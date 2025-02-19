HSBC has demonstrated remarkable financial performance, with pre-tax profits surging 6.5% to $32.3 billion in the past year, exceeding internal projections. The fourth quarter proved particularly successful, as pre-tax profits nearly doubled to $2.3 billion. While net interest income slightly declined to $8.185 billion, fee income showed positive momentum, reaching $2.98 billion. The bank's strong performance has been reflected in its stock prices, with shares climbing 0.87% to £9.06 in London trading and reaching a decade-high of HK$88.80 in Hong Kong, marking its highest level since 2013.
Cost Reduction Initiative Unveiled
In a strategic shift, HSBC has announced comprehensive efficiency measures, including a cost-reduction program targeting $1.5 billion in annual savings by the end of next year. The restructuring, estimated to cost $1.8 billion, involves consolidating corporate and investment banking operations and reducing board size by one-third. The bank also plans to withdraw from deal advisory and IPO services in the US and European markets. Additionally, HSBC has announced a $2 billion share buyback program, signaling confidence in its financial outlook.
