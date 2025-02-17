Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Feb-2025 / 18:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 17 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 88,790 Highest price paid per share: 111.00p Lowest price paid per share: 109.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 110.7640p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,243,239 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,243,239) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 110.7640p 88,790

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 753 109.50 08:17:01 00323096234TRLO1 XLON 900 110.00 08:32:44 00323116144TRLO1 XLON 1620 109.50 08:42:23 00323128196TRLO1 XLON 627 110.00 09:14:33 00323169063TRLO1 XLON 2485 109.50 09:14:34 00323169067TRLO1 XLON 168 109.50 09:14:56 00323169670TRLO1 XLON 62 109.50 09:15:46 00323170499TRLO1 XLON 656 110.50 10:20:33 00323215953TRLO1 XLON 1200 110.50 10:20:33 00323215954TRLO1 XLON 2121 110.50 10:20:33 00323215955TRLO1 XLON 400 110.50 10:21:00 00323215965TRLO1 XLON 300 110.50 10:21:27 00323215976TRLO1 XLON 600 110.50 10:21:27 00323215977TRLO1 XLON 500 110.50 10:26:39 00323216106TRLO1 XLON 1000 110.50 11:02:45 00323217347TRLO1 XLON 900 110.50 11:25:44 00323217916TRLO1 XLON 1100 110.50 11:29:20 00323218011TRLO1 XLON 831 110.50 11:30:53 00323218047TRLO1 XLON 900 110.50 11:30:53 00323218043TRLO1 XLON 1326 110.50 11:30:53 00323218044TRLO1 XLON 2410 110.50 11:30:53 00323218045TRLO1 XLON 2410 110.50 11:30:53 00323218046TRLO1 XLON 494 110.50 11:44:20 00323218372TRLO1 XLON 406 110.50 11:44:20 00323218371TRLO1 XLON 311 110.50 12:27:55 00323219298TRLO1 XLON 494 110.50 12:27:55 00323219299TRLO1 XLON 5226 110.50 12:27:55 00323219297TRLO1 XLON 100 111.00 12:28:29 00323219307TRLO1 XLON 1273 111.00 12:28:31 00323219308TRLO1 XLON 500 111.00 12:28:56 00323219310TRLO1 XLON 100 111.00 12:29:10 00323219315TRLO1 XLON 300 111.00 12:29:31 00323219323TRLO1 XLON 2042 111.00 12:32:03 00323219401TRLO1 XLON 596 111.00 12:32:03 00323219402TRLO1 XLON 608 111.00 12:32:03 00323219403TRLO1 XLON 1525 111.00 12:36:28 00323219543TRLO1 XLON 1524 111.00 12:39:15 00323219597TRLO1 XLON 300 111.00 12:43:36 00323219687TRLO1 XLON 636 111.00 12:43:37 00323219688TRLO1 XLON 300 111.00 12:44:27 00323219708TRLO1 XLON 300 111.00 12:44:38 00323219713TRLO1 XLON 400 111.00 12:52:03 00323219934TRLO1 XLON 1806 111.00 12:53:44 00323219977TRLO1 XLON 400 111.00 13:08:12 00323220356TRLO1 XLON 11 111.00 14:44:43 00323223456TRLO1 XLON 2 111.00 14:44:57 00323223459TRLO1 XLON 637 111.00 14:47:24 00323223521TRLO1 XLON 574 111.00 14:47:52 00323223525TRLO1 XLON 1500 111.00 15:30:04 00323224858TRLO1 XLON 869 111.00 15:30:04 00323224859TRLO1 XLON 254 111.00 15:30:19 00323224870TRLO1 XLON 1384 111.00 15:30:19 00323224871TRLO1 XLON 819 111.00 15:30:19 00323224872TRLO1 XLON 1646 111.00 15:30:19 00323224868TRLO1 XLON 5226 111.00 15:30:19 00323224869TRLO1 XLON 1334 111.00 15:30:28 00323224879TRLO1 XLON 2000 111.00 15:31:24 00323224922TRLO1 XLON 2393 111.00 15:32:18 00323224951TRLO1 XLON 798 111.00 15:32:18 00323224952TRLO1 XLON 1301 111.00 15:32:18 00323224947TRLO1 XLON 591 111.00 15:32:18 00323224948TRLO1 XLON 4652 111.00 15:32:18 00323224949TRLO1 XLON 1911 111.00 15:32:18 00323224953TRLO1 XLON 574 111.00 15:32:18 00323224950TRLO1 XLON 1312 111.00 15:36:08 00323225060TRLO1 XLON 1188 111.00 15:36:08 00323225061TRLO1 XLON 1569 111.00 15:36:27 00323225077TRLO1 XLON 1920 111.00 15:37:36 00323225097TRLO1 XLON 42 111.00 15:37:42 00323225102TRLO1 XLON 928 111.00 15:37:44 00323225104TRLO1 XLON

507 111.00 15:37:44 00323225103TRLO1 XLON 177 111.00 15:39:10 00323225146TRLO1 XLON 1312 111.00 15:39:10 00323225147TRLO1 XLON 3594 111.00 15:39:10 00323225145TRLO1 XLON 928 111.00 15:39:11 00323225148TRLO1 XLON 21 111.00 15:39:11 00323225149TRLO1 XLON 806 111.00 15:39:11 00323225150TRLO1 XLON 1632 111.00 15:39:11 00323225151TRLO1 XLON 1 111.00 15:43:15 00323225289TRLO1 XLON 1467 111.00 16:17:29 00323227099TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

