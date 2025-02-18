Mobicom Corporation Partners with Circles to Elevate Customer Experience with AI-Powered Digital Innovation Platform Xplore

Developed with global telcos, Xplore is now live and transforming digital experiences in Central Asia after successful launches in 4 markets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobicom Corporation, Mongolia's largest mobile network operator, today announced a strategic partnership with Circles, a global telco technology company. Central to this partnership is the launch of Xplore, an advanced AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform co-developed by Circles and leading global telecom operators. Designed to personalize user interactions, boost engagement and unlock new digital opportunities, Xplore has successfully gone live in four markets and will transform digital experiences for Mobicom Corporation and its consumers in Central Asia.

The launch of Xplore accelerates Mobicom Corporation's digital evolution, strengthening its telecom leadership in Mongolia and Central Asia with AI-powered solutions that enhance customer engagement and unlock new opportunities.

Xplore: A Key Enabler of Mobicom Corporation's Digital Transformation Strategy

As part of its commitment to next-generation digital experiences, Mobicom Corporation will integrate Xplore to enhance its service offerings with AI-powered content, expand customer touchpoints, and create new revenue opportunities. Xplore's suite of applications will drive user interactions, enhance digital engagement and provide differentiated services in a competitive telecom landscape.

Key Features of Xplore

Xplore revolutionizes digital engagement for users with personalized, interactive and rewarding experiences designed to enhance customer enjoyment and participation.

Gamification : Users can participate in interactive challenges and earn rewards, making their digital experiences on telco apps more engaging and enjoyable.

: Users can participate in interactive challenges and earn rewards, making their digital experiences on telco apps more engaging and enjoyable. Horoscope & Quiz Apps: Personalized horoscopes and entertaining quizzes encourage frequent interactions and which keep users coming back.

Personalized horoscopes and entertaining quizzes encourage frequent interactions and which keep users coming back. News & Polls: Customers can stay informed with curated news and share their opinions through interactive polls.

Customers can stay informed with curated news and share their opinions through interactive polls. Tokenization & Rewards: A gamified reward system allows users to earn tokens for their engagement, enhancing loyalty and participation.

A gamified reward system allows users to earn tokens for their engagement, enhancing loyalty and participation. Analytics: AI-driven insights help personalize user experiences by tailoring content and recommendations based on individual interactions.

With Xplore, Mobicom Corporation is poised to unlock significant revenue growth through improved customer retention, enhanced engagement, and reduced churn. Xplore's ecosystem enables cost-efficient innovation, allowing Mobicom Corporation to rapidly deploy new digital services without the heavy investment typically required for in-house development.

The launch of Xplore in Mongolia marks the fifth market where the platform has been deployed, following successful launches in Singapore, Australia, Japan, and the Middle East. Circles is leveraging its experience from these markets to help Mobicom Corporation deliver next-level AI-powered engagement.

Unlocking New Revenue Streams for Mobicom Corporation

Koji Kurushima, Chief Executive Officer of Mobicom Corporation, said, "The future of telco lies in creating seamless, digital-first experiences that go beyond connectivity. At Mobicom Corporation, we see our partnership with Circles as more than just adopting new technology-it is about reimagining how we engage, entertain, and add value to our customers' lives. With Circles, we are unlocking new possibilities that will set a new benchmark for digital innovation in Mongolia and inspire the next era of mobile experiences."

Sanjay Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer of Circles, said, "We are excited to partner with Mobicom Corporation to transform digital engagement in Mongolia. Mobicom Corporation is redefining what it means to be a digital-first telco, and we're proud to support this journey. With the launch of Xplore, an AI-powered platform developed by Circles with global telco operators, Mobicom Corporation is unlocking new opportunities to engage customers. This partnership highlights the growing demand for agile, AI-driven digital ecosystems. We are committed to helping Mobicom Corporation drive engagement, unlock new revenue streams and set new standards for digital innovation in Mongolia and beyond."

About Mobicom Corporation

Mobicom group is the leading Mongolian telecommunication and information technology company. Mobicom group provides ICT services such as cellular, and satellite communications, high-speed internet, digital payment solutions, data centers, content and video streaming services, network infrastructure, intercity and international network services, and digital content to government, enterprises, and individuals. Mobicom group is leading the Digital Transformation and successfully localizing IoT, AI, ML, and 5G technologies in Mongolia.

About Circles

Founded in 2014, Circles is a global technology company reimagining the telco industry with its SaaS platform, helping telco operators launch and operate successful digital brands. Today, Circles is partnering with operators in 14 countries across 6 continents with the mission to deliver digital experiences to millions of people through our businesses.

With Circles.Life, our digital lifestyle brand, we empower and delight customers across the world by offering digital experiences that go beyond traditional telco services.

Circles is backed by global investors such as Peak XV Partners, Warburg Pincus, EDBI and Founders Fund - renowned institutions with a track record of backing industry-shaking innovators.

