentstack crafts tailored solutions to help organisations achieve their digital ambitions. BFS's new digital experience powered by Contentstack will launch in mid-2025.

Media Contact:

Julia Hovarth

juliah@ranieri.agency

Follow Contentstack:

Web: https://www.contentstack.com

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

Podcast: People Changing Enterprises

Community: https://community.contentstack.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack is the creator of the Headless CMS and the Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) category leader. Iconic brands around the world such as Alaska Airlines, ASICS, Burberry, Mattel, Mitsubishi and Walmart invest in Contentstack to rise above the noise in today's crowded and competitive digital markets and gain their unique Experience Edge.

Contentstack and its employees are dedicated to the customers and communities they serve. The company is recognised for its unmatched customer care and tradition of giving back globally through the Contentstack Cares program, including proud support of Pledge 1% and Girls Who Code .

Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

About Bibby Financial Services (BFS)

Bibby Financial Services is a specialist financial services provider to small and medium-sized businesses, established in 1982. Headquartered in the UK, we also have offices across Europe (Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland) and Singapore, with c.1000 colleagues.

As a trusted, independent financial services partner to more than 8,500 businesses worldwide, we have built a reputation for consistently delivering excellent service to our clients. We support businesses in more than 300 different industry sectors, providing innovative, tailored funding solutions.