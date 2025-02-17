Brevan Howard Digital deploys $20M on Kinto

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brevan Howard Digital's Abu Dhabi branch deployed $20M in assets on Kinto, enabling participation in the on-chain financial ecosystem.

Kinto is an on-chain financial portal, enabling the best opportunities in DeFi through its tailored blockchain and custom smart contract wallet. Kinto enables financial institutions to deploy capital on-chain while meeting their strict legal and compliance requirements. Kinto is the only L2 that has native KYC and AML at the blockchain level, default wallet insurance and extensive security features.

Kinto's mining program rewards active participants who deposit assets on-chain with token emissions. The mining program will be active for 10 years, with rewards decreasing over time. While mining programs have been popular within the DeFi ecosystem, it has been difficult for traditional financial entities to participate due to their strict security, technical and compliance requirements. Brevan Howard Digital, through its Abu Dhabi branch, became one of the first major traditional financial firms to leverage its digital assets to participate in Kinto's mining program.

Kinto's CEO and co-founder, Ramon Recuero, believes that digital asset management platforms like Brevan Howard Digital are ahead of the curve and that participation in on-chain in programs like Kinto's mining program will steadily increase. He expects similar institutions to become more prominent within the ecosystem over the coming months: "Institutions have been waiting for two things: regulatory clarity and compliance features. Now, through Kinto, financial institutions don't need to wait any longer."

About Kinto

Kinto is the modular exchange. It provides the best opportunities in DeFi through a tailored blockchain and non-custodial smart wallet, engineered for maximum security and seamless user experience. Learn more at https://www.kinto.xyz/.

About Brevan Howard

Brevan Howard Digital ("BH Digital") is the dedicated crypto and digital asset division of Brevan Howard, providing institutional investors access to the wide range of diverse opportunities presented by the structural disruption and innovation of blockchain technology. BH Digital has 60+ team members and leverages the global footprint of Brevan Howard, operating in 8 hubs worldwide. To learn more, visit: www.brevanhoward.com/brevanhoward-digital .

