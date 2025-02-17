Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Feb-2025 / 18:24 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      88,790 
Highest price paid per share:         111.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          109.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 110.7640p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,243,239 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,243,239) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      110.7640p                    88,790

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
753              109.50          08:17:01         00323096234TRLO1     XLON 
900              110.00          08:32:44         00323116144TRLO1     XLON 
1620              109.50          08:42:23         00323128196TRLO1     XLON 
627              110.00          09:14:33         00323169063TRLO1     XLON 
2485              109.50          09:14:34         00323169067TRLO1     XLON 
168              109.50          09:14:56         00323169670TRLO1     XLON 
62               109.50          09:15:46         00323170499TRLO1     XLON 
656              110.50          10:20:33         00323215953TRLO1     XLON 
1200              110.50          10:20:33         00323215954TRLO1     XLON 
2121              110.50          10:20:33         00323215955TRLO1     XLON 
400              110.50          10:21:00         00323215965TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.50          10:21:27         00323215976TRLO1     XLON 
600              110.50          10:21:27         00323215977TRLO1     XLON 
500              110.50          10:26:39         00323216106TRLO1     XLON 
1000              110.50          11:02:45         00323217347TRLO1     XLON 
900              110.50          11:25:44         00323217916TRLO1     XLON 
1100              110.50          11:29:20         00323218011TRLO1     XLON 
831              110.50          11:30:53         00323218047TRLO1     XLON 
900              110.50          11:30:53         00323218043TRLO1     XLON 
1326              110.50          11:30:53         00323218044TRLO1     XLON 
2410              110.50          11:30:53         00323218045TRLO1     XLON 
2410              110.50          11:30:53         00323218046TRLO1     XLON 
494              110.50          11:44:20         00323218372TRLO1     XLON 
406              110.50          11:44:20         00323218371TRLO1     XLON 
311              110.50          12:27:55         00323219298TRLO1     XLON 
494              110.50          12:27:55         00323219299TRLO1     XLON 
5226              110.50          12:27:55         00323219297TRLO1     XLON 
100              111.00          12:28:29         00323219307TRLO1     XLON 
1273              111.00          12:28:31         00323219308TRLO1     XLON 
500              111.00          12:28:56         00323219310TRLO1     XLON 
100              111.00          12:29:10         00323219315TRLO1     XLON 
300              111.00          12:29:31         00323219323TRLO1     XLON 
2042              111.00          12:32:03         00323219401TRLO1     XLON 
596              111.00          12:32:03         00323219402TRLO1     XLON 
608              111.00          12:32:03         00323219403TRLO1     XLON 
1525              111.00          12:36:28         00323219543TRLO1     XLON 
1524              111.00          12:39:15         00323219597TRLO1     XLON 
300              111.00          12:43:36         00323219687TRLO1     XLON 
636              111.00          12:43:37         00323219688TRLO1     XLON 
300              111.00          12:44:27         00323219708TRLO1     XLON 
300              111.00          12:44:38         00323219713TRLO1     XLON 
400              111.00          12:52:03         00323219934TRLO1     XLON 
1806              111.00          12:53:44         00323219977TRLO1     XLON 
400              111.00          13:08:12         00323220356TRLO1     XLON 
11               111.00          14:44:43         00323223456TRLO1     XLON 
2               111.00          14:44:57         00323223459TRLO1     XLON 
637              111.00          14:47:24         00323223521TRLO1     XLON 
574              111.00          14:47:52         00323223525TRLO1     XLON 
1500              111.00          15:30:04         00323224858TRLO1     XLON 
869              111.00          15:30:04         00323224859TRLO1     XLON 
254              111.00          15:30:19         00323224870TRLO1     XLON 
1384              111.00          15:30:19         00323224871TRLO1     XLON 
819              111.00          15:30:19         00323224872TRLO1     XLON 
1646              111.00          15:30:19         00323224868TRLO1     XLON 
5226              111.00          15:30:19         00323224869TRLO1     XLON 
1334              111.00          15:30:28         00323224879TRLO1     XLON 
2000              111.00          15:31:24         00323224922TRLO1     XLON 
2393              111.00          15:32:18         00323224951TRLO1     XLON 
798              111.00          15:32:18         00323224952TRLO1     XLON 
1301              111.00          15:32:18         00323224947TRLO1     XLON 
591              111.00          15:32:18         00323224948TRLO1     XLON 
4652              111.00          15:32:18         00323224949TRLO1     XLON 
1911              111.00          15:32:18         00323224953TRLO1     XLON 
574              111.00          15:32:18         00323224950TRLO1     XLON 
1312              111.00          15:36:08         00323225060TRLO1     XLON 
1188              111.00          15:36:08         00323225061TRLO1     XLON 
1569              111.00          15:36:27         00323225077TRLO1     XLON 
1920              111.00          15:37:36         00323225097TRLO1     XLON 
42               111.00          15:37:42         00323225102TRLO1     XLON 
928              111.00          15:37:44         00323225104TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

507              111.00          15:37:44         00323225103TRLO1     XLON 
177              111.00          15:39:10         00323225146TRLO1     XLON 
1312              111.00          15:39:10         00323225147TRLO1     XLON 
3594              111.00          15:39:10         00323225145TRLO1     XLON 
928              111.00          15:39:11         00323225148TRLO1     XLON 
21               111.00          15:39:11         00323225149TRLO1     XLON 
806              111.00          15:39:11         00323225150TRLO1     XLON 
1632              111.00          15:39:11         00323225151TRLO1     XLON 
1               111.00          15:43:15         00323225289TRLO1     XLON 
1467              111.00          16:17:29         00323227099TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376380 
EQS News ID:  2087503 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2087503&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2025 13:25 ET (18:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
