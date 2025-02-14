Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -11

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six months ended 31 December 2024

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six months ended 31 December 2024 14-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2024.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"As part of the Group's journey to recovery, we progressed in our cost reduction programme, strengthened the balance sheet through active interest rate risk management and improved the portfolio across key metrics, underpinned by strong leasing and asset management efforts. Although several initiatives already implemented will only realise full value over the medium term, net operating income benefitted from an increased contribution from the Data Centres and Healthcare segments. Our portfolio remains defensive by geographic and asset class diversification, with a significant percentage of income under long-term hard currency leases. This provides a foundation for income generation and a resilient platform from which to capitalise on growth opportunities through active management and sector-focused development structures."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

Restated 6 Months ended 6 Months ended Increase/ Decrease 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 Property portfolio net operating income (proportionate8) USUSD35.1m USUSD31.1m +13.0% EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 2 14.2% 14.7% -0.5% Net finance costs USUSD29.8m USUSD21.5m +38.6% Weighted cost of debt 9.39% 9.87% -0.45% Revenue earned from multinational tenants6 85.4% 80.0% +5.4% Income produced in hard currency7 94.2% 95.4% -1.2% As at 31 Dec 2024 As at 30 Jun 2024 Increase/ Decrease EPRA NRV per share1 USUSD50.7cps USUSD57.9cps -12.4% Group LTV 51.36% 52.33% -0.97% Total Income Producing Assets3 USUSD956.5m USUSD971.2m -1.51% Contractual rental collected 92.1% 91.1% +1.0% WALE4 5.21 years 5.23 years -0.02 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate5 90.62% 89.77% +0.85% Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 353,340m2 386,538m2 -33,198m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations 2.67% 2.84% -0.17%

Notes

1 Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in note 18. 2 Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Joint Ventures, 3 deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 4 Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 5 Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes joint ventures. 6 Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 7 Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. Property net operating income ("NOI") is an Alternative Performance Measure ("APM") and is derived from 8 IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of joint ventures. A full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below.

Summarised results commentary:

We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long term leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 85% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. The impact of the consolidation of GREA, which was fully consolidated with effect from 30 November 2023, along with contractual lease escalations, which are . predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets, have contributed to growth in NOI during this reporting period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 94.2% of our leases in hard currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management and sector focused development substructures. EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD50.7 cents per share (30 June 2024: USUSD57.9 cents . per share), is predominantly driven by a 2.3% decrease in the fair value adjustment made on investment properties during the period. This culminated in an overall decrease of 4.5% in the Group's proportionate share of property values. . Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 13.0%, which is largely driven by the impact of the full period inclusion of the consolidated results of GREA post the acquisition of this business on the 30th of November 2023. Group administrative costs increased by 4.1% in the six months to 31 December 2024, mainly as a result of the impact of the consolidation of APDM. Excluding the impact of APDM and considering that the cost related to APDM will be capitalised to development projects when these resume in 2025, the administrative . costs on a like-for-like comparable basis reduced by 19.1% from the comparative period. As a result, administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets declined to 1.5% as of 31 December 2024, down from 1.85% as at 30 June 2024. This demonstrates strong progress in cost reduction initiatives, notwithstanding the smaller asset base following negative fair value adjustments. The Group continues to advance towards its strategic objective of reducing administrative costs as a percentage of total income-producing assets to 1.25% over the short term and ultimately 1% over the medium term. Although the Group WACD decreased to 9.39% from 9.87% in the comparative period, finance costs increased by USUSD10.1 million (44.6%) during the period under review as compared to the period ended 31 December . 2024. The increase in finance costs is largely driven by the full period impact of increased borrowing levels following the consolidation of GREA, which were partially offset by the settlement of debt from the proceeds of the GREA capital raise that were recovered during the period.The Group has increased the nominal value of interest rate hedges that amounted to USUSD200 million at the end of June 2024 to USUSD235 million as at 31 December 2024. The Group's focus remain on debt reduction over the foreseeable future through asset recycling in non-core sectors.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Morne Reinders, Investor Relations +27 82 480 4541 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser Tunga Chigovanyika/ Edward Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Darren M. Chinasamy +230 402 0885 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -2-

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group.

Directors:

Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay + and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Corporate service provider: Mourant Governance Services (Guernsey) Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Onelink Ltd

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Market Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rules 15.24 and 15.44 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

A Company presentation for all investors and analysts via live webcast and conference call

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Friday, 14 February 2025 at 11:30 Mauritius time / 09:30 SA time / 07:30 UK time via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the presentation being open to all existing and potential shareholders

.

Pre-registration is advised via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/ register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https:// grit.group/financial-results/

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Grit is a leading, woman-led real estate platform, delivering property investment and associated real estate services across Africa. We recognise our responsibility in shaping the built environment for long-term sustainability, with a strong focus on impact, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction across our portfolio. In addition, we remain committed to diversity and empowerment, with women holding over 40% of leadership positions, and we continue to make a meaningful difference through extensive community engagement and social impact initiatives across the continent.

Over the past 24 months, the Board introduced and remains focused on the Group's Grit 2.0 strategy, with its capital allocation strategy, cost reduction drive, active interest rate management and portfolio optimisation increasingly reflected in the composition of Group net operating income, with earnings from diplomatic housing, healthcare, and data centres replacing those from previously disposed assets in hospitality and LLR.

Operational review

The Group's journey was challenged by various exogenous factors during the reporting period, including a higher for longer interest rate environment, local currency declines, rental reversions as well as geopolitical headwinds, particularly in Mozambique.

These challenges impacted our net asset value, with EPRA NRV per share contracting by 12.4% to USUSD50.70 cents. Delays in development projects adversely affected revenue generation and portfolio growth. Notwithstanding these challenges, NOI from ongoing operations grew by 13.0% to USUSD35.1 million (H1FY24: USUSD31.1 million) in the six months to December 2024, driven predominantly by the positive contribution arising from the consolidation of GREA and supported by inflation-linked contractual lease escalations.

Rental collections improved to 92.1% from 91.1% at 30 June 2024, whilst 94% of the Group's revenue is earned in hard currency or from hard currency-linked long-term leases with mainly multinational, blue-chip tenants. Portfolio occupancy, excluding vacancies at ENEO CCI and VDE, remained stable at 94.5%.

The Group's retail portfolio continued to experience value compression, driven mainly by Anfaplace Mall, whilst the renegotiation of long-term leases on the Group's Vodacom (5 years) and Imperial (10 years) assets in Mozambique and Kenya impacted valuations in the office and Industrial segments respectively. Considering the prevailing macro-economic environment, the Group believes that the benefits of a more stable weighted average lease expiry ("WALE)" outweigh the impact of rental reversions from these contract negotiations.

The valuation movement in the Medical segment is as a result of the reclassification of the Group's Artemis Curepipe Hospital asset to "non-current asset held for sale" as part of the Group's asset recycling initiatives.

Cost containment

On a like-for-like basis, administrative costs decreased by 19.1% compared to the prior period. As a result, administrative expenses as a percentage of total income-producing assets declined to 1.5% as of 31 December 2024, down from 1.85% as at 30 June 2024. This demonstrates strong progress in cost reduction initiatives, notwithstanding the smaller asset base following negative fair value adjustments. The Group continues to advance towards its strategic objective of reducing administrative costs as a percentage of total income-producing assets to 1.25% over the short term and ultimately to 1% over the medium term.

Stakeholders are further referred to the AGM Business Update published on RNS on 13 December 2024 for more information on the Group's strategic outsourcing agreement with Broll Property Group, who will assume responsibility for the property and facilities management of Grit's assets valued at USUSD754 million as at 31 December 2024. This partnership is expected to deliver annual cost savings of approximately USUSD1 million and streamline operational efficiencies, enabling the Group to focus on its core expertise in impact real estate development, strategic asset management and retaining key tenant relationships. The effective date of this partnership will be 1 February 2025, preceded by a seamless transition phase to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Finance costs

Net finance costs increased substantially by 38.6% to USUSD29.8 million, mainly due to the full period impact of finance costs associated with the GREA acquisition being included in the period ended 31 December 2024, whilst the comparative period only included 1 month's impact following the consolidation of GREA on 30 November 2023. Annual contractual lease escalations over the portfolio that are mostly linked to US consumer price inflation partially shielded the increase in ongoing funding costs. Despite the increase in net finance costs, the weighted cost of debt reduced by 0.45% to 9.39%, supporting a reduction in the loan-to-value ratio of 0.97% to 51.36%. During the reporting period, the Group increased its hedging positions to 74.1% of its USUSD SOFR exposure. Further hedging and capital allocation, particularly from disposals, is expected to improve the Group's interest cover ratio (ICR) over the medium term.

Asset recycling

The Group continues to make measured progress in its asset recycling initiatives with the disposal of two assets valued at approximately US75 million currently underway. The reclassification of the Artemis Curepipe Hospital as "held for sale" temporarily impacted on the Group's reported asset yield, however it is expected that the yield will continue to increase in line with Grit's stated target of approximately 9% as assets producing below the required yield threshold are disposed of.

Update on political unrest in Mozambique

Mozambique experienced several weeks of political unrest following a disputed national election. At the time of writing, the situation remained calm, with limited reports of violence. Grit's foremost priority remains the safety of its staff, tenants and assets - no injuries or damage to the Group's assets have been reported. The Board and Management continues to monitor the situation closely, drawing on the Group's well-established Family of Partnerships in the country, with all contingencies remaining in effect, including police and military presence at Zimpeto Square. Political Risk Insurance against loss of income as a result of the unrest remains in place.

Update on the 2024 Annual General Meeting vote

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 December 2024, ordinary resolutions number 12 and 13, received the support of 69.68% and 70.27% respectively of shareholder votes. During January 2025 the Company invited shareholders, including dissenting shareholders, to discuss this voting outcome to understand their position and perspectives. The perspectives shared by of our shareholders are highly valued and have been reported to the Board.

Changes to the Board of Directors

The Board welcomes Mr Nigel Nunoo, who was appointed as the Group's incoming independent Non-Executive Chairman. Mr Nunoo is expected to assume the position of Chairman following the retirement of Mr Peter Todd later this calendar year, having reached the maximum tenure in terms of the Group's governance policies.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -3-

As announced in the Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024, Mr Jonathan "Johnny" Crichton sadly passed away in September 2024. Lynette Finlay, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Member of the Audit Committee and Nigel Nunoo, Independent Non-Executive Director, appointed as a Member and Chair of the Risk Committee.

Outlook

The improvement of total returns to shareholders over the medium term remains a priority through the following key actions:

-- Continued focus on NOI growth and strong cash collections from the high-quality property portfolioincluding refocusing the portfolio towards resilient and impact sectors.

-- A rationalisation of shared functions post the acquisition of GREA and APDM and assessment of the optimalstructure of corporate head office functions going forward.

-- A USUSD4.1million annualised cost savings in net finance costs from reduction in debt, refinancing existingfacilities and inclusion of GREA assets into the existing syndicated facility.

-- The execution of development pipeline by GREA consistent with the Grit 2.0 strategy and generatingadditional income from property related services.

The uncertain political landscape in the USA, particularly impacting foreign trade policy and aid, remains a matter of concern and is closely monitored. Notwithstanding these external challenges, the Group remains on its growth trajectory, however, this remains susceptible to interest rate movements which are outside the Group's control. In line with its Grit 2.0 strategy, the Board will continue to target the reduction of administrative costs, lower LTV's and the weighted average cost of debt to defend and grow its distributable earnings and NAV growth

Presentation of financial results

The abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the IFRS financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 18a to 18b. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures. In the absence of the requirement for Distributable Reserves in the domicile countries of the group, Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operational earnings that would be available for distribution as dividends to shareholders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific nuances of operating across a number of diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from the various regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the component income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interest (for properties consolidated by the group, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 18b - Distributable Earnings.

Although the NOI performance of the Group have improved on a year-on-year basis and administrative costs are trending downward as part of the cost savings initiatives that the Group is undertaking, the distributable earnings for the six months ended 31 December 2024 was negatively impacted by finance costs that remain high due to the high interest rate environment that exist globally. This contributed to a distributable loss being incurred for the six months ended 31 December 2024 amounting to USUSD4.6 million as compared to a distributable earning of USUSD6.0 million generated during the six months ended 31 December 2023.

IFRS Income statement to IFRS Extracted from GRIT Proportionate Split GRIT YTD distribution reconciliation YTD Associates Income statement NCI Economic Distributable Interest earnings USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross rental income 38,987 3,605 42,592 (12,796) 29,796 29,546 Property operating expenses (6,826) (681) (7,507) 1,867 (5,640) (5,626) Net operating profit 32,161 2,924 35,085 (10,929) 24,156 23,920 Other income 142 - 142 (265) (123) (92) Administration expenses (9,264) (284) (9,548) 1,484 (8, 064) (7,744) Net impairment charge on (386) - (386) 40 (346) - financial assets Profit / (loss) from operations 22,653 2,640 25,293 (9,670) 15, 623 16,084 Fair value adjustment on (19,528) (135) (19,663) 4,677 (14,986) - investment properties Fair value adjustment on other 20 - 20 (13) 7 - financial asset Fair value adjustment on (1,511) - (1,511) (31) (1,542) - derivative financial instruments Share-based payment - - - - - - Share of profits from associates 602 (602) - - - - Gain on derecognition of loans - - - - - - and other receivables Foreign currency (losses) / gains 4,654 (85) 4,569 (2,578) 1,991 - Other transaction costs (3,970) - (3,970) 708 (3,262) - Profit / (loss) before interest 2,920 1,818 4,738 (6,907) (2,169) 16,084 and taxation Interest income 2,935 - 2,935 (801) 2,134 2,134 Finance costs - Intercompany - - - 1,477 1,477 1,477 Finance charges (32,832) (1,821) (34,653) 5,643 (29,010) (25,718) Loss before taxation (26,977) (3) (26,980) (588) (27,568) (6,023) Current tax (499) (156) (655) 132 (523) (526) Deferred tax 2,036 (2) 2,034 (197) 1,837 - Loss after taxation (25,440) (161) (25,601) (653) (26,254) (6,549) NCI of associates through OCI - 161 161 (161) - - Total comprehensive loss (25,440) - (25,440) (814) (26,254) (6,549) VAT credits 1,993 Distributable loss (4,556)

Financial and Portfolio summary

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further split to produce a Grit Property Portfolio Revenue2 and NOI 2 analysis by sector. Grit's Property Portfolio Revenue has increased 14.9% from the prior year with the change in ownership in GREA from 51.48% to 54.22% with effect from 1 November 2023 and consolidation of GREA with effect from 30 November 2023. Additionally, the impact of ENEO CCI being brought into commercial use during the half year period, post the consolidation of GREA, contributed to growth.

Revenue Revenue 6 months 6 months Revenue ended 31 Revenue Revenue ended 31 Revenue December Revenue December Six 2024 6 months 6 months 2023 6 months Year-on-year Year-on-year Rental months ended 31 6 months ended 31 ended 31 change in change in Collection1 Sector ended 31 Step up December ended 31 December Step up December 2023 December from joint 2024 December 2023 from joint Revenue Revenue 31December 2024 venture to 2023 venture to Year-on-year reported comparable 2024 subsidiary Year-on-year Change in subsidiary comparable basis Reported and GREA comparable Reported ownership and GREA basis associates basis 3 associates to to associates associates 4 4 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % % %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -4-

Retail 10,612 135 10,477 10,445 11 186 10,248 1.6% 2.2% 97.7% Hospitality 3,111 - 3,111 2,977 - - 2,977 4.5% 4.5% 103.7% Office 11,103 1,134 9,969 9,396 22 374 9,000 18.2% 10.8% 88.1% Light 2,920 94 2,826 3,049 (2) (35) 3,086 (4.2%) (8.4%) 57.69% industrial Corp 12,053 4,139 7,914 8,822 760 - 8,062 36.6% (1.8%) 94.63% Accommodation Medical 1,242 500 742 748 10 160 578 66.1% 28.6% 84.01% Data Centre 1,741 732 1,009 784 6 99 679 121.3% 48.9% 121.19% Corporate (190) - (190) 841 - - 841 (122.8%) (122.7%) 0.00% TOTAL 42,592 6,734 35,858 37,062 807 784 35,471 14.9% 1.1% 92.26% Subsidiaries 38,987 6,734 32,253 30,142 780 499 28,863 29.3% 48.5% - Associates 3,605 - 3,605 6,920 17 285 6,618 (47.9%) (58.3%) - TOTAL 42,592 6,734 35,858 37,062 807 784 35,471 14.9% 1.1% - NOI 6 months ended 31 NOI NOI NOI NOI December NOI NOI 2024 6 months 6 months 6 months Year-on-year 6 months ended 31 6 months 6 months ended 31 ended 31 Year-on-year change in ended 31 Step up December ended 31 ended 31 December December change in Sector December from joint 2024 December December 2023 2023 NOI 2024 venture to 2023 2023 NOI Reported comparable subsidiary Year-on-year Step up from Year-on-year basis Reported and GREA comparable Reported Change in associates comparable associates basis ownership3 to basis to subsidiaries associates and GREA 4 associates to associates4 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % % USUSD'000 Retail 6,812 (2) 6,814 6,771 5 86 6,680 0.6% 2.0% Hospitality 3,103 - 3,103 2,977 - - 2,977 4.2% 4.2% Office 9,121 854 8,267 8,139 19 350 7,770 12.0% 6.4% Light 2,715 3 2,712 2,918 (2) (39) 2,959 (7.0%) (8.4%) industrial Corp 10,381 3,727 6,655 7,498 716 - 6,782 38.5% (1.9%) Accommoda-tion Medical 1,225 492 733 744 10 160 574 64.6% 27.4% Data Centre 1,724 728 996 784 6 99 679 120.1% 47.0% Corporate 4 - 4 1,232 - - 1,232 (99.7%) (99.7%) TOTAL 35,085 5,800 29,285 31,063 754 656 32,175 13.0% (1.3%) Subsidiaries 32,161 5,071 27,090 24,913 504 279 28,445 29.1% 11.8% Associates 2,924 729 2,195 6,150 250 377 3,730 (52.5%) (60.4%) Total 35,085 5,800 29,285 31,063 754 656 32,175 13.0% (1.3%)

Notes

1 Rental Collections represents the amount of cash received as a percentage of contractual income. Contractual income is stated before the effects of any rental deferment and concessions provided to tenants.

2 Grit adjusted property portfolio Revenue, Operating expenses and Net Operating Income are unaudited alternative performance measurements.

3 Change in ownership relate to the impact of the change in the Group's proportionate share in GREA from 51.48% to 54.22% during HY2024.

4 On 31 December 2023 the Group obtained control over GREA and APDM and consolidated the results of these entities within effect from this day. Due to the consolidation of GREA the GREA associates became associates of the Group. The impact of these changes are reflected in these columns.

Retail sector: The retail sector has seen good leasing activity and reduced vacancies in Buffalo Mall in Kenya and Mall De Tete in Mozambique.

Hospitality sector: The hospitality sector has shown an improvement, largely driven by Tamassa Resort variable rental showing a good recovery in the hospitality sector.

Office sector: The office sector assets benefited from the completion of the ENEO project in Kenya that were brought into commercial use during HY2025. In April 2024, Exxon has renewed their lease in Commodity House Phase 2, our office building in Mozambique, at an escalated rental. The Ghana offices have also seen good leasing activity with reduced vacancies.

Light Industrial: The light Industrial sector results were largely impacted by new long-term lease with Imperial at a reduced rate which has been re-aligned to market rentals.

Corporate accommodation: The corporate accommodation sector has seen a slight drop mainly driven by renewal at reduced rentals in Mozambique assets, Acacia Estates and VDE Housing Compound.

Bora Africa (Light Industrial) & Data Centre sectors: Data Centre asset has benefited from the straight -line rental income adjustments in HY2025.

Healthcare sector: Healthcare assets have increased mainly due to high average HICP benefiting the escalation and straight -line rental income adjustments.

Cost control

The administrative expenses reported under IFRS for the six months ended 31 December 2024 increased by 4.1% as compared to the comparative period mainly due to USUSD2.0 million of costs relating to the project development arm of the Group (APDM) that was not included in the administrative expenses for the six months ended 31 December 2023 (APDM consolidated with effect from 30 November 2023). APDM administration expenses form part of development costs for projects undertaken by the Group. With limited development projects being undertaken during the first six months of the financial year, the Group absorbed the costs related to APDM under administration expenses. By excluding the impact of administrative expenses related to the development function of the Group, the administrative expenses decreased by 19.1% from the previous year on a like for like basis. The administrative expense as a percentage of total income producing assets decreased to 1.50% from 1.92% at 31 December 2023. The Group remains committed to reducing administrative costs to 1.25% of total income producing assets over the short term and to 1% over the medium term through various cost optimisation initiatives that are being executed.

31 December Restated Administrative expenses 2024 31 December Movement Move-ment 2023 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Total administrative expenses reported under IFRS 9,264 8,895 369 4.1% Less: Administrative expenses related to APDM not capitalised (2,070) - (2,070) (100.0%) Total ongoing administrative expenses - Like for Like basis 7,194 8,895 (1,701) (19.1%) Administrative expenses reported under IFRS as % of total income 1.94% 1.92% 0.02% 1.04% producing assets Ongoing administrative expense - like for like basis as % of total 1.50% 1.92% (0.42%) (21.8%) income producing assets

Material finance cost increases

Global interest rates reduced marginally during the six months ended 31 December 2024, which, along with the impact of interest rate derivatives utilised by the Group, contributed to a decrease in the weighted-average cost of debt at 31 December 2024 to 9.39% as compared to 10.00% at 30 June 2024 and 9.87% at 31 December 2023. Despite the decrease in cost of debt the net finance costs of the Group increased by USUSD8.3 million during the six months ended 31 December 2024 as compared to the preceeding year. The increase in finance charges is largely driven by the full period impact of finance costs associated with the GREA acquisition being included in the period ended 31 December 2024, whilst the comparative period only included 1 month's impact following the consolidation of GREA on 30 November 2023. Annual contractual lease escalations over the portfolio that are mostly linked to US consumer price inflation partially shield the increase in ongoing funding costs.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -5-

The reported net finance charge disclosed below includes an amortisation of loan issuance costs and the impact of interest rate derivatives utilised.

Restated Net finance costs 31 December 2024 Movement Movement 31 December 2023 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Finance costs as per statement of profit or loss 32,832 22,709 10,123 44.6% Less: Interest income as per statement of profit or loss (2,935) (1,115) (1,820) 163.2% Net finance costs - IFRS 29,897 21,594 8,303 38.5%

Interest rate risk exposure and management

The exposure to interest rate risk at 31 December 2024 is summarised below, and the table highlights the value of the Group's interest-bearing borrowings that are exposed to the base rates indicated:

Lender TOTAL SOFR EURIBOR PLR1 FIXED USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Standard Bank Group2 303,048 268,201 34,846 - - NCBA Bank Kenya 30,424 30,424 - - - Maubank Ltd 30,000 15,000 - - 15,000 Investec Group 26,404 - 26,404 - - SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 21,700 21,700 - - - International Finance Corporation 16,100 16,100 - - - Nedbank Group 15,620 15,620 - - - ABSA Group 10,000 10,000 - - - SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 9,500 9,500 - - - Private Equity 6,633 - - - 6,633 Cooperative Bank of Oromia 4,495 - - - 4,495 Housing Finance Corporation 3,974 - - - 3,974 First National Bank 527 - - 527 - AfrAsia Bank Ltd 8 - - 8 - TOTAL EXPOSURE - IFRS 478,433 386,546 61,250 535 30,102 EXPOSURE % 100.0% 80.8% 12.8% 0.1% 6.3%

Notes

1 PLR - Local Banks' Prime lending rate

Interest rate risk mitigation

The Group utilises interest rate derivative instruments as well as back-to-back arrangements with joint venture partners to partially mitigate against the risk of rising interest rates. Taking this into consideration along with the impact of fixed intest rate instruments the Group is 74.1% hedged on its USUSD SOFR exposure, but remains largely unhedged to movements in EURIBOR and local bank prime lending rates in Mauritius and South Africa. The hedged position of the Group as at 31 December 2024 is detailed below:

TOTAL SOFR EURIBOR PLR1 FIXED USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Total exposure - IFRS 478,433 386,546 61,250 536 30,101 Less: Hedging instruments in place (235,332) (235,332) - - - Less: Partner loans offsetting group exposure (21,034) (21,034) - - - NET EXPOSURE (AFTER INTEREST RATE DERIVATIVES AND OTHER MITIGATING 222,067 130,180 61,250 536 30,101 INSTRUMENTS) - IFRS

Notes

1 PLR - Local Banks' Prime lending rate

Interest rate sensitivity

Management monitor and manages the business relative to the weighted average cost of debt ("WACD"), which is the net finance costs adjusted for the effects of interest rate derivative instruments that are in place as a percentage of the interest-bearing borrowings due at the reporting date. A sensitivity of the Group's expected WACD to further movements in the base rates are summarised below:

All debt WACD Movement vs current WACD Impact on finance costs vs current WACD 1 % bps USUSD'000 At 31 December 2024 (including hedges) 9.39% +50bps 9.67% 28bps 1,485 +25bps 9.55% 17bps 882 -25bps 9.22% (16bps) (865) -50bps 9.06% (33bps) (1,718) -100bps 8.76% (63bps) (3,308)

Notes

1 Impact determined on interest-bearing borrowings on 31 December 2024 amounting to USUSD478.4 million.

Portfolio performance

During the six months ended 31 December 2024, income producing assets decreased by USUSD14.1 million (1.5%) as compared to 30 June 2024. The decrease in total income producing assets is due to fair value adjustments recognised on investment properties during the period that amounted to USUSD19.7 million (2.0%), which was partially offset by development, refurbishments and other movements on investment properties.

Composition of income producing assets 31 Dec 2024 30 Jun 2024 USUSD'm USUSD'm Investment properties 753.8 792.4 Investment properties included within 'Investment in associates and joint ventures' 79.9 80.7 Investment properties included under non-current assets classified as held for sale 71.9 49.0 905.6 922.1 Deposits paid on investment properties 5.1 5.0 Other investments, property, plant & equipment, Intangibles & related party loans 45.8 44.1 Total income producing assets 956.5 971.2

Property valuations

Reported property values based on Grit's proportionate share of the total property portfolio (including joint ventures) decreased by 4.5% during the six months ended 31 December 2024. This decrease is primarily driven by negative fair value adjustments of USUSD19.7 million on the property portfolio (-2.3%), the impact of foreign exchange movements amounting to USUSD3.5 million (-0.4%) as well as the classification of the Artemis Curepipe Hospital as a non-current asset held for sale. This was offset by development, refurbishment and other movements amounting to USUSD6.6 million.

Fair value adjustments raised were largely impacted by rental reversions on key tenants that were concluded to secure longer term lease periods.

Property Property Value Foreign Asset Developments and Other Fair value Value Total Valuation Sector exchange recycling refurbishment movements movement Movement 30 Jun movement 31 Dec 2024 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Retail 214,395 (1,585) - - 456 (3,449) 209,817 (2.1%) Hospitality 31,406 (859) - 1,751 (7) (720) 31,571 0.5% Office 271,011 - - - 3,141 (11,372) 262,780 (3.0%) Light 64,714 - - (439) 267 (2,561) 61,981 (4.2%) industrial Data Centres 28,500 - - - 468 (358) 28,610 0.4% Healthcare 24,726 (1,011) (22,785) - (302) (628) - (100.0%) Corporate 221,021 - - - 1,009 (575) 221,455 0.2% Accommodation GREA under 17,262 - - - 301 - 17,563 1.7% construction Other - - - - (15) - (15) - TOTAL 873,035 (3,455) (22,785) 1,312 5,318 (19,663) 833,758 (4.5%) Subsidiaries 792,351 (2,770) (22,785) 1,312 5,196 (19,528) 753,776 (4.9%) Associates 80,684 (685) - - 122 (135) 79,982 (0.9%) TOTAL 873,035 (3,455) (22,785) 1,312 5,318 (19,663) 833,758 (4.5%)

Interest-bearing borrowings movements

As of 31 December 2024, the Group's interest-bearing borrowings totaled USUSD476.3 million, a decrease from USUSD501.1 million as of 30 June 2024. This reduction is primarily due to the settlement of certain borrowing facilities following the recapitalization of Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA). Additionally, USUSD10.4 million has been reclassified to liabilities held for sale, as St Helene, the beneficial owner of Artemis Curepipe Hospital, now meets the criteria for such classification.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -6-

The Group also recognized an unrealized foreign exchange gain of USUSD5.6 million on its facility with Bank of Oromia in Ethiopia. This gain is attributed to the significant depreciation of the Ethiopian birr against the US dollar during the reporting period. During the six months period ended 31 December 2024, the Ethiopian Birr has depreciated by approximately 53% against the USUSD.

As at As at Movement in reported interest-bearing borrowings for the period (subsidiaries) 31 Dec 2024 30 Jun 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance at the beginning of the period 501,164 396,735 Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings 51,314 79,075 Loan acquired through asset acquisition - 10,770 Loan acquired through business combination - 88,240 Reclassify to held for sale disposal group (10,425) (37,066) Loan issue costs (4,078) (2,658) Amortisation of loan issue costs 2,712 3,539 Foreign currency translation differences (7,003) (1,612) Interest accrued 29,615 49,510 Interest paid during the year (30,333) (48,453) Debt settled during the year (55,409) (36,916) As at period end 477,557 501,164

The following debt transactions were concluded during the period under review:

. A total facility of USUSD30.0 million was received from MauBank Ltd for Grit Services Limited and Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited.

. A faclity of c.USUSD0.56 million was received from First National Bank during the period for the acquisition of Parc Nicol.

. A facility of USUSD9.5 million was received in Gateway Real Estate Africa from SBI (Mauritius) Ltd.

. Partial settlement of the SBSA facility linked to Zambian Property Holdings Limited amounting to USUSD7.5 million.

. Partial settlement of the SBSA corporate facility held by Gateway Real Estate Africa amounting to USUSD18.0 million.

. SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd facility held by GD (Mauritius) Hospitality Investments Ltd of USUSD10.0 million was settled during the period.

. Partial settlement of the Investec facility linked to AnfaPlace Mall amounting to c.USUSD3.2 million.

For more meaningful analysis, a further breakdown is provided below to better reflect debt related to non-consolidated associates and joint ventures. As at 31 December 2024, the Group had a total of USUSD499.6 million in interest-bearing borrowings outstanding, comprised of USUSD478.4 million in subsidiaries (as reported in IFRS balance sheet) and USUSD21.2 million proportionately consolidated and held within its joint ventures.

31 December 2024 30 June 2024 Debt in Debt in joint Total Debt in Debt in joint Total Subsidiaries ventures Subsidiaries ventures USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 % USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 % Standard Bank Group1 303,048 3,750 306,798 61.4% 334,358 7,500 341,858 65.1% NCBA Bank Kenya 30,424 - 30,424 6.1% 30,587 - 30,587 5.8% MauBank Ltd 30,000 - 30,000 6.0% - - - 0.0% Investec Group 26,404 - 26,404 5.3% 30,288 - 30,288 5.8% SBM Bank (Mauritius) Ltd 21,700 - 21,700 4.3% 38,132 - 38,132 7.3% International Finance 16,100 - 16,100 3.2% 16,100 - 16,100 3.1% Corporation Nedbank Group 15,620 - 15,620 3.1% 15,400 - 15,400 2.9% ABSA Group 10,000 17,500 27,500 5.5% 10,000 17,500 27,500 5.2% SBI (Mauritius) Ltd 9,500 - 9,500 1.9% 5,408 - 5,408 1.0% Private Equity 6,633 - 6,633 1.3% 5,046 - 5,046 1.0% Cooperative Bank of 4,495 - 4,495 0.9% 10,491 - 10,491 2.0% Oromia Housing Finance 3,974 - 3,974 0.8% 4,131 - 4,131 0.8% Corporation First National Bank 527 - 527 0.1% - - - 0.0% Afrasia Bank Ltd 8 - 8 0.0% 15 - 15 0.0% TOTAL BANK DEBT 478,433 21,250 499,683 100.0% 499,956 25,000 524,956 100.00% Interest accrued 8,870 9,588 Unamortised loan issue (9,746) (8,380) costs As at 30 Dec 477,557 501,164

Notes

1 The facility held by the Group with Stanbic Bank has been aggregated with those of the Standard Bank Group. As of 31 December 2024, the total interest-bearing borrowings with Stanbic Bank amounted to USUSD 45.1 million (30 June 2024: USUSD 46.4 million).

Net Asset Value and EPRA Net Realisable Value

Further reconciliations and details of EPRA earnings per share and other metrics are provided in notes 18a to 18b.

NET REINSTATEMENT VALUE ("NRV") EVOLUTION USUSD'000 USUSD cps June 2024 as reported - IFRS NRV 211,938 44.0 Financial instruments 26,742 5.5 Deferred tax in relation to fair value gain on investment properties 40,437 8.4 EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2024 279,117 57.9 Portfolio valuations attributable to subsidiaries (19,528) (4.1) Portfolio valuations attributable to joint ventures (135) (0.0) Other fair value adjustments (1,491) (0.3) Transactions with non-controlling interests (3,513) (0.7) Other non-cash items (including non-controlling interest) (2,671) (0.6) Cash losses (6,549) (1.4) Movement in Foreign Currency Translation reserve (2,480) (0.5) Coupon paid on preference dividends through retained earnings (2,751) (0.6) Other equity movements (86) (0.0) EPRA NRV before dilution 239,913 49.7 Effect of treasury shares - 1.0 EPRA NRV at 31 December 2024 239,913 50.7 Deferred tax in relation to fair value gain on investment properties (35,187) (7.4) Financial instruments (26,494) (5.6) IFRS NRV at 31 Dec 2024 178,232 37.7

Dividend

No interim dividend has been declared for the six-month period ending 31 December 2024.

Bronwyn Knight Chief Executive Officer

14 February 2025

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Grit has a detailed risk management framework in place that is reviewed annually and duly approved by the Risk Committee and the Board. Through this risk management framework, the Company has developed and implemented appropriate frameworks and effective processes for the sound management of risk.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group as at 30 June 2024 are set out on pages 80 to 85 of the 2024 Integrated Annual Report together with the respective mitigating actions and potential consequences to the Group's performance in terms of achieving its objectives. These principal risks are not an exhaustive list of all risks facing the Group but are a snapshot of the Company's main risk profile as at year end.

The Board has reviewed the principal risks and existing mitigating actions in the context of the second half of the current financial year. The Board believes there has been no material change to the risk categories and are satisfied that the existing mitigation actions remain appropriate to manage them.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -7-

The directors confirm that the abridged consolidated half year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and that the half year management report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTR") 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R, namely:

Important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the abridged set of . half year unaudited financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and . Material related party transactions in the first six months and a fair review of any material changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report.

The maintenance and integrity of the Grit website are the responsibility of the directors.

Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from the legislation in other jurisdictions. The directors of the Group are listed in its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024. A list of current directors is maintained on the Grit website: www.grit.group.

On behalf of the Board

Bronwyn Knight Chief Executive Officer

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited Restated Unaudited six months ended six months ended 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 1 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross property income 8 38,987 30,142 Property operating expenses (6,826) (5,230) Net property income 32,161 24,912 Other income 142 397 Administrative expenses (9,264) (8,895) Net (impairment)/ reversal on financial assets (386) 1,335 Profit from operations 22,653 17,749 Fair value adjustment on investment properties (19,528) (19,942) Fair value adjustment on other financial liability - (235) Fair value adjustment on other financial asset 20 - Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments (1,511) (4,041) Fair value loss on revaluation of previously held interest - (23,874) Share-based payment expense - (100) Share of profits from associates and joint ventures 3 602 2,813 Loss arising from dilution in equity interest - (12,492) Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables - 1 Foreign currency gains/ (losses) 4,654 (2,598) Other transaction costs (3,970) 191 Profit/ (Loss) before interest and taxation 2,920 (42,528) Interest income 9 2,935 1,115 Finance costs 10 (32,832) (22,709) Loss for the period before taxation (26,977) (64,122) Taxation 1,537 1,971 Loss for the period after taxation (25,440) (62,151) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders (24,876) (58,796) Non-controlling interests (564) (3,355) (25,440) (62,151) Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 15 (5.23) (12.19)

1 Figures for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been restated due to error made in prior period. Refer to note 1.4 for more information on the restatement.

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Unaudited Unaudited six months ended six months ended 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 20231 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Loss for the year (25,440) (62,151) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (1,955) (2,064) Share of other comprehensive expense of associates and joint ventures (680) (2,332) Revaluation gain through other comprehensive income 312 - Other comprehensive expense that may be reclassified to profit or loss (2,323) (4,396) Total comprehensive expense relating to the period (27,763) (66,547) Total comprehensive expense attributable to: Owners of the parent (27,044) (63,221) Non-controlling interests (719) (3,326) (27,763) (66,547)

1 Figures for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been restated due to error made in prior period. Refer to note 1.4 for more information on the restatement.

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited as Audited as Restated Unaudited at at as at 31 Dec 2024 30 Jun 2024 31 Dec 2023 1 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Assets Non-current assets Investment properties 2 753,776 792,351 763,212 Deposits paid on investment properties 2 5,050 4,976 4,799 Property, plant, and equipment 15,053 13,952 11,381 Intangible assets and goodwill 2,346 2,406 2,453 Investments in joint ventures 3 51,940 52,628 79,732 Related party loans receivable 206 316 92 Finance lease receivable - 1,906 1,856 Other loans receivable 4 22,685 22,348 22,332 Derivative financial instruments 602 17 - Trade and other receivables 5 2,400 2,503 2,503 Deferred tax 12,521 13,124 14,878 Total non-current assets 866,579 906,527 903,238 Current assets Trade and other receivables 5 40,653 72,809 41,661 Current tax receivable 4,752 4,093 3,655 Related party loans receivable 8,724 1,534 410 Derivative financial instruments - 45 18 Cash and cash equivalents 16,138 18,766 12,035 70,267 97,247 57,779 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 78,381 50,624 - Total current assets 148,648 147,871 57,779 Total assets 1,015,227 1,054,398 961,017 Equity and liabilities Total equity attributable to ordinary shareholders Ordinary share capital 535,694 535,694 535,694 Treasury shares reserve (13,493) (13,493) (13,395) Foreign currency translation reserve (7,462) (4,982) (4,814) Revaluation reserve 2,741 2,429 - Accumulated losses (339,248) (307,710) (287,134) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 178,232 211,938 230,351 Perpetual preference notes 6 43,967 42,771 28,606 Non-controlling interests 105,399 102,605 57,999 Total equity 327,598 357,314 316,956 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Redeemable preference shares - - 13,308

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -8-

Proportional shareholder loans 36,499 36,983 16,685 Interest-bearing borrowings 7 344,702 111,635 426,312 Lease liabilities 53 578 578 Derivative financial instruments 1,710 1,857 1,412 Related party loans payable 17,286 - 825 Deferred tax liability 44,900 47,749 51,231 Total non-current liabilities 445,150 198,802 510,351 Current liabilities Interest-bearing borrowings 7 132,855 389,529 74,336 Lease liabilities 531 137 254 Trade and other payables 34,739 28,974 39,157 Current tax payable 1,372 1,361 1,365 Derivative financial instruments 1,483 1,073 3,001 Other financial liabilities 1,386 18,886 13,593 Bank overdrafts 1,872 1,988 2,004 174,238 441,948 133,710 Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets classified 68,241 56,334 - as held for sale Total current liabilities 242,479 498,282 133,710 Total liabilities 687,629 697,084 644,061 Total equity and liabilities 1,015,227 1,054,398 961,017

1 Figures as at 31st December 2023 have been restated due to error made in prior period. Refer to note 1.4 for more information on the restatement.

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited Restated Unaudited six months ended six months ended 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 20231 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Cash generated from operations Loss for the year before taxation (26,977) (64,122) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortisation 1,139 766 Interest income 9 (2,935) (1,115) Share of profit from associates and joint ventures 3 (602) (2,813) Finance costs 10 32,832 22,709 IFRS 9 charges/ (credits) 386 (1,335) Foreign currency losses (4,654) 2,598 Straight-line rental income accrual (2,311) (1,024) Amortisation of lease premium 226 114 Share based payment expense - 100 Fair value adjustment on investment properties 2 19,528 19,942 Fair value adjustment on other financial liability (20) 235 Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments 1,511 4,041 Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables - (1) Loss arising from dilution in equity interest - 12,492 Fair value loss on revaluation of previously held interest - 23,874 Other transaction costs 3,970 (191) 22,093 16,270 Changes to working capital Movement in trade and other receivables 56,906 2,373 Movement in trade and other payables (36,712) (5,749) Cash generated from operations 42,287 12,894 Taxation paid (2,672) (1,833) Net cash generated from operating activities 39,615 11,061 Cash (utilised in)/ generated from investing activities Acquisition of, and additions to investment properties 2 (5,434) (7,500) Deposits received/ (paid) on investment properties 2 - 1,188 Additions to property, plant, and equipment (60) (110) Additions to intangible assets (25) (52) Acquisition of subsidiary through business combination, net of cash acquired - 6,286 Related party loans payables paid (665) - Proportional shareholder loans repayments from associates and joint ventures 3 610 1,382 Interest received 1,206 - Other loans receivable repaid by partners - 1,000 Net cash (utilised in)/ generated from investing activities (4,368) 2,194 Prepetual preference note issue expenses (68) - Perpetual note dividend paid (1,487) - Proceeds from interest bearing borrowings 51,314 33,531 Settlement of interest bearing borrowings (55,409) (21,593) Finance costs paid (30,333) (20,571) Buy back of own shares - (98) Payment on derivative instrument (761) - Payments of leases (15) (300) Net cash utilised in financing activities (36,759) (9,031) Net movement in cash and cash equivalents (1,512) 4,224 Cash at the beginning of the year 16,778 7,332 Effect of foreign exchange rates (1,000) (1,525) Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 14,266 10,031 Total cash and cash equivalents comprise of: Cash and cash equivalents 16,138 12,035 Less: Bank overdrafts (1,872) (2,004) Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 14,266 10,031

1 Figures for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been restated due to error made in prior period. Refer to note 1.4 for more information on the restatement.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Ordinary Treasury Foreign Preference Perpetual Total share shares currency Revaluation Accumulated share preference Non-controlling capital reserve translation reserve losses capital notes interests Equity reserve USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance as at 1 535,694 (16,306) (389) - (218,349) 31,596 26,827 (25,456) 333,617 July 2023 Loss for the year - - - - (84,496) - - (4,446) (88,942) Other comprehensive - - (4,593) 2,429 32 - - (267) (2,399) (expense) / income for the year Total comprehensive - - (4,593) 2,429 (84,464) - - (4,713) (91,341) (expense) /income Share based - - - - 90 - - - 90 payments Ordinary dividends - - - - (7,227) - - - (7,227) declared Treasury shares - (98) - - - - - - (98) buy back Settlement of shared based - 2,911 - - (2,911) - - - - payment arrangement Perpetual preference notes - - - - - - 16,875 - 16,875 issued Preferred dividend

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -9-

accrued on - - - - (3,900) - 2,668 - (1,232) perpetual notes Share issue expenses relating - - - - - - (3,599) - (3,599) to issue of perpetual notes Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (634) 634 - - - preference shares Settlement of pre-existing relationship as - - - - - (32,230) - - (32,230) part business combination Non controlling interest on acquisition of - - - - - - - 102,971 102,971 subsidiaries through business combination Non controlling interest on acquisition of - - - - - - - 13,094 13,094 subsidiary other than business combination Transaction with non-controlling interests as part - - - - (5,158) - - (16,190) (21,348) of business combination Transaction with non-controlling - - - - 17,336 - - (17,336) - interests without change in control Transaction with non-controlling interests arising - - - - - - - 47,310 47,310 from capital raise of subsidiary Transaction with non-controlling - - - - (2,925) - - 2,925 - interests Other movement - - - - 432 - - - 432 Balance as at 30 June 2024 535,694 (13,493) (4,982) 2,429 (307,710) - 42,771 102,605 357,314 (audited) Balance as at 1 535,694 (16,306) (389) - (218,349) 31,596 26,827 (25,456) 333,617 July 2023 Loss for the - - - - (58,796) - - (3,355) (62,151) period Other comprehensive - - (4,425) - - - - 29 (4,396) (expense)/ income for the period Total comprehensive - - (4,425) - (58,796) - - (3,326) (66,547) expense Share based - - - - 100 - - - 413 payments Settlement of shared based - 2,911 - - (2,911) - - - 2,620 payment arrangement Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (1,779) - 1,779 - 771 perpetual notes Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (634) 634 - - - preference shares Settlement of pre-existing relationship as - - - - - (32,230) - - (32,230) part business combination Non controlling interest on acquisition of - - - - - - - 102,971 102,971 subsidiaries through business combination Transaction with non-controlling interests as part - - - - (5,158) - - (16,190) (21,348) of business combination Other movement - - - - 393 - - - 393 Balance as at 31 December 2023 535,694 (13,395) (4,814) - (287,134) - 28,606 57,999 316,956 (restated unaudited) 1 Balance as at 1 535,694 (4,982) 2,429 (307,710) - 42,771 102,605 357,314 July 2024 (13,493) Loss for the - - - (24,876) - - (564) (25,440) period Other comprehensive - - (2,480) 312 - - - (155) (2,323) (expense) / income for the period Total comprehensive - - (2,480) 312 (24,876) - - (719) (27,763) (expense)/ income for the period Share based - - - - - - - - - payments Preferred dividend accrued on - - - - (2,751) - 1,264 - (1,487) perpetual notes Share issue expenses relating - - - - - - (68) - (68) to issue of perpetual notes Transaction with non-controlling - - - - (3,513) - - 3,513 - interests without change in control Other movement in - - - - (398) - - - (398) equity Balance as at 31 December 2024 535,694 (13,493) (7,462) 2,741 (339,248) - 43,967 105,399 327,598 (unaudited)

1 Figures for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been restated due to error made in prior period. Refer to note 1.4 for more information on the restatement.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of this abridged consolidated financial statements are set out below.

1.1 Basis of preparation

The unaudited abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the IASB, interpretations issued by the IFRS Interpretations Committee (IFRIC); the Financial Pronouncements as issued by Financial Reporting Standards Council and the LSE and SEM Listings Rules. The unaudited abridged consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the going-concern basis and were approved for issue by the Board on 14 February 2025.

Going Concern

The directors are required to consider an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern when producing the interim abridged unaudited consolidated ?nancial statements.

As disclosed in Note 1.1: Basis of Preparation and Measurement of the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2024, the Directors identified a material uncertainty regarding the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. This uncertainty arose due to the pending receipt of USUSD48.5 million from the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited of South Africa (PIC), representing their contribution to the USUSD100 million rights issue initiated by Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited (GREA) on 28 June 2024. At the time of approving the 30 June 2024 financial statements on 31 October 2024, these funds had not yet been received. As a result, the Directors concluded that a material uncertainty existed regarding the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, as the timing of the funds remained uncertain at the reporting date.

Subsequently, in November 2024, the Group successfully received the USUSD48.5 million from the PIC. As of 31 December 2024, the Directors have reassessed the Group's financial position and concluded that the conditions that previously triggered the material uncertainty have now been resolved. The abridged consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2024 continue to be prepared on a going concern basis.

Functional and presentation currency

The abridged unaudited consolidated half year financial statements are prepared and are presented in United States Dollars (USUSD). Amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand, unless otherwise stated. Some of the underlying subsidiaries and associates have functional currencies other than the USUSD. The functional currency of those entities reflects the primary economic environment in which they operate.

Presentation of alternative performance measures

The Group presents certain alternative performance measures on the face of the income statement. Revenue is shown on a disaggregated basis, split between gross rental income and the straight-line rental income accrual. Additionally, if applicable, the total fair value adjustment on investment properties is presented on a disaggregated basis to show the impact of contractual receipts from vendors separately from other fair value movements. These are non-IFRS measures and supplement the IFRS information presented. The directors believe that the presentation of this information provides useful insight to users of the financial statements and assists in reconciling the IFRS information to industry wide EPRA metrics.

1.2 Segmental reporting

In accordance with IFRS 8, operating segments are identified based on internal financial reports regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Makers (CODM) for the purpose of allocating resources and assessing performance. The CODM was determined to be the C-Suite members of the Group.The C-Suite members, which include the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and senior executives from GREA, have been identified as the CODM because they bear the primary responsibility for making strategic decisions regarding the allocation of resources to the Group's operating segments and for evaluating the performance of these segments. In line with the requirements of IFRS 8, the Group's operating segments continue to be defined based on the nature of the properties and the markets they serve. These segments include Hospitality, Retail, Office, Light Industrial, Corporate Accommodation, Healthcare, Data Centres, Development Management, and Corporate functions. Management believes that this segmentation provides the most relevant

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -10-

information for stakeholders, and, accordingly, no further aggregation of operating segments into reportable segments has been made. Although the Group's operations span several geographical locations across Africa, and this geographic footprint is disclosed to provide users with a more comprehensive understanding of the Group's activities, management primarily evaluates the performance of its segments based on their economic characteristics rather than their geographic location.

1.3 Significant accounting judgements, estimates and assumptions

The preparation of these abridged consolidated half year financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires the use of accounting estimates which by definition will seldom equal the actual results. Management also needs to exercise judgement in applying the group's accounting policies. Estimates and judgements are continually evaluated. They are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectation of future events that may have a monetary impact on the entity and that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Significant Judgements

In the process of applying the Group's accounting policies, management has made the following judgements.

Historical significant judgements which continue to affect the financial statements

Freedom Asset Management (FAM) as a subsidiary

The Group has considered Freedom Asset Management (FAM) to be its subsidiary for consolidation purposes due to the Group's implied control of FAM, as the Group has ability to control the variability of returns of FAM and has the ability to affect returns through its power to direct the relevant activities of FAM. The Group does not own any interest in FAM however it has exposure to returns from its involvement in directing the activities of FAM.

Grit Executive Share Trust (GEST) as a subsidiary

The Group has considered Grit Executive Share Trust (GEST) to be its subsidiary for consolidation purposes due to the Group's implied control of GEST, as the Group's ability to appoint the majority of the trustees and to control the variability of returns of GEST. The Group does not own any interest in GEST but is exposed to the credit risk and losses of (GEST) as the Group shall bear any losses sustained by GEST and shall be entitled to receive and be paid any profits made in respect of the purchase, acqu sition, sale or disposal of unawarded shares in the instance where shares revert back to GEST.

Grit Executive Share Trust II (GEST II) as a subsidiary

During the financial year 2023, Grit Executive Share Trust II has been incorporated to act as trust for the new long term incentive plan of the Group. The trust will hold Grit shares to service the new scheme when the shares will vest to the employees in the future. The corporate set-up of GEST II is like GEST and the Group has considered the latter to be a subsidiary due to the implied control that the Group has over it.

African Development Managers Limited ("APDM") as subsidiary

Africa Development Managers Ltd transitioned from being classified as a joint venture to a subsidiary on 30 November 2023. Despite holding a majority shareholding of 78.95%, the Group previously did not exercise control over APDM due to the power criteria not being met under the previous shareholders agreement. Decision-making authority for relevant activities rested with the investment committee of the Company, requiring seventy-five percent of its members' approval for decisions to pass. The Group could appoint four out of the seven members to the committee, while the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), holding 21.05% of APDM, could appoint two members. Additionally, a non executive member was appointed. Given the requirement for unanimous agreement among the Group and PIC to pass resolutions, control was not previously established. On 30 November 2023, the Group and PIC collectively signed an amended and restated APDM shareholder agreement, clarifying and amending the shareholder rights. Notably, the decision approval threshold at the investment committee was lowered to a simple majority. With the Group's ability to appoint four out of seven members and the revised decision threshold, control now resides with the Group. In assessing control, the Group also evaluated the reserved matters outlined in the amended agreement, where PIC's approval is still required for specific events. Upon a comprehensive review performed by the Group, it was concluded that none of these matters grant PIC the ability to block decisions related to APDM's relevant activities, but rather are included to safeguard the minority shareholder's interests. Due to the inherent judgment that needs to be applied in interpreting terms that are protective rather than substantive, the Group has considered the interpretation of the reserved matters to be an area of significant judgement.

Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") as subsidiary.

The Group has recognized Gateway Real Estate Africa Ltd (GREA) as a subsidiary on 30 November 2023. Although the Group held a majority equity stake in GREA, it was previously treated as a joint venture due to the previous shareholders agreement where its board of directors largely directed its relevant activities. The Group could appoint three out of seven directors on the board, while PIC could appoint two directors, with the remaining being non-executive. Decisions required seventy-five percent of present members' votes, necessitating the support of PIC for Grit to make decisions. On 30 November 2023, the Group and PIC signed an amended and restated GREA shareholder agreement, clarifying and amending shareholder rights. Importantly, under the new agreement, the Group now has the ability to appoint four out of seven directors, while PIC retains the right to appoint two directors. The decision approval threshold at the board level has been lowered to a simple majority and it was therefore concluded that control of GREA has been established by the Group.The Group also evaluated specific events where PIC's approval is still required, reflected in the reserved matter section of the new agreement. Upon comprehensive review, it was concluded that these matters do not grant PIC the ability to block decisions related to GREA's relevant activities but are included to safeguard PIC's interests. Due to the inherent judgment that needs to be applied in interpreting terms that are protective rather than substantive, the Group has considered the interpretation of the reserved matter to be an area of significant judgement.

Significant Estimates

The principal areas where such estimations have been made are:

Fair value of investment properties

The fair value of investment properties and owner occupied property are determined using a combination of the discounted cash flows method and the income capitalisation valuation method using assumptions that are based on market conditions existing at the relevant reporting date. For further details of the valuation method, judgements and assumptions made, refer to note 2.

1.4 Restatement of comparative figures for the period ended 31st December 2023 due to prior period error

Restatement - Revised Assessment of the Timing of Consolidation for Gateway Real Estate Africa ("GREA") and Africa Development Managers Ltd ("APDM")

In November 2023, amendments were made to the shareholder agreements of GREA and APDM. For the reporting period ended 31 December 2023, the Group initially concluded, based on judgment that it did not have control over GREA or APDM at that time. This conclusion considered the fact that, although the Group held a contractual right to appoint four of the seven members to the APDM Investment Committee and four of the seven directors to the GREA Board (both of which make decisions by simple majority), those rights had not been exercised as at 31 December 2023. Consequently, GREA and APDM were not consolidated as of that reporting date.

Subsequently, the Group performed a purchase price allocation in accordance with IFRS 3: Business Combinations. As part of this process, a control reassessment under IFRS 10: Consolidated Financial Statements was also undertaken. It was concluded that power arises from rights, and that the unilateral ability to appoint a majority of decision-making members typically indicates control. Since the relevant amendments to the shareholder agreements took effect on 30 November 2023, according to the standard, the Group held as from that date, the enforceable contractual right to appoint a majority of both the APDM Investment Committee and the GREA Board. This right established control from 30 November 2023-even though formal appointments had not yet been made by the reporting date.

Accordingly, the Group has updated its position and consolidated GREA and APDM with effect from 30 November 2023. The previously reported figures for the period ended 31 December 2023 have been restated to reflect this revised consolidation treatment. The effect of these restatements on each affected financial statement line item for the period ended 31 December 2023 is presented below. To note that the audited 30 June 2024 financial statements already catered for the consolidation of GREA and APDM as from November 2023.

Restated 31 December 2023 Increase/ (Decrease) 31 December 2023 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Statement of Financial Position (Extract) Investment properties 615,779 147,433 763,212 Property, plant and equipment 4,094 7,287 11,381 Intangible assets and goodwill 308 2,145 2,453 Other investments 3 (3) - Investments in joint ventures 196,870 (117,138) 79,732

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Abridged Unaudited consolidated results for six -11-

Related party loans receivable 129 373 502 Finance lease receivable - 1,856 1,856 Other loans receivable 22,214 118 22,332 Trade and other receivables 25,833 18,331 44,164 Deferred tax 13,176 1,702 14,878 Current tax receivable 3,585 70 3,655 Cash and cash equivalents 6,776 5,259 12,035 Proportional shareholder loans 33,259 (16,574) 16,685 Interest-bearing borrowings 411,711 88,937 500,648 Lease liabilities 3,840 (3,008) 832 Related party loans payable 8,507 (7,682) 825 Deferred tax liability 49,805 1,426 51,231 Trade and other payables 43,658 (4,501) 39,157 Current tax payable 365 1,000 1,365 Total impact on equity 337,622 7,835 345,457

Income statement (Extract)

Restated 31 December Increase/ 31 December 2023 (Decrease) 2023 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross property income 28,429 1,713 30,142 Property operating expenses (4,953) (277) (5,230) Net property income 23,476 1,436 24,912 Other income 108 289 397 Administrative expenses (7,929) (966) (8,895) Net (impairment)/reversal on financial assets 979 356 1,335 Profit from operations 16,634 1,115 17,749 Fair value adjustment on investment properties (19,954) 12 (19,942) Fair value adjustment on other financial liability (235) - (235) Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments (4,041) - (4,041) Fair value loss on revaluation of previously held interest - (23,874) (23,874) Share-based payment expense (100) - (100) Share of profits from associates and joint ventures 5,378 (2,565) 2,813 Loss arising from dilution in equity interest - (12,492) (12,492) Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables 1 - 1 Foreign currency gains/ (losses) (2,499) (99) (2,598) Other transaction costs (567) 758 191 Loss before interest and taxation (5,383) (37,145) (42,528) Interest income 1,514 (399) 1,115 Finance costs (19,691) (3,018) (22,709) Loss for the year before taxation (23,560) (39,447) (64,122) Taxation 2,533 (562) 1,971 Loss for the year after taxation (21,027) (40,009) (62,151) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders (18,542) (40,254) (58,796) Non-controlling interests (2,485) (870) (3,355) (21,027) (41,124) (62,151) Loss for the year (21,027) (41,124) (62,151) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 508 (2,572) (2,064) Share of other comprehensive (expense)/ income of associates and joint (4,164) 1,832 (2,332) ventures Other comprehensive expense that may be reclassified to profit or loss (3,656) (740) (4,396) Total comprehensive expense relating to the year (24,683) (41,864) (66,547) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (22,227) (40,994) (63,221) Non-controlling interests (2,456) (870) (3,326) (24,683) (41,864) (66,547)

The Group has also performed a purchase price allocation("PPA") for the acquisition of GREA and APDM. More details on the PPA can be found in the financial statements section of the 2024 annual report of Grit. Refer to note 30a of the financial statements.

2. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

As at As at 31 Dec 30 Jun 2024 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Net carrying value of properties 753,776 792,351 Movement for the year excluding straight-line rental income accrual, lease incentive and right of use of land Investment property at the beginning of the year 770,424 611,854 Acquisition through subsidiary in a business combination - 141,110 Transfer from associate on step up to subsidiary - 75,040 Reduction in property value on asset acquisition - (938) Other capital expenditure and construction 5,434 22,775 Transfer to disposal group held for sale 1 (24,124) (49,000) Foreign currency translation differences (1,895) (2,487) Revaluation of properties at end of year (19,528) (27,930) As at period end 730,311 770,424 Reconciliation to consolidated statement of financial position and valuations Carrying value of investment properties excluding right of use of land, lease incentive and 730,311 770,424 straight-line income accrual Right of use of land 6,648 6,682 Lease incentive 3,810 4,070 Straight-line rental income accrual 13,007 11,176 Total valuation of properties 753,776 792,351

1 St Helene, the beneficial owner of Artemis Curepipe Hospital in Mauritius has been reclassied under non-current assets classified as held for sale during the period. Refer to note 12 for more information on the disposal group classified as held for sale as at 31st December 2024.

Lease incentive asset included in investment property

In accordance with IFRS 16, rental income is recognised in the Group income statement on a straight-line basis over the lease term. This includes the effect of lease incentives given to tenants. The Group has granted lease incentives to tenants (in the form of rent-free periods). The result is a receivable balance included within investment property in the balance sheet as those are balances that must be considered when reconciling to valuation figures to prevent double counting of assets. This balance is subject to impairment testing under IFRS 9 using the simplified approach to expected credit loss of IFRS 9.

As at As at 31 Dec 2024 30 Jun 2024 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Lease incentive receivables before impairment 4,178 4,442 Impairment of lease incentive receivables (368) (372) Net lease incentive included within investment property 3,810 4,070 As at As at Most recent

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)