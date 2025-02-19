BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

February 19

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

All information is at 31 January 2025 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.

% Sterling: Share price 1.7 11.2 13.9 41.0 68.7 169.7 Net asset value 2.4 7.0 13.7 35.8 73.5 192.5 Benchmark (NR)** 2.8 4.5 9.8 12.9 26.0 99.0 MSCI Frontiers Index (NR) 3.8 6.0 14.4 3.7 19.5 95.3 MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR) 2.6 1.4 17.6 5.7 23.2 73.8 US Dollars: Share price 1.0 7.5 11.2 30.8 59.2 116.1 Net asset value 1.6 3.4 11.0 25.9 63.7 134.0 Benchmark (NR)** 1.9 1.0 7.1 4.5 18.7 59.8 MSCI Frontiers Index (NR) 3.0 2.4 11.6 -3.9 12.6 55.6 MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR) 1.8 -2.0 14.8 -2.1 16.1 38.5

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company's benchmark changed from MSCI Frontier Markets Index to MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.



At month end US Dollar Net asset value - capital only: 208.68c Net asset value - cum income: 209.46c Sterling: Net asset value - capital only: 167.94p Net asset value - cum income: 168.58p Share price: 156.50p Total assets (including income): £319.1m Discount to cum-income NAV: 7.2% Gearing: Nil Gearing range (as a % of gross assets): 0-20% Net yield*: 4.8% Ordinary shares in issue**: 189,270,248 Ongoing charges***: 1.41% Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee****: 2.33%

*The Company's yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 4.8%, and includes the 2024 interim dividend of 3.50 cents per share, declared on 31 May 2024, and paid to shareholders on 01 July 2024 and the final dividend of 6.00 cents per share, declared on 5 December 2024 payable to shareholders on 14 February 2025.

** Excluding 52,522,553 ordinary shares held in treasury.

***The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding performance fees, finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2023.

**** The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses and including performance fees but excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2024.

Analysis Gross market value as a % of net assets Financials 44.9 Saudi Arabia 13.4 Industrials 12.0 United Arab Emirates 13.2 Real Estate 11.4 Indonesia 12.0 Consumer Discretionary 10.5 Turkey 8.3 Communication Services 10.1 Poland 7.3 Materials 10.0 Kazakhstan 6.4 Information Technology 9.0 Hungary 6.2 Consumer Staples 4.7 Multi-International 6.0 Health Care 4.1 Philippines 5.7 Energy 1.8 Pakistan 5.3 ----- Vietnam 4.8 118.5 Greece 4.5 ----- Kenya 4.1 Short Positions -4.2 Thailand 3.4 Bangladesh 3.2 Malaysia 2.8 Czech Republic 2.3 Singapore 2.2 Georgia 1.9 Chile 1.7 Egypt 1.6 Romania 1.5 Cambodia 0.7 ----- 118.5 ----- Short positions -4.2 ----

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure



29.02 2024 % 31.03 2024 % 30.04 2024 % 31.05 2024 % 30.06 2024 % 31.07 2024 % 31.08 2024 % 30.09 2024 % 31.10 2024 % 30.11 2024 % 31.12 2024 % 31.01 2025 % Long 121.4 120.4 120.8 118.1 118.4 116.1 112.3 107.9 110.1 109.6 112.4 118.5 Short 3.5 2.7 2.3 2.4 2.9 3.5 3.6 3.9 3.6 3.3 4.0 4.2 Gross 124.9 123.1 123.1 120.5 121.3 119.6 115.9 111.8 113.7 112.9 116.4 122.7 Net 117.9 117.7 118.5 115.7 115.5 112.6 108.7 104.0 106.5 106.3 108.4 114.3

Ten Largest Investments

Company Country of Risk Gross market value as a % of net assets Al Rajhi Bank Saudi Arabia 5.6 Emaar Properties United Arab Emirates 4.8 FPT Vietnam 4.8 Bank Central Asia Indonesia 4.3 OTP Bank Hungary 4.3 LPP Poland 4.1 Etihad Etisalat Saudi Arabia 3.6 Epam Systems Multi-International 3.4 Kaspi.Kz JCS Kazakhstan 3.2 PZU Poland 3.2





Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht, Emily Fletcher and Sudaif Niaz, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV rose by 1.6% in January, slightly underperforming its benchmark the MSCI Frontier + Emerging Markets ex Selected Countries Index ("Benchmark Index") which returned +1.9%. For reference, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned +1.8% while the MSCI Frontier Markets Index returned +3.0% over the same period. All performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with net income reinvested.

Emerging Markets (+1.8%) posted moderate gains in January 2025, but still underperformed developed markets which rose by 3.6%. LatAm and EMEA outperformed while EM Asia lagged. LatAm recorded a strong recovery in January at +9.5% (from -7.3% in December'24). EMEA also posted healthy gains of +4.5% while EM Asia (+0.8%) lagged.

Although stock selection had a negative impact on the overall portfolio returns, certain stocks performed well. The largest contributor to returns was our position in Hungarian bank OTP (+13.7%). The stock reached an all-time high in January 2025. Another positive contributor was our holding in Sea Ltd (+14.6%), a Singapore based global consumer internet company, helped by strong growth in its e-commerce business. Polish exposure through insurance company PZU (+11.1%) also helped, as the Polish market performed strongly over the month. IT services company EPAM (+8.6%) was also additive.

On the flipside, Frontken (-15.2%), a Malaysia-based company specialising in providing equipment services to the semiconductor industry, was the largest detractor over the month, pulling back after a strong December 2024 as investors questioned implications of new chip restrictions on the semi supply-chain as well as impact from DeepSeek's new Large Language Model. The Philippines had a tough January, declining by 9.8%. This impacted our holdings in Ayala land (-15.7%), the Philippine's based property developer, and resort and casino operator Bloomberry Resorts (-25.8%). Wizz Air (-11.3%), the Hungarian low-cost carrier, was another detractor. The share price declined following the company's announcement that they would be revising down their guidance for CY25 earnings.

We made few changes to the portfolio in January 2025. We topped up our holding in Turkish gold mine operator Eldorado Gold. We also added to our holding in Banca Transilvania, a Romanian bank. We believe the benefits from the merger with OTP Bank Romania, scheduled for end February 2025, is underappreciated by the market. Elsewhere, we trimmed our holding in Sea Ltd on the back of strong performance.

We continue to see improving activity levels in some frontier and smaller emerging markets. With inflation falling across many countries within our universe, rate cuts should resume once US bond yields settle down. This is a good set up for domestically oriented economies to see a cyclical pick up. We remain positive on the outlook for small emerging and frontier markets, and we find significant value in currencies and equity markets across our investment opportunity set. Our investment universe, in absolute and relative terms, remains under-researched and we believe this should enable compelling alpha opportunities.

