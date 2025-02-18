Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated January 16, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has granted the Company an extension to complete its previously announced non-flow-through portion of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of C$0.15 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Company now has until February 28, 2025 to complete the Financing.

The Offering

up to 6,666,666 Units at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and

up to 11,764,705 flow through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of FT Units. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit and FT Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the "Closing").

A cash commission and finder's warrants may be paid to arm's length finders on a portion of the Offering.

As announced on February 18, 2025, the Company has raised gross proceeds of $2,437,498.92 and issued 11,470,611 FT Units and 3,249,967 NFT Units and has paid cash finder's fees in the amount of C$82,000 and issued an aggregate of 482,353 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") in connection with the First Tranche. The Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and are exercisable at $0.25 per share for 24 months from the issuance date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for exploration and development activities and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Princeton and Dot projects in British Columbia, Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2024.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four (4) month and one (1) day hold period and regulatory approval.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to Hudbay's Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.

