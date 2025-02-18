Tesla has implemented significant price adjustments across its European market, with the Model S experiencing an 18% increase to €109,900 and the Model X rising 15% to €114,900 in Germany. This strategic pivot towards the premium segment comes despite reduced manufacturing costs and raw material prices. To soften the impact of these price hikes, Tesla has reintroduced unlimited free charging at Supercharger stations for first-time owners of these models, reviving a benefit that was discontinued in 2016.

Financial Performance Concerns

The electric vehicle manufacturer's recent financial results have fallen short of market expectations, with fourth-quarter earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $25.71 billion missing analyst projections. The company has recorded its first delivery decline in over a decade, contributing to a roughly 12% decrease in stock value since the year's start. However, market analysts remain optimistic about Tesla's long-term prospects, particularly in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies, viewing these areas as potential offsetting factors for current core business challenges.

