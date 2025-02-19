Following one of the most significant single-day losses in U.S. stock market history triggered by DeepSeek developments, Nvidia's stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience, nearly returning to its pre-crisis level. The technology giant's shares have climbed 1.5% to $141, approaching the previous benchmark of $142. This swift recovery, accomplished in just three weeks, comes after the company temporarily weathered a staggering $600 billion market value decline. Market watchers at Loop Capital maintain an optimistic outlook, suggesting that Nvidia could significantly exceed market expectations for 2025 and 2026, driven by increasing demand for AI infrastructure and accelerated computing capabilities from major tech companies.

Future Market Dynamics

While Nvidia prepares to announce its quarterly results on February 26, analysts anticipate moderate outperformance against expectations, though they caution about potential first-quarter outlook challenges. The company's valuation, currently trading at 31 to 24 times projected earnings for 2025 and 2026, sits at the lower end of its historical range. The upcoming GTC conference on March 17 could unveil new opportunities in robotics and quantum computing through the introduction of GB300 and Rubin chips, potentially offsetting emerging competitive pressures from tech companies developing their own AI processors.

