Commerzbank has unveiled an aggressive strategy to bolster its market position, targeting a substantial profit increase to €4.2 billion by 2028, marking a significant leap from its 2024 record earnings of €2.7 billion. The announcement has resonated positively with investors, driving the bank's shares up by 1.6% to €19.33, contributing to an impressive 23% gain since the year's beginning. Central to this strategic transformation is a comprehensive efficiency program that involves reducing approximately 3,900 full-time positions by the end of 2027, with 3,300 cuts planned in Germany alone. The bank aims to achieve cost reductions through job relocations to more cost-effective regions in Asia and Poland.

Enhanced Shareholder Returns

In a move to reward shareholders, Commerzbank has announced a substantial increase in its dividend policy. The bank plans to nearly double its dividend from 35 to 65 cents per share for the 2024 fiscal year. Looking ahead, the financial institution has set an ambitious target of distributing 100% of its net profit to shareholders between 2026 and 2028, subject to successful strategy implementation and favorable economic conditions. This enhanced focus on shareholder returns underscores the bank's commitment to strengthening its position as an independent institution.

Ad

Fresh Commerzbank information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Commerzbank analysis...