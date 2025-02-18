The connection technology specialist Norma Group faces an unexpected leadership crisis as CEO Guido Grandi announces his resignation due to strategic disagreements, effective February 17, 2025. The news sent shockwaves through the capital market, causing the company's stock to plummet by nearly ten percent. In response to this sudden development, former Supervisory Board Chairman Mark Wilhelms will step in as interim CEO for up to one year, while Kerstin Müller-Kirchhofs temporarily assumes the role of Supervisory Board Chair. The timing of this leadership shuffle proves particularly critical, as it follows closely on the heels of significant strategic initiatives recently launched by the departing CEO.

Strategic Uncertainty Clouds Future

The market's strong reaction reflects growing investor concerns about Norma's future direction, especially regarding the recently announced plans to divest its water management division-a segment representing approximately one-quarter of the group's revenue. The uncertainty surrounding the company's strategic trajectory is further emphasized by preliminary 2024 financial results, which show a 5.5 percent decline in revenue to 1.16 billion euros, with a corresponding downturn in adjusted operating results. The Supervisory Board has initiated a structured search for a permanent CEO replacement, with the new leadership structure set to take effect from February 18.

