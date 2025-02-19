Meta's impressive streak of 20 consecutive gaining days came to a halt on Tuesday, with shares declining 2.7% to $717. The technology giant, which had enjoyed a remarkable 20% value increase since mid-January, saw its market capitalization approach $1.9 trillion, positioning it closer to Alphabet's market value. This sustained rally was primarily driven by optimistic prospects in artificial intelligence, despite facing new challenges in retaining top AI talent as approximately 30 highly qualified researchers and engineers, including several Meta specialists, were recently recruited by Thinking Machines Lab.

Strategic AI Investment Plans

Looking ahead, Meta has outlined an aggressive investment strategy, allocating over $60 billion this year primarily for data center expansion. The company is also venturing into AI-powered humanoid robotics for household applications, aiming to develop underlying AI technology, sensors, and software for broader robotics applications. While these substantial investments may temporarily impact profit dynamics in the coming year, the company's strategic partnerships, including an extended collaboration with a leading eyewear manufacturer for smart glasses, demonstrate Meta's commitment to securing its position in emerging technologies.

