Dienstag, 18.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Dominiert dieses Medizin-KI-Unternehmen bald den Gesundheitsmarkt?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Feb-2025 / 19:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
18 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               18 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      300,000 
Highest price paid per share:         111.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          105.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 107.8775p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 321,943,239 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (321,943,239) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      107.8775p                    300,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
732              111.50          08:24:28         00323458699TRLO1     XLON 
762              111.50          08:28:28         00323462648TRLO1     XLON 
761              111.50          08:32:22         00323466946TRLO1     XLON 
1522              111.00          08:33:00         00323467782TRLO1     XLON 
1546              111.00          08:33:00         00323467786TRLO1     XLON 
756              111.00          08:55:46         00323490683TRLO1     XLON 
788              111.00          09:01:13         00323497257TRLO1     XLON 
786              111.00          09:04:44         00323501310TRLO1     XLON 
670              111.00          09:08:47         00323505946TRLO1     XLON 
115              111.00          09:08:47         00323505947TRLO1     XLON 
129              111.00          09:11:29         00323508925TRLO1     XLON 
657              111.00          09:11:29         00323508926TRLO1     XLON 
743              111.00          09:14:19         00323512625TRLO1     XLON 
42               111.00          09:14:19         00323512626TRLO1     XLON 
785              111.00          09:18:29         00323517781TRLO1     XLON 
728              110.50          09:18:41         00323518014TRLO1     XLON 
57               110.50          09:18:41         00323518015TRLO1     XLON 
785              110.50          09:18:41         00323518016TRLO1     XLON 
1572              110.00          09:31:29         00323539099TRLO1     XLON 
786              110.00          09:31:29         00323539100TRLO1     XLON 
786              110.00          09:31:29         00323539101TRLO1     XLON 
2386              109.50          09:31:36         00323539256TRLO1     XLON 
17               109.50          09:38:05         00323547858TRLO1     XLON 
800              109.50          09:38:05         00323547859TRLO1     XLON 
4000              109.50          09:38:05         00323547860TRLO1     XLON 
1372              109.50          09:38:05         00323547861TRLO1     XLON 
502              109.50          09:38:05         00323547862TRLO1     XLON 
814              109.50          09:38:06         00323547873TRLO1     XLON 
813              109.50          09:38:06         00323547874TRLO1     XLON 
2126              109.50          09:38:06         00323547870TRLO1     XLON 
704              109.50          09:38:06         00323547871TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          09:38:24         00323548343TRLO1     XLON 
1142              109.50          09:38:29         00323548480TRLO1     XLON 
1311              109.50          09:38:37         00323548622TRLO1     XLON 
700              109.50          09:38:45         00323548786TRLO1     XLON 
515              109.50          09:39:25         00323549600TRLO1     XLON 
647              109.50          09:39:25         00323549603TRLO1     XLON 
285              109.50          09:39:25         00323549601TRLO1     XLON 
480              109.50          09:39:25         00323549604TRLO1     XLON 
1700              109.50          09:39:26         00323549616TRLO1     XLON 
874              109.50          09:39:26         00323549617TRLO1     XLON 
142              109.50          09:40:27         00323550931TRLO1     XLON 
946              109.50          09:40:27         00323550932TRLO1     XLON 
58               109.50          09:45:10         00323556690TRLO1     XLON 
373              109.50          09:45:10         00323556691TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:44:40         00323570828TRLO1     XLON 
13               109.50          10:44:52         00323570831TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:45:20         00323570835TRLO1     XLON 
15               109.50          10:46:32         00323570864TRLO1     XLON 
177              109.50          10:46:32         00323570865TRLO1     XLON 
800              109.50          10:46:32         00323570866TRLO1     XLON 
799              109.50          10:46:32         00323570867TRLO1     XLON 
835              109.50          10:46:32         00323570868TRLO1     XLON 
573              109.50          10:46:32         00323570869TRLO1     XLON 
4000              109.50          10:46:32         00323570863TRLO1     XLON 
299              109.50          10:48:01         00323570979TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:48:12         00323570983TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:49:52         00323571083TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.50          10:51:32         00323571104TRLO1     XLON 
1297              109.50          11:12:38         00323571718TRLO1     XLON 
894              109.50          11:46:05         00323572610TRLO1     XLON 
1315              109.50          11:46:45         00323572629TRLO1     XLON 
100000             109.50          11:51:21         00323572784TRLO1     XLON 
761              109.00          12:07:06         00323573205TRLO1     XLON 
783              108.50          12:17:44         00323573418TRLO1     XLON 
613              107.50          12:31:22         00323573872TRLO1     XLON 
168              107.50          12:41:58         00323574278TRLO1     XLON 
613              107.50          12:41:58         00323574279TRLO1     XLON 
792              107.00          12:42:04         00323574287TRLO1     XLON 
797              107.00          12:42:04         00323574288TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2025 14:30 ET (19:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
