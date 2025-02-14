Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
14.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
14.02.2025 18:46 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Feb-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      187,127 
Highest price paid per share:         110.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          109.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.9225p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,332,029 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,332,029) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.9225p                    187,127

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
80               109.50          08:22:40         00322506390TRLO1     XLON 
1496              109.50          08:22:40         00322506389TRLO1     XLON 
668              109.50          08:22:40         00322506391TRLO1     XLON 
371              109.50          08:25:44         00322509099TRLO1     XLON 
700              109.50          08:38:40         00322521218TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          09:18:33         00322573780TRLO1     XLON 
500              110.00          09:18:45         00322574004TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          09:18:57         00322574276TRLO1     XLON 
500              110.00          09:19:19         00322574891TRLO1     XLON 
700              110.00          09:19:34         00322575223TRLO1     XLON 
900              110.00          09:19:58         00322575790TRLO1     XLON 
600              110.00          09:20:32         00322576623TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          09:20:46         00322576954TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          09:21:08         00322577367TRLO1     XLON 
700              110.00          09:29:38         00322587570TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.00          09:30:15         00322588256TRLO1     XLON 
49               110.00          09:33:52         00322592910TRLO1     XLON 
700              110.00          09:49:02         00322609159TRLO1     XLON 
500              110.00          09:49:35         00322609507TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          09:49:51         00322609666TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.00          09:50:13         00322609961TRLO1     XLON 
100              110.00          09:50:29         00322610144TRLO1     XLON 
500              110.00          10:03:51         00322615052TRLO1     XLON 
137              110.00          10:39:34         00322616385TRLO1     XLON 
235              110.00          10:39:34         00322616386TRLO1     XLON 
1216              110.00          10:39:34         00322616387TRLO1     XLON 
794              110.00          10:39:34         00322616388TRLO1     XLON 
5547              110.00          10:39:34         00322616389TRLO1     XLON 
470              110.00          10:39:34         00322616390TRLO1     XLON 
5547              110.00          10:39:34         00322616391TRLO1     XLON 
4177              110.00          10:39:34         00322616392TRLO1     XLON 
5547              110.00          10:39:34         00322616393TRLO1     XLON 
3890              110.00          10:39:34         00322616394TRLO1     XLON 
1200              110.00          10:39:34         00322616395TRLO1     XLON 
3               110.00          10:39:34         00322616396TRLO1     XLON 
314              110.00          10:39:35         00322616398TRLO1     XLON 
4344              110.00          10:39:35         00322616397TRLO1     XLON 
953              110.00          11:14:14         00322617177TRLO1     XLON 
785              110.00          12:15:14         00322619060TRLO1     XLON 
289              110.00          12:52:20         00322619950TRLO1     XLON 
911              110.00          12:52:20         00322619949TRLO1     XLON 
1300              110.00          13:06:28         00322620291TRLO1     XLON 
842              110.00          13:06:31         00322620292TRLO1     XLON 
1200              110.00          13:10:08         00322620342TRLO1     XLON 
615              110.00          13:10:38         00322620354TRLO1     XLON 
314              110.00          13:36:19         00322621110TRLO1     XLON 
953              110.00          13:36:19         00322621111TRLO1     XLON 
785              110.00          13:36:19         00322621112TRLO1     XLON 
289              110.00          13:36:19         00322621113TRLO1     XLON 
679              110.00          13:36:19         00322621114TRLO1     XLON 
1448              110.00          13:36:19         00322621115TRLO1     XLON 
4884              110.00          13:36:19         00322621116TRLO1     XLON 
474              110.00          13:36:19         00322621117TRLO1     XLON 
1132              110.00          13:36:19         00322621119TRLO1     XLON 
189              110.00          13:36:19         00322621118TRLO1     XLON 
1239              110.00          13:36:23         00322621123TRLO1     XLON 
617              110.00          13:36:23         00322621122TRLO1     XLON 
1300              110.00          13:36:24         00322621125TRLO1     XLON 
2038              110.00          13:36:24         00322621142TRLO1     XLON 
396              110.00          13:37:31         00322621155TRLO1     XLON 
736              110.00          13:37:31         00322621156TRLO1     XLON 
1239              110.00          13:37:31         00322621157TRLO1     XLON 
1592              110.00          13:37:31         00322621158TRLO1     XLON 
1186              110.00          13:37:31         00322621159TRLO1     XLON 
880              110.00          13:37:31         00322621160TRLO1     XLON 
809              110.00          13:37:31         00322621161TRLO1     XLON 
842              110.00          13:37:31         00322621162TRLO1     XLON 
809              110.00          13:37:31         00322621163TRLO1     XLON 
751              110.00          13:37:31         00322621164TRLO1     XLON 
19               110.00          13:37:31         00322621165TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
