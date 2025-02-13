BingX Labs Contributes $10M in StakeStone to Advance Omnichain Liquidity Solutions

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Labs, the innovation arm of cryptocurrency exchange BingX, has supplied $10 million to StakeStone, an omnichain liquidity infrastructure, to accelerate the development of omnichain liquidity staking and StakingFi applications. As a leading blockchain innovation incubator, BingX Labs conducted this strategic contribution aiming to support multi-chain expansion, liquidity optimization, and the adoption of staking technologies, enhancing blockchain financial services and improving capital efficiency across decentralized ecosystems.

The demand for Liquidity Staking Derivatives (LSDs) has surged with users increasingly seeking flexible income solutions. At the same time, StakingFi is emerging as a key innovation in decentralized finance, enabling more efficient capital utilization. This new collaboration between BingX Labs and StakeStone will address these industry needs by optimizing liquidity infrastructure and pioneering new cross-chain asset protocols.

As part of this cooperation, the $10 million fund will support Stakestone's ecosystem development as both parties will explore innovative directions of growth, including cross-chain asset protocols and StakingFi product integration, while expanding real-world applications for omnichain staking technology. Resources will also be allocated to advancing on-chain inclusive finance, making blockchain financial services more accessible and lowering the entry barrier for users.

Vivien Lin, Head of BingX Labs, commented: "StakeStone's omnichain staking technology represents a significant leap forward in capital efficiency and StakingFi applications." Charles K, Founder of StakeStone, added: "This partnership with BingX Labs is a notable occasion for StakeStone. Together, we will redefine liquidity staking and expand the future of real-world blockchain applications."

The partnership will initially focus on strengthening liquidity infrastructure for cross-chain efficiency while advancing StakingFi products, education, and community incentives for long-term growth. This collaboration is expected to explore new use cases in liquidity staking and expand the role of blockchain technology in decentralized finance to empower a broader range of users worldwide.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management - all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

