Cosmian Announces Strategic Partnership with Utimaco to Deliver Best-in-Class Security Through HSM-Integrated KMS

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmian, a leading provider of data protection solutions powered by next-generation cryptography, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Utimaco, a leading global provider of IT security solutions. This collaboration enables the seamless integration of Cosmian's Key Management System (KMS) with Utimaco's state-of-the-art Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), offering organizations an unparalleled combination of security and scalability for managing encryption keys.

The integration of Cosmian kms with Utimaco's HSMs provides a unique value proposition by combining the robust physical security of HSMs with the agility and high performance of Cosmian kms. This solution ensures the highest security level for sensitive data while delivering the scalability required for massive, on-the-fly encryption needs.

Unmatched security and scalability

The partnership addresses a critical challenge in enterprise security: maintaining the highest level of protection for encryption keys without compromising scalability or performance. Cosmian kms is natively designed to integrate with Utimaco's HSMs, creating a hybrid solution that leverages the best features of both systems.

At rest: Cosmian kms stores keys in a wrapped form within its database, secured by wrapping keys stored in the Utimaco HSM. The HSM's hardware-based security mechanisms, combined with its industry certifications, provide an extra layer of protection for keys stored at rest.

At runtime: Cosmian kms processes encryption and decryption requests by unwrapping keys from the KMS database using the wrapping keys securely stored in the HSM. The KMS ensures high scalability and performance, efficiently handling massive workloads and concurrent requests.

This combination offers the best of both worlds: the security of hardware protection at rest and the flexibility of software at runtime. Moreover, this solution is backed by the highest industry certifications: Utimaco is a qualified manufacturer of HSMs approved by the BSI (Federal Office for Information Security) in Germany and FIPS-certified, while Cosmian kms stands out as one of the best-performing modern KMS solutions on the market, offering a massive on-the-fly encryption solution with client-side sovereignty and security, ensuring compliance with the most rigorous national and international standards.

Targeting high-security enterprises

The joint solution caters specifically to:

Regulated Enterprises: Ensuring compliance with mandatory HSM requirements.

Ensuring compliance with mandatory HSM requirements. Operators of Vital Importance (OIV): Protecting critical infrastructure with certified security mechanisms.

Protecting critical infrastructure with certified security mechanisms. Financial Institutions: Meeting stringent internal and external security standards.

A Secure and Agile Future

"We are proud to partner with Utimaco to deliver a next-generation solution that combines the security of HSMs with the flexibility and performance of Cosmian kms," said Sandrine Murcia, CEO & Co-founder at Cosmian. "This partnership represents a major step forward in enabling enterprises to achieve uncompromising security and scalability for their encryption needs."



"At Utimaco, we are committed to providing enterprises with the highest level of security for their most sensitive assets, and our partnership with Cosmian is a testament to that commitment," said Rodrigo Rodrigues, Technical Alliance Director at Utimaco "By integrating our crypto-agile, tamper-proof HSMs with Cosmian kms, we are offering businesses an end-to-end encryption solution that balances rigorous security with the agility needed for modern encryption workflows. This collaboration ensures that enterprises operating in highly regulated sectors can meet their compliance requirements while maintaining peak performance and scalability."

About Cosmian

Since 2018, Cosmian has been at the forefront of next-generation cryptography, delivering cutting-edge solutions for securing the public cloud and confidential AI. Our suite of data protection solutions suite, including massive on-the-fly encryption/decryption, confidential virtual machines in the cloud, confidential computing, confidential AI, searchable encryption, empowers organizations to take full control of their data security across both on-premises and cloud environments.



For more information, visit cosmian.com/



About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA).

Utimaco develops on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, solutions for key management and data protection as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions.

