Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 -7

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 20-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 February 2025 Final Results Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024 Earnings growth underpinned by strategic progress Key Highlights -- A return to earnings growth with Adjusted EPRA earnings increasing 1.4% and Adjusted Earnings (excluding fair value movements) growing to EUR30.5 million, an increase of 8.7% in 2024. -- An intention to return excess capital and commence a share buyback programme with a maximum aggregate consideration of up to EUR5 million. -- Disposal programme progressing well with 66 disposals completed during the year generating total gross proceeds of c. EUR19 million, and a EUR1.6 million gain versus book value achieved through 21 individual unit sales. -- In the second half of 2024, yields stabilised resulting in like for like valuations broadly in line with 30 June 2024. Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES" or the "Company"), the leading provider of rental homes in Ireland, today issues its annual results for the twelve month period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024. Eddie Byrne, I-RES' Chief Executive Officer, said: "2024 has been a year of solid progress for I-RES. Following the conclusion of our Strategic Review in August, we delivered improvements across key performance metrics, including achieving earnings growth in 2024. Our ongoing asset recycling programme remains a key value driver, delivering strong sales premiums, improving portfolio composition, and providing us with excess capital to deploy against our menu of accretive growth options, including through the share buyback programme which we intend to launch shortly. Looking ahead, our clear focus is to maximise value for shareholders through the implementation of our strategic initiatives. We will also continue to engage constructively and consistently with Government as it reviews the rental regulations. As an Irish long-term investor with permanent capital at our disposal, we are uniquely positioned to navigate the evolving market landscape and deliver sustainable growth into the future." Financial and Operational Highlights -- Earnings growth of 1.4% for the year with Adjusted EPRA earnings of EUR28.9 million (2023: EUR28.5 million) and adjusted EPRA EPS of 5.5 c (2023: 5.4c). Adjusted Earnings (excluding fair value movements) growth of 8.7% to EUR30.5 million in 2024 (2023: EUR28.1 million), reflecting the success of our ongoing asset recycling programme in generating sales premia significantly ahead of book values. -- The portfolio continues to be effectively fully occupied at 99.4% (31 December 2023: 99.4%) which reflects both our highly effective operating platform and the continued strong underlying demand for high quality rental properties in Dublin. -- Like-for-like revenue growth of 1.7% in 2024, driven by both organic rental increases and ancillary revenue through new initiatives across the portfolio despite HICP being persistently below the 2% cap throughout H2. Reported revenue for the period of EUR85.3 million reduced by 2.9% versus prior year, reflecting the impact of 66 unit disposals successfully completed in 2024 as part of our ongoing asset recycling programme and the disposal of c. 5% of the portfolio in H2 2023. -- Delivered a Net Rental Income ("NRI") margin of 76.8% for 2024 (2023: 77.3%), with NRI margin in H2 incrementally improving compared to H1. NRI for the year of EUR65.5 million reduced by 3.6% versus the prior period, driven by the impact of our ongoing asset recycling programme and 2023 H2 disposals. On a like for like basis NRI margins were broadly in line with 2023, reflecting the impact of rigorous cost management initiatives in the period and moderating inflation in Ireland during 2024. -- Financing costs reduced by 12.4% to EUR23.4 million, reflecting both the deployment of disposal proceeds to reduce variable debt and the impact of a reducing global interest rate environment. -- Non-recurring costs of EUR3.4 million were recorded during the year, with the majority relating to Shareholder Activism and the completion of the Strategic Review which concluded in August. -- Disposals under the Company's Strategic Review initiatives were strong, both in terms of the number of units sold at 66 and the premium achieved against book of c. 25% or EUR1.6m for the 21 units which were sold individually. -- The Company recorded a loss before tax of EUR6.7 million for the year driven by a yield expansion of c. 20bps in H1 which resulted in a non-cash fair value reduction for the year of EUR33.7 million. This resulted in an IFRS NAV per share of 126.2 cents at 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: 131.7 cents). Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation -- As at 31 December 2024, I-RES' portfolio had a total value of EUR1,232 million (31 December 2023: EUR1,274 million) with the change in the period primarily driven by asset disposals and a fair value reduction due to expansion of yields in H1 partially offset by positive net rental growth. In the second half of the year yields have stabilised resulting in like-for-like valuations broadly in line with 30 June 2024. -- The portfolio maintained its EPRA net initial yield of 5.1% in line with 5.1% at 30 June 2024 and compared to 4.9% at 31 December 2023. Stable yields in H2 reflect the wider residential market dynamics in Ireland and the impact of cost reduction initiatives on asset profitability. -- Net LTV stood at 44.4% at 31 December 2024, down from 45.4% at 30 June 2024, at the higher end of internal targets but is comfortably below our debt covenants and the limits set by Irish REIT legislation. -- Proceeds from the ongoing asset recycling programme are expected to be deployed towards continuing to actively manage LTV within the target range of 40% to 45%. Thereafter we will prioritise excess capital towards enhancing shareholder returns through an efficient return of capital to shareholders. -- Consistent with the above capital allocation strategy and also recognising the current discount between the Company's share price and its Net Asset Value per share, the Company today confirms its intention to return excess capital through a share buyback programme with a maximum aggregate consideration of up to EUR5 million. The quantum is funded by the Company's excess reserves and represents the premium to book that the Company has achieved in 2024 and expects to achieve over the next 15 months from its asset recycling programme and is broadly the maximum that can be acquired at present in an efficient manner and in line with our capital allocation strategy outlined above. -- In line with Irish REIT legislation, the Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.20 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2024, bringing the total dividend for 2024 to 4.08 cents per share, in line with the requirements of Irish REIT legislation and representing the company's dividend policy of paying out 85% of EPRA earnings. Continued Progress on Strategic Review Initiatives -- The Company completed the disposal of 41 units in total in 2024 as part of the previously announced target of 315 units across a 3-5 year period, selling 21 individual units achieving sales premiums on average of c. 25% and a further 20 units in line with book value through a bulk sale. We also completed the bulk sale of a further 25 units outside of the 315-unit programme, also in line with book values. Together this takes the total number of units disposed of to 66 in 2024. Disposals completed during the year generated total gross proceeds of c. EUR19 million and a EUR1.6 million gain versus book value. -- The Company expects to complete the disposal of at least a further 50 units in 2025, at an average sales premium of between 15% and 20%, generating total gross proceeds of c. EUR18 million. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had 13 units in a sales process which we expect to complete in the coming months. -- The Company is implementing additional income generating and cost reduction initiatives as identified in the Strategic Review and to date has successfully executed initiatives across c. 6% of the portfolio, with an expected annualised NRI increase of 8-10% for these units. We continue to review which other units in the portfolio could also benefit from similar initiatives and will continue to build on our progress in 2025. -- The Company completed a strategic exit from the Cork market. This is an important step towards improving cost structures and margins. Focusing on the greater Dublin area maximises efficiencies and the future operating leverage of the Group. -- Following the Irish general election in November 2024 the Company has continued to advocate for the advancement of a new regulatory system that gives protection and certainty to renters while also delivering a viable investment case for the development of new private rental accommodation at scale to address the chronic undersupply of rental housing which currently exists in the Irish market. The Company welcomes the Irish government's commitment in the Programme for Government to encourage institutional investment, continue with its commitment to review rent regulations and attract private capital to its STAR scheme. Outlook -- The Company remains well placed to deliver on its strategic objectives, drive growth and shareholder value with long term structural drivers of growth continuing to drive demand for rental accommodation coupled with

an improving economic landscape. -- The Company will continue to focus on executing strategic initiatives to maximise shareholder value whilst also continuing to pursue revenue generating and cost reduction initiatives, with a strong focus on optimising the operational performance of the business. -- The Company will maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation, balance sheet management, while seeking to deliver attractive returns to shareholders through the ongoing ordinary dividend, supplemented by periodic returns of excess capital. -- A new Government with a significant majority was elected in January 2025 on a five-year mandate, which is positive news for the real estate sector as a long-term focus is necessary for housing policy. There is an improving sentiment from policy makers towards implementing a more balanced regulatory structure aimed at delivering more homes while protecting renters, as outlined in the Programme for Government. Financial Highlights For the year ended 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 % change Operating Performance Revenue from Investment Properties (EUR millions) 85.3 87.9 (2.9%) Net Rental Income (EUR millions) 65.5 67.9 (3.6%) Adjusted EBITDA (EUR millions) (1) 53.2 56.0 (5.0%) Financing costs (EUR millions) (23.4) (26.7) 12.4% Adjusted EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 28.9 28.5 1.4% Deduct: Non-recurring costs (EUR millions)(2) (3.4) (0.9) EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 25.5 27.6 (7.5%) Adjusted EPRA Earnings (EUR millions)(1) 28.9 28.5 Add: Gain/(loss) on disposal of investment property (EUR millions) 1.6 (0.4) Adjusted Earnings (excluding fair value movements) (1) 30.5 28.1 8.7% Decrease in fair value revaluation of investment properties (33.7) (141.8) (EUR millions) Loss before tax (EUR millions) (6.7) (114.5) Basic EPS (cents) (1.3) (21.9) EPRA EPS (cents) 4.8 5.2 (7.5%) Adjusted EPRA EPS (cents)(1) 5.5 5.4 1.4% Interim Dividend per share (cents) 1.88 2.45 Proposed Dividend per share (cents) 2.20 2.00 Proposed Full Year Dividend (cents) 4.08 4.45 (8.3%) Portfolio Performance Total Number of Residential Units 3,668 3,734 (1.8%) Overall Portfolio Occupancy Rate(1) 99.4% 99.4% Overall Portfolio Average Monthly Rent (EUR)(1) 1,814 1,774 2.3% As at 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 % change Assets and Funding Total Property Value (EUR millions) 1,232.2 1,274.4 (3.3%) Net Asset Value (EUR millions) 668.2 697.3 (4.2%) IFRS Basic NAV per share (cents) 126.2 131.7 (4.2%) Group Net LTV 44.4% 44.3% Gross Yield at Fair Value(1) 7.0% 6.7% EPRA Net Initial Yield(1) 5.1% 4.9% Other Market Capitalisation (EUR millions) 481.9 587.7 Total Number of Shares Outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 529,578,946 529,578,946

(1) For definitions, method of calculation and other details, refer to the Business Review, Business Performance Measures and Glossary

(2) The non-recurring costs of EUR3.4 million were incurred in relation to dealing with Shareholder Activism & EGM of EUR1.5 million, completion of the Strategic Review of EUR1.1 million and abortive transaction costs of EUR0.8 million (31 December 2023: EUR0.9 million relating to Shareholder Activism). The general and administrative costs of EUR15.3 million reflected in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR12.7 million) contain the non-recurring costs and EUR11.9 million of recurring general and administrative expenses (2023: EUR11.7 million).

Business Review

Incremental improvement across key performance metrics

The Company delivered a strong financial and operational performance in 2024, making progress against strategic objectives and delivering incremental improvements across numerous key performance indicators particularly in the second half of the year. Our high-quality portfolio of modern and sustainable properties remained fully occupied at the end of the year at 99.4%, reflecting the consistent efficiency of our property management operations, the mid-market positioning of our assets, and the continued strength of demand in the Irish Private Rental Sector ("PRS") market.

Revenue, on a like-for-like basis, increased by 1.7% in the period, with organic revenue increases supplemented by ongoing initiatives to increase ancillary revenue streams. Organic annual rental increases in Ireland, which are limited to the lower of 2% or the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices ("HICP), were impacted by the lower rate of prevailing HICP inflation in H2, which remained in the range of 0% and 1.5% since June 2024. Reported revenue for the year reduced by 2.9% to EUR85.3 million, driven by the impact of disposing of 66 units in 2024 which were completed as part of our ongoing asset recycling plan and the disposal of c. 5% of our portfolio completed during the second half of 2023.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 -3-

On a like-for-like basis, Net Rental Income ("NRI") increased by 1.7% for the year. NRI margin for 2024 was 76.8% (2023: 77.3%) with this increasing from 76.5% in H1 despite disposals completed in H2. As highlighted by this H2 margin performance, we are implementing additional income generating and cost management initiatives to improve the profitability of our assets and we continue to review which other units in the portfolio could also benefit from similar initiatives.

Building on our progress in 2023 of rolling out our Resident App (I-RES Living), we launched our new corporate and resident websites during 2024, further assisting in streamlining tenant engagement. Whilst we experienced operating cost inflation in areas such as staff costs, we have also been impacted by Employment Regulation Orders (EROs) which are focused on the contract cleaning and security industries. We have managed to offset the majority of these inflationary impacts through reduced expenditure on utilities (reduced consumption and pricing), stable OMC service charges and repairs and maintenance costs, and strong collections during the period in excess of 99%.

Adjusted G&A expenses include costs such as employees' salaries, director fees, professional fees for audit, legal and advisory services, depository fees, property valuation fees, insurance costs and other general and administrative expenses, and excludes non-recurring costs. In 2024 costs increased by 1.6% with the increase driven by costs associated with the launch of our new corporate and resident websites and Chair and CEO recruitment costs.

Financing costs, which include the amortisation of certain financing expenses, interest and commitment fees, reduced by 12.4% in the period to EUR23.4 million from EUR26.7 million. The primary driver of the decreased financing costs relates to lower debt levels, post successful completion of the asset disposal programme in 2023 alongside the ongoing asset recycling programme. The weighted average cost of interest for the period was 3.79% compared with 2023 at 3.85%. In January 2024, I-RES reduced the overall facility size of the Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF") from EUR600 million to EUR500 million which has generated commitment fee savings during the year.

The Company delivered growth of 1.4% in adjusted EPRA earnings at EUR28.9 million and adjusted EPRA EPS of 5.5c during 2024, driven by ancillary revenue initiatives, rigorous cost management programmes, and lower finance costs. Reported EPRA earnings of EUR25.5 million and reported EPRA EPS of 4.8c reduced by 7.5% owing to the impact of non-recurring charges recorded in the period. Adjusted Earnings (excluding fair value movements) increased 8.7% from EUR28.1 million to EUR30.5 million.

Non-recurring costs totalled EUR3.4 million in 2024. These costs related primarily to Shareholder Activism of EUR1.5 million and the Strategic Review which concluded in August at a cost of EUR1.1 million. In addition, in H2, the Company terminated the contract to forward purchase 44 units in Ashbrook, Clontarf as the vendor did not achieve practical completion by the Longstop Practical Completion Date.

I-RES recognises its investment properties at fair value at each reporting period, with any unrealised gain or loss on remeasurement recognised in the profit or loss account. In the period, the fair value loss recorded on investment properties was EUR33.7 million, reflecting yield expansion in the wider Irish residential market in the first half of the year and was the driver for the recorded loss before tax of EUR6.7 million. We are encouraged by the yield stabilisation witnessed in the market in H2 following two years of expansion. Yield movements in the period were offset by continued positive rental growth, along with cost reduction measures, which have improved the profitability of certain assets. Our Gross Yield was 7.0% at period end, well in excess of our weighted average cost of interest of 3.79%.

Yields

As at 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Gross Yield at Fair Value 7.0% 6.7% EPRA Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9%

Our average monthly rent increased to EUR1,814 from EUR1,774 at 31 December 2023 representing an increase of 2.3% reflecting continued strong organic growth and the optimisation of the portfolio, through the selective disposal of underperforming and lower quality assets. Despite this our portfolio is currently estimated to be 18% below market rent. Occupancy of 99.4% (2023: 99.4%) reflects an effective full occupancy rate which is supported by our mid-market residential sector positioning and continues to highlight the supply/demand imbalance in the market.

AMR and Occupancy

Properties owned prior to Total Portfolio 31 December 2023 (Like for Like properties) 2024 2023 2024 2023 As at 31 December AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR change % AMR change % % % % % Residential EUR1,814 99.4% EUR1,774 99.4% 2.3% EUR1,814 99.4% EUR1,779 99.4% 1.9%

Operational and Financial Results

Net Rental Income and Profit for the year ended

31 December 2024 31 December 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 Operating Revenue Revenue from investment properties 85,273 87,854 Operating Expenses Property taxes (1,110) (1,168) Property operating costs (18,708) (18,772) (19,818) (19,940) Net Rental Income ("NRI") 65,455 67,914 NRI margin 76.8% 77.3% Adjusted general and administrative expenses (11,935) (11,747) Share-based compensation expense (305) (153) Adjusted EBITDA 53,215 56,014 Non-recurring costs (3,411) (939) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (591) (536) Lease interest (296) (212) Financing costs (23,389) (26,695) Taxation (15) (47) EPRA Earnings 25,513 27,585 Addback: Non-recurring costs 3,411 939 Adjusted EPRA Earnings 28,924 28,525 Gain/(Loss) on disposal of investment property 1,622 (418) Adjusted Earnings (excluding fair value movements) 30,546 28,107 Non-recurring costs (3,411) (939) Net movement in fair value of investment properties (33,745) (141,791) Gain on derivative financial instruments (104) 86 Taxation 38 (1,476) Loss for the Year (6,676) (116,014)

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Our total investment property value at 31 December 2024 was EUR1,232.2 million (including assets held for sale). This represents a 3.3% reduction compared to the prior year. Factors contributing to the movement in value include the impact of the disposal of 66 units (c. 2% of units in the portfolio) as part of our ongoing asset recycling programme and yield expansion primarily in H1. Offsetting these movements were continued positive rental growth and capital investments made to maintain the high-quality properties within our portfolio. We continue to reinvest in our portfolio of assets, to ensure we maintain our exceptional levels of occupancy and tenant demand, whilst future proofing our assets.

I-RES seeks to use gearing to enhance shareholder returns over the long term. I-RES takes a proactive approach to its debt strategy to ensure the Group has laddering of debt maturities and the Group's leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio are maintained at a sustainable level.

Our capital structure remains strong, with no debt maturities before 2026 and laddering out to 2032 thereafter. Net LTV at 31 December 2024 stood at 44.4%, down from 45.4% at 30 June 2024 and broadly in line with 31 December 2023 of 44.3%. Our leverage level remains well below the 50% maximum allowed by the Irish REIT regime and the Group's debt financial leverage ratio covenant.

Our debt facilities are made up of our EUR500 million RCF and the c. EUR200 million (Euro Equivalent) Private Placement Notes. The remaining undrawn committed facilities are c. EUR145 million.

The Private Placement Notes were issued in March 2020 and are made up of EUR130 million and USD75 million notes. On closing I-RES entered into a cross-currency interest rate swap resulting in an overall weighted average fixed interest rate of 1.92% inclusive of swap costs and excluding transaction costs for the full principal of the notes. The maturity of the notes is laddered over circa six, nine and eleven years, with the first repayment due in March 2027.

Drawn debt facilities are predominantly hedged against interest rate volatility, with 85% of the debt fully fixed. The Group has a weighted average drawn debt maturity of 2.3 years and no debt maturities before 2026. The weighted average cost of interest is 3.79% for 2024 (31 December 2023: 3.85%).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 -4-

The IFRS NAV per share is 126.2c, down from 131.7c at 31 December 2023. This is primarily driven by the fair value reduction of our properties in H1 2024, although in the second half of the year yields have stabilised resulting in like for like valuations broadly in line with 30 June 2024 (IFRS NAV per share 126.4c).

As at 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 EUR'000 EUR'000 RCF Borrowings 355,870 373,020 Euro denominated Private Placement notes 130,000 130,000 USD denominated Private Placement notes(1) 72,415 67,892 Weighted Average Cost of Interest(2) 3.79% 3.85%

Progress Against Strategic Review initiatives

In August, the Company concluded its Strategic Review which commenced in February and explored all strategic options available to maximise value for shareholders. The Review was overseen by a Board sub-Committee, led by Chair Hugh Scott-Barrett, and including CEO Eddie Byrne and non-executive directors Denise Turner, Philip Burns and Richard Nesbitt. The Board sub-Committee was supported by international financial and real estate advisors.

The Board unanimously concluded in August 2024 that a sale of the Company or its assets would be unlikely to maximise shareholder value. Following the conclusion of the Strategic Review, the Board remains committed to regularly and carefully assessing the suitability of our strategic direction for prevailing market conditions and remains open minded to all the options analysed as part of the Review including the sale of the Company.

The Strategic Review identified several initiatives which the Board feels will drive value maximisation for shareholders over the medium-term, and the Company has continued to work on those initiatives in the second half of the year and has made the following progress.

Asset Recycling Programme

In 2024, the Company has completed the disposal of 41 units in total as part of the overall disposal target of 315 units, selling 20 assets in line with book value in a bulk sale and selling a further 21 units to individual purchasers achieving sales premiums on average of c. 25%. An investment sale of 25 units outside of the 315-unit programme was also completed in line with book values. Together this takes the total number of units disposed of to 66 in 2024 generating total gross proceeds of c. EUR19 million.

The Company expects to complete the disposal of at least a further 50 units in 2025, at an average sales premium of between 15% and 20%, generating total gross proceeds of c. EUR18 million. At 31 December 2024, 13 units are in a sales process which we expect to complete in the coming months.

Asset Recycling Programme 31 December 2024 Total 315 Completed Disposals (41) Remaining 274

Revenue and Cost Initiatives

In the second half of the year the Company has implemented additional income generating and cost reduction initiatives across c. 6% of the portfolio and we continue to review which other units in the portfolio could also benefit from similar initiatives. The impact of these initiatives began to impact the NRI margin in H2, aiding the full year margin outturn of 76.8% which was up from 76.5% in H1 despite asset disposals completed in H2. The Company is committed to continuing its rigorous cost control measures to improve the profitability of our assets.

As part of the Strategic Review, we assessed the current internalised operating model versus an outsourced model. Our analysis highlighted that the current operating model is the optimal model for I-RES. This conclusion was arrived at for a number of reasons including cost efficiencies (VAT leakage on outsourced model), operating providers' capabilities (limited number of providers who could operate such a portfolio), a reduction in key KPI's (occupancy and collections) and strategic focus (internal resources focused on I-RES).

The Company also completed a strategic exit from the Cork market in the second half of the year. This is an important step towards improving cost structures and margins moving forward. Focusing on the greater Dublin area maximises efficiencies and the future operating leverage of the Group.

Public Policy Initiatives

A new Government with a significant majority was elected in January 2025 on a five-year mandate, which is positive news for the real estate sector as a long-term focus is necessary for housing policy. The Company has continued to advocate for a balanced regulatory system aimed at delivering more homes while still protecting renters and simultaneously attracting institutional capital to address the chronic undersupply of housing which currently exists in the Irish market. The Company welcomes the Irish Government's commitment in the Programme for Government to encourage institutional investment, continue with its commitment to review rent regulations and attract private sector capital to its Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental ("STAR") scheme.

The Board believes the current REIT structure offers shareholders advantages over non-REIT structures, including increased liquidity, tax efficiency, and access to the exceptional dynamics of the Irish PRS market. However, certain elements of the Irish REIT structure remain restrictive when compared to other European countries, and the Company will continue to maintain active engagement with policymakers and advocate for reform.

Capital Allocation

As outlined by the Company in the Q3 Trading Update announcement released on 22 November 2024, the Board remains committed to maximising value for shareholders and addressing the discount between the Company's current market capitalisation and Net Asset Value.

In line with this objective, proceeds from the ongoing asset recycling programme are expected to be deployed towards: - Continuing to actively manage LTV within the Board's target range of between 40% and 45%, andsubsequently; - Prioritising excess capital towards enhancing shareholder returns through an efficient return of capitalto shareholders.

Proceeds realised from the disposal programme enabled the Company to successfully maintain Net LTV within the target range at the end of 2024 (44.4%) while continuing to reduce higher cost debt during the period. Financing costs reduced by 12.4% during 2024 to EUR23.4 million (2023: EUR26.7 million).

The Company has also been pleased with initial progress on the asset disposal programme during 2024, in particular disposals of units to individual purchasers which have successfully delivered strong sales premiums compared to book values.

Therefore, having satisfied the first objective of the capital allocation strategy through prudently maintaining the Company's LTV level within the target range and retiring higher cost debt, the Board has given consideration to an appropriate means of returning excess capital to shareholders in a tax efficient manner and is pleased to announce its intention to commence a share buyback programme with a maximum aggregate consideration of up to EUR5 million. The Board believes a share buyback is an appropriate method to return excess capital at this time, given the reduction in share capital would be both accretive to earnings and net asset value per share. A further announcement will be released by the Company in due course upon the formal commencement of this share buyback programme.

The Board will continue to monitor the capital allocation strategy for the Group, taking into account the prevailing market environment and the appropriate use of the Company's funds to best deliver on the long-term objective of maximising value for shareholders. In light of the current market environment and taking account of the current steep discount between the Company's share price and its Net Asset Value per share, the Board believes it is appropriate to continue to focus on the above value accretive allocation strategies.

Dividend

In line with Irish REIT legislation, the Board intends to declare a dividend of 2.20 cents per share for the six months ended 31 December 2024, bringing the total dividend for 2024 to 4.08 cents per share, in line with the requirements of Irish REIT legislation and representing the company's dividend policy of paying out 85% of property income from the property rental business.

Governance

In January the Board announced that Hugh Scott-Barrett had been appointed to succeed Declan Moylan as Chair with effect from 23 February 2024.

In March the Board announced that Eddie Byrne had been appointed to succeed Margaret Sweeney as CEO with effect from 1 May 2024. Both appointments followed an extensive and rigorous selection process led by international recruitment consultants, considering both internal and external candidates. On behalf of the Board, we wish both Declan and Margaret every success for the future.

As part of the Co-Operation Agreement with Vision Capital Corporation ("Vision"), the I-RES Board recommended the appointment of two Vision nominees, Richard Nesbitt and Amy Freedman at the Company's AGM in May 2024. Richard and Amy were elected to the Board on 10 May 2024. Under the Company's constitution the maximum permitted number of Directors on the Board is nine. To facilitate the appointment of the two Vision nominees, the Company's executive director Brian Fagan did not seek re-election to the Board at the 2024 AGM, thus ensuring the Board continues to meet its independence requirements in line with best practice corporate governance. Mr Fagan's position as CFO was not impacted by this change.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 -5-

In May 2025 Phillip Burns, having served nine years on the Board, will not seek re-election as a non-executive director at the Company's Annual General Meeting. We are grateful to Phillip for his outstanding contributions and commitment to the Board and its Committees and the Board would like to wish him every success for the future. Board size is a matter that the Nomination Committee keeps under continuous review. The Board is of the view that a Board of nine Directors is not optimal for the size of the Company. This is a matter which the Board intend to address as current Board members retire. In this regard, when Phillip retires in May 2025, the Board does not intend to replace him on the Board. The Nomination Committee is satisfied that the resulting Board composition will provide a suitable balance of skills, independence, knowledge and experience.

Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, the Company will continue to execute strategic initiatives in order to maximise shareholder value with a focus on crystalising value through the sale of individual units at a premium to book value and initiatives which boost NRI through increasing revenues and reducing costs. We will also continue to focus on returning surplus capital to shareholders whilst protecting our balance sheet strength for as long as our share price trades at a deep discount to NAV.

A significant opportunity exists for the new Irish government to address the country's housing crisis, by implementing a system that gives protection and certainty to renters, while also delivering a viable investment case for the development of new private rental accommodation at scale. Since the formation of the new Irish government in January 2025, we have continued to maintain active engagement with policymakers to advocate for these reforms and will update shareholders on progress in due course.

Sustainability remains central to our strategy, with a commitment to achieving Net Zero carbon by 2050 and further investment in renewable energy and smart technologies. We will maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation and balance sheet management, while seeking to deliver attractive returns to our shareholders through our ongoing ordinary dividend, supplemented by periodic returns of excess capital when considered appropriate. We are well-positioned to drive growth and shareholder value and approach the year ahead with confidence.

On behalf of the Board

Hugh Scott-Barrett Eddie Byrne

Non-executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer

20 February 2025

Sustainability

The business continued to make progress on our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") ambitions through environmental action and social impact. This was achieved against the backdrop of a dynamic regulatory landscape and in the midst of a leadership transition with the appointment of a new CEO.

The Irish residential rental market faces increasing scrutiny, with heightened expectations for transparency, affordability and environmental responsibility. The Board Sustainability Committee has continued its work to embed ESG principles into our approach and is committed to aligning our efforts with stakeholder expectations, while ensuring the continued sustainability of our core business. Our vision - to be Ireland's leading provider of rental housing, recognised for quality and value, delivering sustainable growth while being a great place to work, and maximising our contribution to the community, underpins this. Collaboration with stakeholders will remain a cornerstone of our approach as we address systemic challenges together.

Our three ESG pillars of Operating Responsibly, Protecting the Environment and Building Communities will continue to shape our efforts, deliver our impact and guide our decision making in 2025.

1. Operating Responsibly

The regulatory landscape for residential property rental evolved significantly in 2024, driven by the emerging requirements of the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) that came into effect under Irish Law in July 2024.

Disclosure & Data

We continue to address current and emerging regulatory requirements including stricter energy efficiency standards and disclosure requirements. We have been actively working towards disclosing a Sustainability Statement in accordance with the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The Board, in particular through the Sustainability Committee and the Audit Committee, has played an active role in the CSRD process by inputting into the double materiality process and, on the recommendation of those two Committees, the Board has endorsed the output. We will continue the preparations for reporting throughout 2025.

To enable us to meet the evolving reporting requirements and make more informed decisions, we have made further investment into data capture and analysis. This has included capturing accurate data for resident energy use, building footprints, waste management, water and supplier footprints. This data collection will also allow us to better capture inefficiencies in our business which, in addition to allowing us to utilise better environmental solutions, in many cases will enable us to reduce costs. This will continue to evolve in 2025. To ensure the robustness of our approach, our ESG data and approach is assured by a third party assessor.

Risk Management

We have developed comprehensive frameworks to identify and mitigate ESG risks. As part of this process in 2023, we conducted a Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (CREMM) assessment to review potential risks of stranded assets and to help map out our transition to net zero for each property. In 2024 our Cyber Security Steering Group (SSG), successfully completed a cyber security assessment and updated our Cyber Strategy for 2024-2026, with the goal of elevating our cyber risk management to a 'managed' level of maturity.

Responsible Sourcing

We evolved our responsible sourcing programme in 2024, including issuing a supplier ESG questionnaire to 60 of our existing supplier partners. In addition, we hosted a sustainability focused supplier education forum in which 40 of our existing supplier partners participated. The survey and the education forum focused on evaluating our suppliers' level of alignment with our ESG strategy and priorities, starting the quantification of our scope 3 supply chain emissions impacts, identifying emission reduction opportunities, and driving collective action towards documented science-based targets.

Recognition

All of this work culminated in maintaining and improving our ESG ratings, improving from a 2 star to a 3-star rating with GRESB and a CDP score of B. We also continue to report to the EPRA and maintained our EPRA Gold accreditation for 2024.

2. Protecting the Environment

While we have made significant strides, we acknowledge the challenges of transitioning to a low-carbon economy and are investing in innovative solutions to overcome them. We are fully committed to achieve Net Zero carbon by 2050 and continued to measure and report on our organisational footprint.

Carbon Emissions

In 2024, our like-for-like combined scope 1 GHG Emissions (I-RES Headquarters) and Scope 2 GHG emissions (wholly managed assets) decreased by 12.7% year on year. To reduce our overall carbon footprint, we proactively installed solar panels in 6 properties, adopted smart home technologies to reduce energy consumption and we enabled car sharing in 7 properties. 100% of I-RES' wholly owned asset common areas are powered by renewable energy.

In March 2024, the EU revised the Energy Performance Buildings Directive (EPBD) and introduced stricter energy performance requirements (BER ratings) for residential properties. Our efforts to meet the EPBD standards included retrofitting 3 units to improve energy efficiency and BER ratings by 7 steps. This was achieved by upgrading insulation and installing energy-efficient appliances to meet or exceed these standards. These retrofits were completed as trials to allow us to identify what opportunities we have for energy efficiency upgrades across our portfolio. We will continue to assess and roll out this 7-step property improvement approach across our portfolio.

3. Building Communities

Residents

We can deliver significant social value in Ireland - to our team and to our residents. As a provider of residential spaces and services, our team is deeply connected to local communities. We are fully committed to delivering on the Five Principles of our Resident Promise - Quality, Peace of Mind, Sustainability, Service and Community and our initiatives continue to support our 5,000 plus residents.

Employees

Our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to listening to our employees so that we can continuously develop our culture and ensure I-RES is a great place to work. Our annual employee survey continues to seek employee insights to further that aim. Our Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) committee have integrated the broader thinking and insights into our training, policy development and employee engagement initiatives. In 2024 we celebrated maintaining our silver status in Diversity & Inclusion from the Irish Centre for Diversity and are actively working on a plan to achieve gold. We continued our employee training programs focused on ESG principles, ensuring every team member is aware of and aligned with our ESG vision and key initiatives. Over the course of the last 12 months, we have invested substantially in our HR function including the appointment of a HR Director sitting on the Senior Leadership Team in order to ensure that we have appropriate structures in place to allow us to develop career paths for all our staff through training, learning and development, performance appraisal, reward structures and succession planning. In addition, we have made a number of changes to our employee policies in areas that enhance I-RES as a great place to work for all our employees.

Looking Forward

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 -6-

The challenges we face also bring opportunities and remind us of the importance of collaboration and resilience in creating a sustainable future.

Over 2025 and beyond, we will continue to drive accountability and transparency while promoting sustainable practices and investments working towards publication of a CSRD aligned Sustainability Statement and the delivery of our Net Zero Carbon Transition Plan. We will be continuing our focus on carbon reduction initiatives across scope 1, 2 and 3 and measuring our social value impact, and we will continue to support our colleagues in their roles and in our community initiatives, fundraising, charitable donations and resident engagements.

Market Landscape

Macroeconomic Landscape Remains Positive

In 2024, Ireland's economy demonstrated continued strength, with Modified Domestic Demand growth projected at 3.1% [1]. The country's economic performance was bolstered by strong export sectors, particularly technology and pharmaceuticals. Unemployment remained near record lows at approximately 4.2%[2], reflecting a solid labour market underpinned by ongoing job growth and continued inward investment. Inflation moderated considerably during the year, with the Consumer Price Index trending from 4.1%2 in January to 1.4%2 in December. Inflation is forecasted to remain broadly stable at around 2.0% for 20251. For 2025, the outlook remains positive, with projected GDP growth of 2.5%1, supported by a robust export sector and ongoing foreign direct investment (FDI). Nonetheless, risks such as global economic slowdowns, potential trade disruptions and domestic challenges in housing affordability could affect the pace of growth.

Irish Housing Market Remains Underpinned by Robust Trends

The Irish housing market continues to be supported by several long-term tailwinds that are expected to sustain demand and price pressures over the medium-term. The supply of housing remains significantly below levels required to meet current and future demand. To address this chronic supply and demand imbalance, an annual target of 50,500[3] new home completions between 2025 and 2030 has been set by the Irish government. This figure is significantly ahead of the 30,330 units completed in 20242, which was a decrease of 6.7% on completions in 2023. Therefore, policymakers are highly focused on stimulating the supply of new developments.

Ireland's population, underpinned by a strong economy and net inward migration, is expected to grow by 18% between 2024 and 2035[4]. Additionally, the labour market remains at near full employment, with an unemployment rate of just 4.2% as of 20242, and forecast to remain low in 2025. Immigration continues to be a major driver, with net migration expected to be over 100,000 people annually by 2025, contributing to increased demand for both rental and owner-occupied homes. Furthermore, Ireland's position as a key destination for foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in sectors like technology and pharmaceuticals, ensures a steady influx of highly skilled workers.

Strong demand dynamics are reflected in Greater Dublin Area (GDA) house prices, which have continued to experience upward pressure during 2024. The median house price in Dublin reached EUR472,000 in 2024, reflecting an annual increase of 8.3% from the previous year2. Rental prices have also seen a significant rise, with the average rent in Dublin increasing by 5.2% year-on-year. The outlook for both house prices and rents in the GDA indicates continued growth, with limited new housing stock projected to keep prices elevated through 2025, compounded by ongoing challenges in affordability and housing supply.

Development and Transaction activity continues to remain below historical levels

Following on from 2023, where transaction volumes in the Irish residential sector remained at historically low levels (EUR240 million, c. 73% below the 10-year historical average), volumes remained relatively subdued in 2024 but increased to EUR466 million worth of completed deals[5]. Contributing factors include interest rates, which, while reducing, are still above levels seen over the last decade, and the prevailing restrictive regulatory system which the Company believes has led to a very significant reduction of private capital investment into Irish PRS.

In the years 2018 to 2022, a total of EUR9.5 billion was invested into the residential sector in Ireland by institutional investors, accounting for the supply of 2,000 new apartment units per year. However, following the introduction of rent caps and increases in interest rates, no new forward-looking transactions have been completed in the Irish market across 2023 and 2024, and therefore post 2025, PRS completions are expected to decline materially5. Initial indicators of this predicted vacuum of units emerged during 2024, with Dublin apartment completions declining by 24.1%2.

Significant opportunity exists for new Irish government to increase housing supply

Various public and private market reports have repeatedly flagged that the Irish rental regulatory system is not viable for institutional capital in its current form and is having a significantly negative impact on supply in the private rental market. It is imperative that the new government continue with the review of the effectiveness of RPZs before the current legislation expires in December 2025 and the Company welcomes the statements made to this effect in the recently published Programme for Government. We believe there is an opportunity to develop a system that gives protection and certainty to renters, while also delivering a viable investment case for the development of new private rental accommodation at scale and we continue to actively advocate for this reform with policymakers.

Business Performance Measures

The Group, in addition to the Operational and Financial results presented above, has defined business performance indicators to measure the success of its operating and financial strategies:

Average Monthly Rent ("AMR")

AMR is calculated as actual monthly residential rents, net of vacancies, as at the stated date, divided by the total number of residential units owned in the property available to rent. Through active property management strategies, the lease administration system and proactive capital investment programmes, I-RES increases rents as market conditions permit and subject to applicable laws. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

Occupancy

Occupancy rate is calculated as the total number of residential units occupied over the total number of residential units owned as at the reporting date available to rent. I-RES strives, through a focused, hands-on approach to the business, to achieve occupancies that are in line with, or higher than, market conditions in each of the locations in which it operates. Occupancy rate is used in conjunction with AMR to measure the Group's performance of its operations.

AMR and Occupancy

Properties owned prior to Total Portfolio 31 December 2023 (Like for Like properties) 2024 2023 2024 2023 As at 31 December AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR Occ. AMR change % AMR change % % % % % Residential EUR1,814 99.4% EUR1,774 99.4% 2.3% EUR1,814 99.4% EUR1,779 99.4% 1.9%

The Group's AMR increased to EUR1,814 at 31 December 2024 a 2.3% increase representing an increase in line with regulatory cap of the lower of HICP or 2% and optimisation of the portfolio, while residential occupancy remained consistently high at 99.4%, indicative of the strong market fundamentals in the Irish residential rental sector.

During the period, c.14% of the portfolio units were turned over and where applicable we applied rental increases in line with regulations.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

Gross Yield is calculated as the Annualised Passing Rents as at the stated date, divided by the fair market value of the investment properties as at the reporting date, excluding the fair value of development land. Through generating higher revenue compared to the prior year and maintaining high occupancies, I-RES' objective is to increase the Annualised Passing Rent for the total portfolio, which will positively impact the Gross Yield. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the rental income generating capacity of the total portfolio.

Gross Yield at Fair Value

As at 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised Passing Rent(1) 86,461 85,288 Aggregate fair market value as at reporting date(2) 1,226,995 1,268,550 Gross Yield at Fair Value 7.0% 6.7% 1. 31 December 2024 Annualised Passing rent consists of residential annualised passing rent of EUR81.3 millionand commercial annualised passing rent of EUR5.1 million. 2. Includes investment property classified as assets held for sale

The portfolio Gross Yield at Fair Value was 7.0% as at 31 December 2024 compared to 6.7% as at 31 December 2023, excluding the fair value of development land, investment properties under development and assets held for sale. The movement represents the impact of softening yields on the portfolio valuation.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 -7-

EPRA Net Initial Yield

As at 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 (EUR'000) (EUR'000) Annualised passing rent 86,461 85,288 Less: Operating expenses(1) (property outgoings) (20,059) (19,341) Annualised net rent 66,402 65,927 Completed investment properties 1,226,995 1,268,550 Add: Allowance for estimated purchaser's cost 67,575 65,976 Gross up completed portfolio valuation 1,294,570 1,334,526 EPRA Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9% EPRA topped-up Net Initial Yield 5.1% 4.9% 1. Calculated based on the net rental income to operating revenue ratio of 76.8% for 2024 (77.3% for 2023).

EPRA Earnings per Share

EPRA Earnings represents the earnings from the core operational activities of the Group. It is intended to provide an indicator of the underlying performance of the property portfolio and therefore excludes all components not relevant to the underlying and recurring performance of the portfolio, including any revaluation results and profits/losses from the sale of properties. EPRA EPS is calculated by dividing EPRA Earnings for the reporting period attributable to shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the reporting period. It has been presented as the Company believes this measure is indicative of the Group's performance of its operations.

EPRA Earnings per Share

For the year ended 31 December 2024 31 December 2023 Loss for the year (EUR'000) (6,676) (116,014) Adjustments to calculate EPRA Earnings exclude: Changes in fair value of investment properties (EUR'000) 33,745 141,791 (Gain)/loss on disposal of investment properties (EUR'000) (1,622) 418 Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) 104 (86) Tax on profits on disposals (EUR'000) (38) 1,476 EPRA Earnings (EUR'000) 25,513 27,585 Non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 3,411 939 Adjusted EPRA Earnings before non-recurring costs (EUR'000) 28,924 28,524 Basic weighted average number of shares 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted weighted average number of shares 529,578,946 529,578,946 EPRA Earnings per share (cents) 4.8 5.2 Adjusted EPRA EPS before non-recurring costs per share (cents) 5.5 5.4 EPRA Diluted Earnings per share (cents) 4.8 5.2

The decrease in EPRA Earnings to EUR25.5 million (31 December 2023: EUR27.6 million) is driven by the impact of non-recurring costs offset by strong operational performance and lower financing costs.

Adjusted EPRA EPS was 5.5 cents for the year ended 31 December 2024 compared to 5.4 cents for the same period last year. The increase is primarily driven by strong operational performance and lower financing costs in the period.

EPRA Net Asset Value

In October 2019, EPRA introduced three EPRA NAV metrics to replace the then existing EPRA NAV calculation that was previously being presented. The three EPRA NAV metrics are EPRA Net Reinstatement Value ("EPRA NRV'), EPRA Net Tangible Asset ("EPRA NTA") and EPRA Net Disposal Value ("EPRA NDV"). Each EPRA NAV metric serves a different purpose. The EPRA NRV measure is calculated to highlight the value of net assets on a long term basis. EPRA NTA assumes entities buy and sell assets, thereby crystallising certain levels of deferred tax liability. No deferred tax liability is calculated for I-RES as it is a REIT, and taxes are paid at the shareholder level on distributions. Any gains arising from the sale of a property are expected either to be reinvested for growth, debt repayment or 85% of the net proceeds are distributed to Shareholders to maintain the REIT status. Lastly, EPRA NDV provides the reader with a scenario where deferred tax, financial instruments, and certain other adjustments are calculated to the full extent of their liabilities.

31 December 2024 As at EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 668,150 668,150 668,150 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) 1,554 1,554 - Fair value adjustment for fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 22,470 Real estate transfer costs (EUR'000)(3) 67,575 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 737,279 669,704 690,620 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 126.2 126.2 126.2 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 139.2 126.5 130.4 31 December 2023 As at EPRA NRV EPRA NTA(1) EPRA NDV(2) Net assets (EUR'000) 697,331 697,331 697,331 Adjustments to calculate EPRA net assets exclude: Fair value of derivative financial instruments (EUR'000) 163 163 - Fair value adjustment for fixed interest rate debt (EUR'000) - - 30,058 Real estate transfer tax (EUR'000)(3) 65,976 - - EPRA net assets (EUR'000) 763,470 697,494 727,389 Number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Diluted number of shares outstanding 529,578,946 529,578,946 529,578,946 Basic Net Asset Value per share (cents) 131.7 131.7 131.7 EPRA Net Asset Value per share (cents) 144.2 131.7 137.4

(1) Following changes to the Irish REIT legislation introduced in October 2019, if a REIT disposes of an asset of its property rental business and does not (i) distribute the gross disposal proceeds to shareholders by way of dividend, subject to having sufficient distributable reserves; (ii) reinvest them into other assets of its property rental business (whether by acquisition or capital expenditure) within a three-year window (being one year before the sale and two years after it); or (iii) use them to repay debt specifically used to acquire, enhance or develop the property sold, then the REIT will be liable to tax at a rate of 25% on 85% of the gross disposal proceeds. For the purposes of EPRA NTA, the Company has assumed any such sales proceeds are reinvested or used to repay debt within the required three-year window.

(2) Deferred tax is assumed as per the IFRS balance sheet. To the extent that an orderly sale of the Group's assets were undertaken over a period of several years, during which time (i) the Group remained a REIT; (ii) no new assets were acquired or sales proceeds reinvested; (iii) any developments completed were held for three years from completion; and (iv) those assets were sold at 31 December 2024 valuations, the sales proceeds would need to be distributed to shareholders by way of dividend within the required time frame or else a tax liability amounting to up to 25% of distributable reserves plus current unrealised revaluation gains could arise for the Group.

(3) This is the purchaser costs amount as provided in the valuation certificate. Purchasers' costs consist of items such as stamp duty on legal transfer and other purchase fees that may be incurred and which are deducted from the gross value in arriving at the fair value of investment for IFRS purposes. Purchasers' costs are in general estimated at 9.96% for commercial and 4.46% for residential.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Directors of the Company set out below the principal risks and uncertainties that I-RES is currently exposed to and that may impact performance in the coming financial year in pursuing its current strategy.

I-RES through its risk management processes proactively identifies, assesses, monitors and manages these risks. While risk can never be fully eliminated, the risk management process is designed to identify, evaluate and respond to the material existing and emerging risks that I-RES faces in delivering on its agreed strategy and in that context therefore can only provide reasonable, but not absolute assurance that risks will not materialise. The process aims to understand and appropriately manage and mitigate identified risks.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)