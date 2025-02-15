Vantage Honored with Three Prestigious Awards at the 5th Annual Business Tabloid Awards

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to announce its success at the 5th Annual Business Tabloid Awards, held on 23rd January 2025 in Dubai. The Annual Business Tabloid Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across industries, including banking, finance, technology, and leadership. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts, who evaluate nominees based on innovation, performance, and impact. Receiving three awards at this distinguished event reflects Vantage's global commitment to excellence in the financial services industry.

Best CFD Broker - APAC : This award reflects Vantage's leadership in providing advanced tools, competitive pricing, and tailored solutions for traders.

: This award reflects Vantage's leadership in providing advanced tools, competitive pricing, and tailored solutions for traders. Best Value Broker - LATAM : Vantage's dedication to delivering cost-effective trading solutions while maintaining exceptional quality earned it this distinction.

: Vantage's dedication to delivering cost-effective trading solutions while maintaining exceptional quality earned it this distinction. Best Trading Platform - MENA: This recognition underscores Vantage's investment in cutting-edge technology and its commitment to meeting the unique needs of traders.

The event brought together industry leaders and influencers to celebrate excellence across various sectors, including banking, finance, technology, and trading. The evening commenced with a networking session, providing an invaluable opportunity for professionals to connect and exchange insights. Followed by the award presentation ceremony, where Vantage was honored for its excellence, reflecting its commitment to providing quality trading solutions.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared his thoughts on the achievement: "Winning these three awards at the Business Tabloid Awards is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client-centricity. These accolades reflect the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We are proud to have been recognized for our excellence in APAC, LATAM, and MENA, reflecting our commitment to empowering our traders."

As Vantage continues to expand its presence and deliver value to its clients, the company is committed to maintaining its reputation for excellence and innovation.

For more information on Vantage's award-winning services, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Important Notice: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of Vantage's services in any jurisdiction. Vantage's services may not be available in all regions mentioned and are subject to strict regulatory requirements. Before engaging with our services, please check your local regulations to ensure you are eligible to access our products and services in your region.

RISK WARNING: CFD trading carries significant risks. You could lose more than your initial investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620469/Vantage_Wins_Big_5th_Annual_Business_Tabloid_Awards.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620470/Vantage_Wins_Big_5th_Annual_Business_Tabloid_Awards_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-honored-with-three-prestigious-awards-at-the-5th-annual-business-tabloid-awards-302377095.html