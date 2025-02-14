Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.02.2025 08:34 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -5-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six months ended 31 December 2024 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six months ended 31 December 2024 
14-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"As part of the Group's journey to recovery, we progressed in our cost reduction programme, strengthened the balance sheet through active interest rate risk management and improved the portfolio across key metrics, underpinned by strong leasing and asset management efforts. Although several initiatives already implemented will only realise full value over the medium term, net operating income benefitted from an increased contribution from the Data Centres and Healthcare segments. Our portfolio remains defensive by geographic and asset class diversification, with a significant percentage of income under long-term hard currency leases. This provides a foundation for income generation and a resilient platform from which to capitalise on growth opportunities through active management and sector-focused development structures."

Financial and Portfolio highlights 

Restated 
                             6 Months ended 
                                      6 Months ended  Increase/ Decrease 
                             31 Dec 2024 
                                      31 Dec 2023 
Property portfolio net operating income (proportionate8) USUSD35.1m     USUSD31.1m     +13.0% 
EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 2         14.2%       14.7%       -0.5% 
Net finance costs                    USUSD29.8m     USUSD21.5m     +38.6% 
Weighted cost of debt                  9.39%       9.87%       -0.45% 
Revenue earned from multinational tenants6        85.4%       80.0%       +5.4% 
Income produced in hard currency7            94.2%       95.4%       -1.2% 
                             As at 31 Dec 2024 As at 30 Jun 2024 Increase/ Decrease 
EPRA NRV per share1                   USUSD50.7cps    USUSD57.9cps    -12.4% 
Group LTV                        51.36%      52.33%      -0.97% 
Total Income Producing Assets3              USUSD956.5m     USUSD971.2m     -1.51% 
Contractual rental collected               92.1%       91.1%       +1.0% 
WALE4                          5.21 years    5.23 years    -0.02 years 
EPRA portfolio occupancy rate5              90.62%      89.77%      +0.85% 
Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA")     353,340m2     386,538m2     -33,198m2 
Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations   2.67%       2.84%       -0.17%

Notes 

1       Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in 
       note 18. 
2       Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately 
       consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. 
       Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Joint Ventures, 
3       deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, 
       and related party loans. 
4       Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 
5       Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes joint ventures. 
6       Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 
7       Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. 
       Property net operating income ("NOI") is an Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") and is derived from 
8       IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the 
       financial review section below.

Summarised results commentary: 

We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials 
       and long term leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 85% of strong 
       multinational and investment grade tenants. The impact of the consolidation of GREA, which was fully 
       consolidated with effect from 30 November 2023, along with contractual lease escalations, which are 
.       predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets, have contributed to growth in NOI during this reporting 
       period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 94.2% of our leases in hard 
       currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to 
       pursue growth opportunities through active management and sector focused development substructures. 
 
       EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD50.7 cents per share (30 June 2024: USUSD57.9 cents 
.       per share), is predominantly driven by a 2.3% decrease in the fair value adjustment made on investment 
       properties during the period. This culminated in an overall decrease of 4.5% in the Group's proportionate 
       share of property values. 
.       Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 13.0%, which is largely 
       driven by the impact of the full period inclusion of the consolidated results of GREA post the 
       acquisition of this business on the 30th of November 2023. 
       Group administrative costs increased by 4.1% in the six months to 31 December 2024, mainly as a result of 
       the impact of the consolidation of APDM. Excluding the impact of APDM and considering that the cost 
       related to APDM will be capitalised to development projects when these resume in 2025, the administrative 
.       costs on a like-for-like comparable basis reduced by 19.1% from the comparative period. As a result, 
       administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets declined to 1.5% as of 31 
       December 2024, down from 1.85% as at 30 June 2024. This demonstrates strong progress in cost reduction 
       initiatives, notwithstanding the smaller asset base following negative fair value adjustments. The Group 
       continues to advance towards its strategic objective of reducing administrative costs as a percentage of 
       total income-producing assets to 1.25% over the short term and ultimately 1% over the medium term. 
       Although the Group WACD decreased to 9.39% from 9.87% in the comparative period, finance costs increased 
       by USUSD10.1 million (44.6%) during the period under review as compared to the period ended 31 December 
.       2024. The increase in finance costs is largely driven by the full period impact of increased borrowing 
       levels following the consolidation of GREA, which were partially offset by the settlement of debt from 
       the proceeds of the GREA capital raise that were recovered during the period.The Group has increased the 
       nominal value of interest rate hedges that amounted to USUSD200 million at the end of June 2024 to USUSD235 
       million as at 31 December 2024. The Group's focus remain on debt reduction over the foreseeable future 
       through asset recycling in non-core sectors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations                +27 82 480 4541 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance)      +44 20 7220 5000 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) 
                                 +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Darren M. Chinasamy                       +230 402 0885 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -2-

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group.

Directors:

Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay + and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and 15.44 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

A Company presentation for all investors and analysts via live webcast and conference call

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, 14 February 2025 at 11:30 Mauritius time / 09:30 SA time / 07:30 UK time via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the presentation being open to all existing and potential shareholders

.

Pre-registration is advised via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/ register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https:// grit.group/financial-results/

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Grit is a leading, woman-led real estate platform, delivering property investment and associated real estate services across Africa. We recognise our responsibility in shaping the built environment for long-term sustainability, with a strong focus on impact, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction across our portfolio. In addition, we remain committed to diversity and empowerment, with women holding over 40% of leadership positions, and we continue to make a meaningful difference through extensive community engagement and social impact initiatives across the continent.

Over the past 24 months, the Board introduced and remains focused on the Group's Grit 2.0 strategy, with its capital allocation strategy, cost reduction drive, active interest rate management and portfolio optimisation increasingly reflected in the composition of Group net operating income, with earnings from diplomatic housing, healthcare, and data centres replacing those from previously disposed assets in hospitality and LLR.

Operational review

The Group's journey was challenged by various exogenous factors during the reporting period, including a higher for longer interest rate environment, local currency declines, rental reversions as well as geopolitical headwinds, particularly in Mozambique.

These challenges impacted our net asset value, with EPRA NRV per share contracting by 12.4% to USUSD50.70 cents. Delays in development projects adversely affected revenue generation and portfolio growth. Notwithstanding these challenges, NOI from ongoing operations grew by 13.0% to USUSD35.1 million (H1FY24: USUSD31.1 million) in the six months to December 2024, driven predominantly by the positive contribution arising from the consolidation of GREA and supported by inflation-linked contractual lease escalations.

Rental collections improved to 92.1% from 91.1% at 30 June 2024, whilst 94% of the Group's revenue is earned in hard currency or from hard currency-linked long-term leases with mainly multinational, blue-chip tenants. Portfolio occupancy, excluding vacancies at ENEO CCI and VDE, remained stable at 94.5%.

The Group's retail portfolio continued to experience value compression, driven mainly by Anfaplace Mall, whilst the renegotiation of long-term leases on the Group's Vodacom (5 years) and Imperial (10 years) assets in Mozambique and Kenya impacted valuations in the office and Industrial segments respectively. Considering the prevailing macro-economic environment, the Group believes that the benefits of a more stable weighted average lease expiry ("WALE)" outweigh the impact of rental reversions from these contract negotiations.

The valuation movement in the Medical segment is as a result of the reclassification of the Group's Artemis Curepipe Hospital asset to "non-current asset held for sale" as part of the Group's asset recycling initiatives.

Cost containment

On a like-for-like basis, administrative costs decreased by 19.1% compared to the prior period. As a result, administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets declined to 1.5% as of 31 December 2024, down from 1.85% as at 30 June 2024. This demonstrates strong progress in cost reduction initiatives, notwithstanding the smaller asset base following negative fair value adjustments. The Group continues to advance towards its strategic objective of reducing administrative costs as a percentage of total income-producing assets to 1.25% over the short term and ultimately to 1% over the medium term.

Stakeholders are further referred to the AGM Business Update published on RNS on 13 December 2024 for more information on the Group's strategic outsourcing agreement with Broll Property Group, who will assume responsibility for the property and facilities management of Grit's assets valued at USUSD754 million as at 31 December 2024. This partnership is expected to deliver annual cost savings of approximately USUSD1 million and streamline operational efficiencies, enabling the Group to focus on its core expertise in impact real estate development, strategic asset management and retaining key tenant relationships. The effective date of this partnership will be 1 February 2025, preceded by a seamless transition phase to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Finance costs

Net finance costs increased substantially by 38.6% to USUSD29.8 million, mainly due to the full period impact of finance costs associated with the GREA acquisition being included in the period ended 31 December 2024, whilst the comparative period only included 1 month's impact following the consolidation of GREA on 30 November 2023. Annual contractual lease escalations over the portfolio that are mostly linked to US consumer price inflation partially shielded the increase in ongoing funding costs. Despite the increase in net finance costs, the weighted cost of debt reduced by 0.45% to 9.39%, supporting a reduction in the loan-to-value ratio of 0.97% to 51.36%. During the reporting period, the Group increased its hedging positions to 74.1% of its USUSD SOFR exposure. Further hedging and capital allocation, particularly from disposals, is expected to improve the Group's interest cover ratio (ICR) over the medium term.

Asset recycling

The Group continues to make measured progress in its asset recycling initiatives with the disposal of two assets valued at approximately US75 million currently underway. The reclassification of the Artemis Curepipe Hospital as "held for sale" temporarily impacted on the Group's reported asset yield, however it is expected that the yield will continue to increase in line with Grit's stated target of approximately 9% as assets producing below the required yield threshold are disposed of.

Update on political unrest in Mozambique

Mozambique experienced several weeks of political unrest following a disputed national election. At the time of writing, the situation remained calm, with limited reports of violence. Grit's foremost priority remains the safety of its staff, tenants and assets - no injuries or damage to the Group's assets have been reported. The Board and Management continues to monitor the situation closely, drawing on the Group's well-established Family of Partnerships in the country, with all contingencies remaining in effect, including police and military presence at Zimpeto Square. Political Risk Insurance against loss of income as a result of the unrest remains in place.

Update on the 2024 Annual General Meeting vote

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 December 2024, ordinary resolutions number 12 and 13, received the support of 69.68% and 70.27% respectively of shareholder votes. During January 2025 the Company invited shareholders, including dissenting shareholders, to discuss this voting outcome to understand their position and perspectives. The perspectives shared by of our shareholders are highly valued and have been reported to the Board.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Board welcomes Mr Nigel Nunoo, who was appointed as the Group's incoming independent Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Nunoo is expected to assume the position of Chairman following the retirement of Mr Peter Todd later this calendar year, having reached the maximum tenure in terms of the Group's governance policies.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -3-

As announced in the Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024, Mr Jonathan "Johnny" Crichton sadly passed away in September 2024. Lynette Finlay, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Member of the Audit Committee and Nigel Nunoo, Independent Non-Executive Director, appointed as a Member and Chair of the Risk Committee.

Outlook

The improvement of total returns to shareholders over the medium term remains a priority through the following key actions:

-- Continued focus on NOI growth and strong cash collections from the high-quality property portfolioincluding refocusing the portfolio towards resilient and impact sectors.

-- A rationalisation of shared functions post the acquisition of GREA and APDM and assessment of the optimalstructure of corporate head office functions going forward.

-- A USUSD4.1million annualised cost savings in net finance costs from reduction in debt, refinancing existingfacilities and inclusion of GREA assets into the existing syndicated facility.

-- The execution of development pipeline by GREA consistent with the Grit 2.0 strategy and generatingadditional income from property related services.

The uncertain political landscape in the USA, particularly impacting foreign trade policy and aid, remains a matter of concern and is closely monitored. Notwithstanding these external challenges, the Group remains on its growth trajectory, however, this remains susceptible to interest rate movements which are outside the Group's control. In line with its Grit 2.0 strategy, the Board will continue to target the reduction of administrative costs, lower LTV's and the weighted average cost of debt to defend and grow its distributable earnings and NAV growth

Presentation of financial results

The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the IFRS financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 18a to 18b. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures. In the absence of the requirement for Distributable Reserves in the domicile countries of the group, Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operational earnings that would be available for distribution as dividends to shareholders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific nuances of operating across a number of diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from the various regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the component income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interest (for properties consolidated by the group, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 18b - Distributable Earnings.

Although the NOI performance of the Group have improved on a year-on-year basis and administrative costs are trending downward as part of the cost savings initiatives that the Group is undertaking, the distributable earnings for the six months ended 31 December 2024 was negatively impacted by finance costs that remain high due to the high interest rate environment that exist globally. This contributed to a distributable loss being incurred for the six months ended 31 December 2024 amounting to USUSD4.6 million as compared to a distributable earning of USUSD6.0 million generated during the six months ended 31 December 2023. 

IFRS Income statement to      IFRS  Extracted from GRIT Proportionate   Split  GRIT     YTD 
distribution reconciliation    YTD   Associates   Income statement   NCI   Economic   Distributable 
                                             Interest   earnings 
                  USUSD'000 USUSD'000    USUSD'000        USUSD'000 USUSD'000   USUSD'000 
Gross rental income        38,987  3,605      42,592        (12,796) 29,796    29,546 
Property operating expenses    (6,826) (681)      (7,507)        1,867  (5,640)    (5,626) 
Net operating profit       32,161  2,924      35,085        (10,929) 24,156    23,920 
Other income           142   -        142          (265)  (123)     (92) 
Administration expenses      (9,264) (284)      (9,548)        1,484  (8, 064)   (7,744) 
Net impairment charge on     (386)  -        (386)         40    (346)     - 
financial assets 
Profit / (loss) from operations  22,653  2,640      25,293        (9,670) 15, 623    16,084 
Fair value adjustment on     (19,528) (135)      (19,663)       4,677  (14,986)   - 
investment properties 
Fair value adjustment on other  20    -        20          (13)   7       - 
financial asset 
Fair value adjustment on     (1,511) -        (1,511)        (31)   (1,542)    - 
derivative financial instruments 
Share-based payment        -    -        -           -    -       - 
Share of profits from associates 602   (602)      -           -    -       - 
Gain on derecognition of loans  -    -        -           -    -       - 
and other receivables 
Foreign currency (losses) / gains 4,654  (85)      4,569         (2,578) 1,991     - 
Other transaction costs      (3,970) -        (3,970)        708   (3,262)    - 
Profit / (loss) before interest  2,920  1,818      4,738         (6,907) (2,169)    16,084 
and taxation 
Interest income          2,935  -        2,935         (801)  2,134     2,134 
Finance costs - Intercompany   -    -        -           1,477  1,477     1,477 
Finance charges          (32,832) (1,821)     (34,653)       5,643  (29,010)   (25,718) 
Loss before taxation       (26,977) (3)       (26,980)       (588)  (27,568)   (6,023) 
Current tax            (499)  (156)      (655)         132   (523)     (526) 
Deferred tax           2,036  (2)       2,034         (197)  1,837     - 
Loss after taxation        (25,440) (161)      (25,601)       (653)  (26,254)   (6,549) 
NCI of associates through OCI   -    161       161          (161)  -       - 
Total comprehensive loss     (25,440) -        (25,440)       (814)  (26,254)   (6,549) 
VAT credits                                               1,993 
Distributable loss                                           (4,556)

Financial and Portfolio summary

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further split to produce a Grit Property Portfolio Revenue2 and NOI 2 analysis by sector. Grit's Property Portfolio Revenue has increased 14.9% from the prior year with the change in ownership in GREA from 51.48% to 54.22% with effect from 1 November 2023 and consolidation of GREA with effect from 30 November 2023. Additionally, the impact of ENEO CCI being brought into commercial use during the half year period, post the consolidation of GREA, contributed to growth. 

Revenue                  Revenue 
            6 months                  6 months 
       Revenue ended 31  Revenue        Revenue  ended 31  Revenue 
            December        Revenue      December 
       Six   2024    6 months       6 months 2023    6 months   Year-on-year Year-on-year Rental 
       months       ended 31   6 months ended 31       ended 31   change in  change in  Collection1 
Sector    ended 31 Step up  December   ended 31 December Step up  December 2023 
       December from joint 2024     December 2023   from joint        Revenue   Revenue   31December 
       2024   venture to       2023        venture to Year-on-year reported   comparable  2024 
            subsidiary Year-on-year     Change in subsidiary comparable         basis 
       Reported and GREA  comparable  Reported ownership and GREA  basis 
            associates basis         3     associates 
            to                     to 
            associates                 associates 
            4                     4 
       USUSD'000 USUSD'000  USUSD'000   USUSD'000 USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000    %      %      %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -4- 

Retail     10,612  135    10,477    10,445  11    186    10,248    1.6%     2.2%     97.7% 
Hospitality  3,111  -     3,111    2,977  -     -     2,977    4.5%     4.5%     103.7% 
Office     11,103  1,134   9,969    9,396  22    374    9,000    18.2%    10.8%    88.1% 
Light     2,920  94     2,826    3,049  (2)    (35)    3,086    (4.2%)    (8.4%)    57.69% 
industrial 
Corp      12,053 4,139   7,914    8,822  760    -     8,062     36.6%    (1.8%)    94.63% 
Accommodation 
Medical    1,242  500    742      748   10    160    578     66.1%    28.6%    84.01% 
Data Centre  1,741  732    1,009     784   6     99    679      121.3%    48.9%    121.19% 
Corporate   (190)   -     (190)     841   -     -     841     (122.8%)   (122.7%)   0.00% 
TOTAL     42,592  6,734   35,858    37,062  807    784    35,471    14.9%    1.1%     92.26% 
Subsidiaries  38,987 6,734   32,253    30,142  780    499    28,863    29.3%    48.5%    - 
Associates   3,605  -     3,605    6,920  17    285    6,618     (47.9%)   (58.3%)   - 
TOTAL     42,592  6,734   35,858   37,062  807    784    35,471    14.9%    1.1%     - 
 
            NOI 
 
            6 months 
            ended 31  NOI               NOI     NOI 
        NOI   December        NOI   NOI 
            2024    6 months             6 months   6 months         Year-on-year 
        6 months      ended 31   6 months 6 months  ended 31   ended 31   Year-on-year change in 
        ended 31 Step up  December   ended 31 ended 31  December   December   change in 
Sector     December from joint 2024     December December  2023     2023           NOI 
        2024   venture to       2023   2023                 NOI Reported comparable 
            subsidiary Year-on-year           Step up from Year-on-year       basis 
        Reported and GREA  comparable  Reported Change in associates  comparable 
            associates basis         ownership3 to      basis 
            to                     subsidiaries 
            associates                 and GREA 
            4                      associates 
                                  to 
                                  associates4 
 
        USUSD'000 USUSD'000  USUSD'000   USUSD'000 USUSD'000         USUSD'000   %      % 
                                  USUSD'000 
Retail     6,812  (2)    6,814    6,771  5     86      6,680    0.6%     2.0% 
Hospitality  3,103   -     3,103    2,977   -     -      2,977    4.2%     4.2% 
Office     9,121  854    8,267    8,139  19     350     7,770    12.0%    6.4% 
Light     2,715  3     2,712    2,918  (2)    (39)     2,959    (7.0%)    (8.4%) 
industrial 
Corp      10,381  3,727   6,655    7,498  716     -      6,782    38.5%    (1.9%) 
Accommoda-tion 
Medical    1,225  492    733     744   10     160     574     64.6%    27.4% 
Data Centre  1,724  728    996     784   6     99      679     120.1%    47.0% 
Corporate   4     -     4      1,232   -     -      1,232    (99.7%)   (99.7%) 
TOTAL     35,085  5,800   29,285    31,063  754    656      32,175   13.0%    (1.3%) 
Subsidiaries  32,161  5,071   27,090    24,913  504    279     28,445    29.1%    11.8% 
Associates   2,924  729    2,195    6,150  250    377     3,730    (52.5%)   (60.4%) 
Total     35,085  5,800   29,285    31,063 754    656      32,175   13.0%    (1.3%)

Notes

1 Rental Collections represents the amount of cash received as a percentage of contractual income. Contractual income is stated before the effects of any rental deferment and concessions provided to tenants.

2 Grit adjusted property portfolio Revenue, Operating expenses and Net Operating Income are unaudited alternative performance measurements.

3 Change in ownership relate to the impact of the change in the Group's proportionate share in GREA from 51.48% to 54.22% during HY2024.

4 On 31 December 2023 the Group obtained control over GREA and APDM and consolidated the results of these entities within effect from this day. Due to the consolidation of GREA the GREA associates became associates of the Group. The impact of these changes are reflected in these columns.

Retail sector: The retail sector has seen good leasing activity and reduced vacancies in Buffalo Mall in Kenya and Mall De Tete in Mozambique.

Hospitality sector: The hospitality sector has shown an improvement, largely driven by Tamassa Resort variable rental showing a good recovery in the hospitality sector.

Office sector: The office sector assets benefited from the completion of the ENEO project in Kenya that were brought into commercial use during HY2025. In April 2024, Exxon has renewed their lease in Commodity House Phase 2, our office building in Mozambique, at an escalated rental. The Ghana offices have also seen good leasing activity with reduced vacancies.

Light Industrial: The light Industrial sector results were largely impacted by new long-term lease with Imperial at a reduced rate which has been re-aligned to market rentals.

Corporate accommodation: The corporate accommodation sector has seen a slight drop mainly driven by renewal at reduced rentals in Mozambique assets, Acacia Estates and VDE Housing Compound.

Bora Africa (Light Industrial) & Data Centre sectors: Data Centre asset has benefited from the straight -line rental income adjustments in HY2025.

Healthcare sector: Healthcare assets have increased mainly due to high average HICP benefiting the escalation and straight -line rental income adjustments.

Cost control

The administrative expenses reported under IFRS for the six months ended 31 December 2024 increased by 4.1% as compared to the comparative period mainly due to USUSD2.0 million of costs relating to the project development arm of the Group (APDM) that was not included in the administrative expenses for the six months ended 31 December 2023 (APDM consolidated with effect from 30 November 2023). APDM administration expenses form part of development costs for projects undertaken by the Group. With limited development projects being undertaken during the first six months of the financial year, the Group absorbed the costs related to APDM under administration expenses. By excluding the impact of administrative expenses related to the development function of the Group, the administrative expenses decreased by 19.1% from the previous year on a like for like basis. The administrative expense as a percentage of total income producing assets decreased to 1.50% from 1.92% at 31 December 2023. The Group remains committed to reducing administrative costs to 1.25% of total income producing assets over the short term and to 1% over the medium term through various cost optimisation initiatives that are being executed. 

31 December  Restated 
Administrative expenses                         2024     31 December  Movement Move-ment 
                                            2023 
                                     USUSD'000    USUSD'000    USUSD'000 % 
Total administrative expenses reported under IFRS            9,264     8,895     369   4.1% 
Less: Administrative expenses related to APDM not capitalised      (2,070)    -       (2,070) (100.0%) 
Total ongoing administrative expenses - Like for Like basis       7,194     8,895     (1,701) (19.1%) 
 
Administrative expenses reported under IFRS as % of total income     1.94%     1.92%     0.02%  1.04% 
producing assets 
Ongoing administrative expense - like for like basis as % of total    1.50%     1.92%     (0.42%) (21.8%) 
income producing assets

Material finance cost increases

Global interest rates reduced marginally during the six months ended 31 December 2024, which, along with the impact of interest rate derivatives utilised by the Group, contributed to a decrease in the weighted-average cost of debt at 31 December 2024 to 9.39% as compared to 10.00% at 30 June 2024 and 9.87% at 31 December 2023. Despite the decrease in cost of debt the net finance costs of the Group increased by USUSD8.3 million during the six months ended 31 December 2024 as compared to the preceeding year. The increase in finance charges is largely driven by the full period impact of finance costs associated with the GREA acquisition being included in the period ended 31 December 2024, whilst the comparative period only included 1 month's impact following the consolidation of GREA on 30 November 2023. Annual contractual lease escalations over the portfolio that are mostly linked to US consumer price inflation partially shield the increase in ongoing funding costs.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -5-

The reported net finance charge disclosed below includes an amortisation of loan issuance costs and the impact of interest rate derivatives utilised. 

Restated 
Net finance costs                    31 December 2024         Movement Movement 
                                     31 December 2023 
                             USUSD'000     USUSD'000     USUSD'000 % 
Finance costs as per statement of profit or loss     32,832      22,709      10,123  44.6% 
Less: Interest income as per statement of profit or loss (2,935)     (1,115)     (1,820) 163.2% 
Net finance costs - IFRS                 29,897      21,594      8,303  38.5%

Interest rate risk exposure and management

The exposure to interest rate risk at 31 December 2024 is summarised below, and the table highlights the value of the Group's interest-bearing borrowings that are exposed to the base rates indicated: 

Lender               TOTAL  SOFR  EURIBOR PLR1  FIXED 
                  USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 
Standard Bank Group2        303,048 268,201 34,846 -    - 
NCBA Bank Kenya           30,424 30,424 -    -    - 
Maubank Ltd             30,000 15,000 -    -    15,000 
Investec Group           26,404 -    26,404 -    - 
SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd      21,700 21,700 -    -    - 
International Finance Corporation  16,100 16,100 -    -    - 
Nedbank Group            15,620 15,620 -    -    - 
ABSA Group             10,000 10,000 -    -    - 
SBI (Mauritius) Ltd         9,500  9,500  -    -    - 
Private Equity           6,633  -    -    -    6,633 
Cooperative Bank of Oromia     4,495  -    -    -    4,495 
Housing Finance Corporation     3,974  -    -    -    3,974 
First National Bank         527   -    -    527   - 
AfrAsia Bank Ltd          8    -    -    8    - 
TOTAL EXPOSURE - IFRS        478,433 386,546 61,250 535   30,102 
EXPOSURE %             100.0% 80.8%  12.8%  0.1%  6.3%

Notes 

1       PLR - Local Banks' Prime lending rate

Interest rate risk mitigation

The Group utilises interest rate derivative instruments as well as back-to-back arrangements with joint venture partners to partially mitigate against the risk of rising interest rates. Taking this into consideration along with the impact of fixed intest rate instruments the Group is 74.1% hedged on its USUSD SOFR exposure, but remains largely unhedged to movements in EURIBOR and local bank prime lending rates in Mauritius and South Africa. The hedged position of the Group as at 31 December 2024 is detailed below: 

TOTAL   SOFR   EURIBOR PLR1  FIXED 
                                      USUSD'000  USUSD'000  USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 
Total exposure - IFRS                            478,433  386,546  61,250 536   30,101 
Less: Hedging instruments in place                     (235,332) (235,332) -    -    - 
Less: Partner loans offsetting group exposure                (21,034) (21,034) -    -    - 
NET EXPOSURE (AFTER INTEREST RATE DERIVATIVES AND OTHER MITIGATING     222,067  130,180  61,250 536   30,101 
INSTRUMENTS) - IFRS

Notes 

1       PLR - Local Banks' Prime lending rate

Interest rate sensitivity

Management monitor and manages the business relative to the weighted average cost of debt ("WACD"), which is the net finance costs adjusted for the effects of interest rate derivative instruments that are in place as a percentage of the interest-bearing borrowings due at the reporting date. A sensitivity of the Group's expected WACD to further movements in the base rates are summarised below: 

All debt                  WACD Movement vs current WACD Impact on finance costs vs current WACD 1 
                      %   bps           USUSD'000 
At 31 December 2024 (including hedges)   9.39% 
+50bps                   9.67% 28bps          1,485 
+25bps                   9.55% 17bps          882 
-25bps                   9.22% (16bps)         (865) 
-50bps                   9.06% (33bps)         (1,718) 
-100bps                  8.76% (63bps)         (3,308)

Notes 

1       Impact determined on interest-bearing borrowings on 31 December 2024 amounting to USUSD478.4 million.

Portfolio performance

During the six months ended 31 December 2024, income producing assets decreased by USUSD14.1 million (1.5%) as compared to 30 June 2024. The decrease in total income producing assets is due to fair value adjustments recognised on investment properties during the period that amounted to USUSD19.7 million (2.0%), which was partially offset by development, refurbishments and other movements on investment properties. 

Composition of income producing assets                       31 Dec 2024 30 Jun 2024 
                                          USUSD'm    USUSD'm 
Investment properties                                753.8    792.4 
Investment properties included within 'Investment in associates and joint ventures' 79.9    80.7 
Investment properties included under non-current assets classified as held for sale 71.9    49.0 
                                          905.6    922.1 
Deposits paid on investment properties                       5.1     5.0 
Other investments, property, plant & equipment, Intangibles & related party loans  45.8    44.1 
Total income producing assets                            956.5    971.2

Property valuations

Reported property values based on Grit's proportionate share of the total property portfolio (including joint ventures) decreased by 4.5% during the six months ended 31 December 2024. This decrease is primarily driven by negative fair value adjustments of USUSD19.7 million on the property portfolio (-2.3%), the impact of foreign exchange movements amounting to USUSD3.5 million (-0.4%) as well as the classification of the Artemis Curepipe Hospital as a non-current asset held for sale. This was offset by development, refurbishment and other movements amounting to USUSD6.6 million.

Fair value adjustments raised were largely impacted by rental reversions on key tenants that were concluded to secure longer term lease periods. 

Property                                    Property 
        Value   Foreign     Asset   Developments and  Other   Fair value  Value   Total Valuation 
Sector          exchange    recycling refurbishment    movements movement        Movement 
        30 Jun  movement                               31 Dec 
        2024                                      2024 
        USUSD'000  USUSD'000          USUSD'000       USUSD'000  USUSD'000   USUSD'000  % 
Retail     214,395  (1,585)     -     -          456    (3,449)   209,817  (2.1%) 
Hospitality  31,406  (859)      -     1,751        (7)    (720)    31,571  0.5% 
Office     271,011  -        -     -          3,141   (11,372)   262,780  (3.0%) 
Light     64,714  -        -     (439)        267    (2,561)   61,981  (4.2%) 
industrial 
Data Centres  28,500  -        -     -          468    (358)    28,610  0.4% 
Healthcare   24,726  (1,011)     (22,785) -          (302)   (628)    -     (100.0%) 
Corporate   221,021  -        -     -          1,009   (575)    221,455  0.2% 
Accommodation 
GREA under   17,262  -        -     -          301    -      17,563  1.7% 
construction 
Other     -     -        -     -          (15)   -      (15)   - 
TOTAL     873,035  (3,455)     (22,785) 1,312        5,318   (19,663)   833,758  (4.5%) 
Subsidiaries  792,351  (2,770)     (22,785) 1,312        5,196   (19,528)   753,776 (4.9%) 
Associates   80,684   (685)      -     -          122    (135)    79,982  (0.9%) 
TOTAL     873,035  (3,455)     (22,785) 1,312        5,318   (19,663)   833,758  (4.5%)

Interest-bearing borrowings movements

As of 31 December 2024, the Group's interest-bearing borrowings totaled USUSD476.3 million, a decrease from USUSD501.1 million as of 30 June 2024. This reduction is primarily due to the settlement of certain borrowing facilities following the recapitalization of Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA). Additionally, USUSD10.4 million has been reclassified to liabilities held for sale, as St Helene, the beneficial owner of Artemis Curepipe Hospital, now meets the criteria for such classification.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.