BlackRock, the global investment giant, has decreased its direct voting rights in Deutsche Lufthansa AG to 2.94 percent, bringing its position below the significant three percent threshold. When including financial instruments, BlackRock's total position stands at 3.71 percent. This adjustment comes as Lufthansa demonstrates solid business performance, with third-quarter 2024 revenues reaching 10.74 billion euros, marking a 4.51 percent increase. Despite a slight dip in earnings per share to 0.92 euros compared to the previous year's 1.00 euros, the airline's stock has shown remarkable recovery, rising over 20 percent from its August low of 5.38 euros.

Analyst Outlook Remains Positive

Market experts maintain an optimistic stance on Lufthansa's prospects, setting an average price target of 7.36 euros, suggesting a potential 9 percent upside from current levels. While the projected dividend of 0.242 euros per share for the current year falls below last year's 0.300 euros, analysts forecast earnings per share of 0.867 euros for 2024, indicating sustained profitability despite market fluctuations.

Ad

Fresh Deutsche Lufthansa information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Deutsche Lufthansa analysis...