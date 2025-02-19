Anzeige
PR Newswire
19.02.2025
Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Launches the SolarFlow 800 Microinverter for Superior Energy Efficiency

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, launches the SolarFlow 800, an 800W plug-and-play microinverter for energy storage and direct power output. With bidirectional AC charging and top-tier efficiency, it makes energy more accessible, helping users save and consume less.


Efficient Performance in All Conditions

SolarFlow 800 integrates the microinverter and hub controller into a compact unit, ensuring compatibility with common solar modules and battery systems. With two 600W MPPT connections, it delivers superior energy generation even in suboptimal conditions, maximizing energy harvest even in cloudy or early morning hours. It also allows direct battery charging, storing excess energy for later use, especially during peak electricity costs, improving efficiency by up to 10% compared to traditional AC-coupled systems. With 96% MPPT-AC storage efficiency, it ensures optimal energy use.

Smart Protection and Control for Peak Performance

SolarFlow 800 features an intelligent discharge protection system, enabling users to set discharge limits via the Zendure App. In low sunlight, it protects the battery from deep discharge by drawing power from the grid when capacity drops below 5%, extending battery life.

Furthermore, its fast-response local communication technology dynamically adjusts power output within three seconds. Allowing users to fine-tune the output in 1-watt increments and prioritize self-consumption over surplus distribution.

Maximizing Savings with Smart Tariffs

The SolarFlow 800's bidirectional AC charging allows users to optimize costs by leveraging time-of-use (TOU) pricing. By integrating with Nord Pool's day-ahead wholesale prices and Rabot Charge's real-time retail prices, users can store energy when rates are low and use it during peak periods, cutting electricity bills and shortening payback times.

Part of Zendure's smart energy ecosystem, the SolarFlow 800 is also compatible with Shelly Pro 3EM and everHome EcoTracker for an optimized home energy experience. Ideal for both new and existing solar users, it offers a quick return on investment, flexible storage options, and easy installation. With 96% conversion efficiency, it provides a cost-effective, sustainable power generation solution.

Key Features at a Glance

  • Plug-and-play, 800W AC output, 1,200W MPPT input
  • 96% MPPT-AC battery storage efficiency
  • Easy deployment, compatible with most solar systems
  • Low voltage start, intelligent discharge protection
  • Ultra-fast response time(<3 seconds) for dynamic load adjustments
  • Bidirectional AC charging for TOU pricing optimization
  • Works with Shelly and everHome energy meters

Price and availability

  • SolarFlow 800 single unit: €299
  • SolarFlow 800 + 2*430W Bifacial Panel: €479
  • SolarFlow 800 + 1*AB2000S + 0.7m Battery Cable: €981
  • SolarFlow 800 + 1*AB2000S + 2*430W Bifacial Panel + 0.7m Battery Cable: €1,198

Available for preorder starting February 25th on the Zendure website and Amazon.

About Zendure
Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

CONTACT: Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621997/1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440958/Zendure_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-launches-the-solarflow-800-microinverter-for-superior-energy-efficiency-302378830.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
