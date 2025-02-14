DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Feb-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 14 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 187,127 Highest price paid per share: 110.00p Lowest price paid per share: 109.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.9225p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,332,029 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,332,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.9225p 187,127

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 80 109.50 08:22:40 00322506390TRLO1 XLON 1496 109.50 08:22:40 00322506389TRLO1 XLON 668 109.50 08:22:40 00322506391TRLO1 XLON 371 109.50 08:25:44 00322509099TRLO1 XLON 700 109.50 08:38:40 00322521218TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 09:18:33 00322573780TRLO1 XLON 500 110.00 09:18:45 00322574004TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 09:18:57 00322574276TRLO1 XLON 500 110.00 09:19:19 00322574891TRLO1 XLON 700 110.00 09:19:34 00322575223TRLO1 XLON 900 110.00 09:19:58 00322575790TRLO1 XLON 600 110.00 09:20:32 00322576623TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 09:20:46 00322576954TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 09:21:08 00322577367TRLO1 XLON 700 110.00 09:29:38 00322587570TRLO1 XLON 400 110.00 09:30:15 00322588256TRLO1 XLON 49 110.00 09:33:52 00322592910TRLO1 XLON 700 110.00 09:49:02 00322609159TRLO1 XLON 500 110.00 09:49:35 00322609507TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 09:49:51 00322609666TRLO1 XLON 200 110.00 09:50:13 00322609961TRLO1 XLON 100 110.00 09:50:29 00322610144TRLO1 XLON 500 110.00 10:03:51 00322615052TRLO1 XLON 137 110.00 10:39:34 00322616385TRLO1 XLON 235 110.00 10:39:34 00322616386TRLO1 XLON 1216 110.00 10:39:34 00322616387TRLO1 XLON 794 110.00 10:39:34 00322616388TRLO1 XLON 5547 110.00 10:39:34 00322616389TRLO1 XLON 470 110.00 10:39:34 00322616390TRLO1 XLON 5547 110.00 10:39:34 00322616391TRLO1 XLON 4177 110.00 10:39:34 00322616392TRLO1 XLON 5547 110.00 10:39:34 00322616393TRLO1 XLON 3890 110.00 10:39:34 00322616394TRLO1 XLON 1200 110.00 10:39:34 00322616395TRLO1 XLON 3 110.00 10:39:34 00322616396TRLO1 XLON 314 110.00 10:39:35 00322616398TRLO1 XLON 4344 110.00 10:39:35 00322616397TRLO1 XLON 953 110.00 11:14:14 00322617177TRLO1 XLON 785 110.00 12:15:14 00322619060TRLO1 XLON 289 110.00 12:52:20 00322619950TRLO1 XLON 911 110.00 12:52:20 00322619949TRLO1 XLON 1300 110.00 13:06:28 00322620291TRLO1 XLON 842 110.00 13:06:31 00322620292TRLO1 XLON 1200 110.00 13:10:08 00322620342TRLO1 XLON 615 110.00 13:10:38 00322620354TRLO1 XLON 314 110.00 13:36:19 00322621110TRLO1 XLON 953 110.00 13:36:19 00322621111TRLO1 XLON 785 110.00 13:36:19 00322621112TRLO1 XLON 289 110.00 13:36:19 00322621113TRLO1 XLON 679 110.00 13:36:19 00322621114TRLO1 XLON 1448 110.00 13:36:19 00322621115TRLO1 XLON 4884 110.00 13:36:19 00322621116TRLO1 XLON 474 110.00 13:36:19 00322621117TRLO1 XLON 1132 110.00 13:36:19 00322621119TRLO1 XLON 189 110.00 13:36:19 00322621118TRLO1 XLON 1239 110.00 13:36:23 00322621123TRLO1 XLON 617 110.00 13:36:23 00322621122TRLO1 XLON 1300 110.00 13:36:24 00322621125TRLO1 XLON 2038 110.00 13:36:24 00322621142TRLO1 XLON 396 110.00 13:37:31 00322621155TRLO1 XLON 736 110.00 13:37:31 00322621156TRLO1 XLON 1239 110.00 13:37:31 00322621157TRLO1 XLON 1592 110.00 13:37:31 00322621158TRLO1 XLON 1186 110.00 13:37:31 00322621159TRLO1 XLON 880 110.00 13:37:31 00322621160TRLO1 XLON 809 110.00 13:37:31 00322621161TRLO1 XLON 842 110.00 13:37:31 00322621162TRLO1 XLON 809 110.00 13:37:31 00322621163TRLO1 XLON 751 110.00 13:37:31 00322621164TRLO1 XLON 19 110.00 13:37:31 00322621165TRLO1 XLON

