Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.02.2025 09:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VIVOZON Pharmaceutical Obtains MFDS Approval for UNAFRA Inj.: A Breakthrough Non-Opioid analgesic

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 17, VIVOZON Pharmaceutical announced that its non-opioid analgesic, UNAFRA Inj., was approved on December 12, 2024. (Active ingredient: Opiranserin HCl) has received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS). With this milestone, UNAFRA Inj. has become the 38th innovative drug in Korea.


UNAFRA Inj., discovered by using the company's proprietary multi-target drug development platform, is the world's first non-opioid, non-NSAIDS analgesic. It induces analgesic effect by simultaneously inhibiting Glycine Transporter Type 2 (GlyT2) and Serotonin Receptor 2a (5HT2a), thereby blocking pain signals and transmission synergistically across both the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Previously, VIVOZON Pharmaceutical confirmed the safety and tolerance of the drug and secured statistical significance for efficacy in a domestic Phase 3 clinical trial and applied for new drug application (NDA) from MFDS in November 2023. The efficacy of the drug was confirmed through the primary endpoint Sum of Pain Intensity Difference over 12 Hours (SPID 12), and secondary endpoints including number of Patient-Controlled Analgesia (PCA) requests and opioid consumption over 12 Hours.

This approval marks a breakthrough in the treatment landscape for moderate to severe pain, addressing the high unmet medical needs in a market that previously lacked alternatives to opioid analgesics. UNAFRA Inj. has been hailed as a game changer by the medical community, showing rapid pain relief with fewer side effects and zero risk of addiction compared to existing opioids with severe addiction.

The company emphasized that UNAFRA Inj. stands apart from earlier domestically developed drugs, which were primarily "Best-in-Class" or "Me-Too" drugs mimicking existing treatments. In contrast, UNAFRA Inj. is Korea's first "First-in-Class" innovative new drug, demonstrating significant advancements in drug development complexity and originality.

Spokesperson from the company states, "We are thrilled to share this groundbreaking approval with our shareholders and investors who have supported us over the years. This milestone will accelerate our plans for product launch and marketing activities."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618550/CI.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vivozon-pharmaceutical-obtains-mfds-approval-for-unafra-inj-a-breakthrough-non-opioid-analgesic-302376661.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.