Thunes Expands its Direct Global Network into Taiwan

Thunes' proprietary Network is now the only real-time alternative to the legacy system for sending payments to bank accounts in Taiwan.

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the expansion of its Direct Global Network into Taiwan. This expansion brings Thunes' Pay-to-Banks payment capabilities to Taiwan, enhancing the company's cross-border payment services in one of Asia's most technologically advanced and financially dynamic markets.

With this expansion, Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network can now provide their customers with real-time payout services into Taiwan in both New Taiwan Dollars (TWD) and United States Dollars (USD). This solution supports all major banks in Taiwan and enables real-time payments to both individual and business bank accounts.

Taiwan is a key hub for international trade and finance, with a strong demand for efficient cross-border payments. According to recent data, in January 2025, Taiwan's total exports amounted to $38.7 billion, representing a 4.4% increase compared to January 2024. The Taiwan Institute of Economic Research's (TIER) forecast for Taiwan's 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth is 3.42%, citing positive factors including increasing investments, solid private consumption and stronger exports. As such, the country's money influx market continues to grow as Taiwan remains a key trade partner for economies around the world.

Floris de Kort, CEO at Thunes, said: "Expanding Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network with our new payments corridor into Taiwan provides our Members with greater speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies for real-time cross-border payments in one of Asia's most vibrant financial markets. This expansion underscores our commitment to global reach and industry-leading Quality of Service through direct connections, enabling our Members to seamlessly process payments worldwide, with the highest transaction success rates."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 13 locations, including Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/.

