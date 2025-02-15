Cisco's stock has achieved a remarkable milestone, soaring to its highest level since the dot-com era with shares reaching $66.36, marking a dramatic six percent surge. This renaissance in market performance is primarily driven by the company's expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure business, which generated orders worth $350 million in the previous quarter and accumulated nearly $700 million in the first half of the fiscal year. The technology giant reported impressive overall results, with revenue climbing 9 percent to $14 billion in the second fiscal quarter, though net profits experienced a modest decline to $2.4 billion.

Strategic Growth Initiatives

In a bold move reflecting confidence in future prospects, Cisco's management has revised its annual revenue forecast upward to a minimum of $56 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. The company anticipates maintaining strong momentum with projected revenue of approximately $14 billion for the current quarter. Additionally, Cisco has demonstrated its financial strength by announcing an extensive share buyback program, allocating an additional $15 billion and bringing the total available funds for stock repurchases to $17 billion, a decision that has further bolstered investor confidence.

Ad

Fresh Cisco information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Cisco analysis...