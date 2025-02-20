EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc
BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2025 RESULTS; REVENUES UP 19%
Birkenstock Holding plc ("BIRKENSTOCK", the "Company" or "we", NYSE: BIRK) today announces financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reports first quarter revenue growth of 19% on a reported and constant currency basis, ahead of the Company's annual guidance of 15-17%, driven by strong holiday demand for its products across all segments, channels and categories.
Financial highlights for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, (compared to the first quarter ended December 31, 2023):
Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK Group and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: "Our results for the first quarter of 2025 reflect the continued strength of our brand throughout the important holiday season. BIRKENSTOCK proved to be a high-demand gifting item and must-have for our wholesale partners. Our clogs, other closed-toe shoes and boots performed very well, with share of business up 600 bps year-over-year. We once again saw very strong growth across all of our segments, with APAC coming in exceptionally strong as we accelerated the pace of store openings and deliveries to some B2B partners in the quarter. With the strong start to the year, we are confident in our ability to deliver on our guidance for 2025."
Fiscal first quarter 2025 results demonstrate strong consumer demand
BIRKENSTOCK reports fiscal first quarter 2025 revenue of EUR 362 million, up 19% compared to the fiscal first quarter of 2024 on a reported and constant currency basis. Top-line growth was the result of strong consumer demand throughout the holiday season. Close-toe silhouettes grew at more than twice the pace of the group average and increased share of business by 600 basis points. Revenue growth was supported by double-digit unit growth and mid-single-digit growth in Average Selling Price (ASP).
B2B revenue grew 30% on a reported and constant currency basis year-over-year, supported by strong holiday demand and sell-through. Over 90% of B2B growth came from within existing doors as key retail partners continue to expand the breadth and depth of their BIRKENSTOCK offerings, including a growing assortment of closed-toe silhouettes. DTC revenue grew 11% as reported and 10% on a constant currency basis against an exceptionally strong 30% growth rate on a constant currency basis in the first fiscal quarter of 2024. The Company opened four new owned stores during the first fiscal quarter of 2025, bringing the total number of owned retail stores to 71.
Double-digit revenue growth driven by strength in all segments
In the Americas segment, BIRKENSTOCK delivered reported and constant currency revenue growth of 16% in first quarter of fiscal 2025. B2B growth was especially strong as key wholesale partners allocated more space to support strong holiday demand for BIRKENSTOCK. Closed-toe, driven by the clog category, accounted for nearly two-thirds of the America's revenue in the quarter.
In the EMEA segment, BIRKENSTOCK continues to see market-leading growth and share gains across the region. Revenue in EMEA grew 17% in the first quarter of 2025 in reported and constant currency, driven by strong demand in both the B2B and DTC channels across all countries. Closed-toe penetration increased 400 basis points year-over-year to reach over 50% share of business.
In the APAC segment, BIRKENSTOCK achieved revenue growth of 47% on a reported and constant currency basis in the first quarter of 2025. The Company continues to invest in this important growth segment and increase brand awareness by expanding its physical presence with the opening of several new owned and partner mono-brand stores.
Investing in production capacity to meet consumer demand
BIRKENSTOCK invested EUR 19 million in capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2025, primarily to expand production capacity.
BIRKENSTOCK ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 299 million and net leverage of 1.9x as of December 31, 2024, up slightly from 1.8x at September 30, 2024 due to the normal seasonality in working capital. The Company remains committed to further deleveraging its balance sheet with free cash flow throughout the remainder of Fiscal 2025.
Company confirms guidance for FY 2025
BIRKENSTOCK is confirming its previous guidance for fiscal year 2025:
Change in segment reporting beginning in fiscal first quarter 2025
As previously announced, beginning with the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company made the following changes to its internal and external segment reporting:
The new reporting segments, Americas, EMEA, and APAC are effective as of this fiscal first quarter report. The Company issued a Form 6-K on January 16, 2025 with a recast of fiscal 2024 and 2023 results under the new reporting structure to assist in the analysis of fiscal 2025 results.
ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK
Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent Company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries (the "Birkenstock Group"). BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release includes "non-IFRS measures" that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Specifically, we make use of the non-IFRS financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Constant Currency Revenue growth, Adjusted EPS (Basic/Diluted), Adjusted Net profit, Net leverage and Net debt, which are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.
We discuss non-IFRS financial measures in this press release because they are a basis upon which our management assesses our performance, and we believe they reflect underlying trends and are indicators of our business. Additionally, we believe that such non-IFRS financial measures and similar measures are widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a means of evaluating a company's performance.
Our non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Our non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, as they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. Our non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation, nor should they be regarded as a substitute for, or superior to, measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation is provided in the tables accompanying this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation is not provided for any forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures as such a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.
Birkenstock Holding plc
Consolidated Statements of Profit
(In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of Euros)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of Euros)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue
(In thousands of Euros, unless otherwise stated)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted Net profit
(In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)
(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.
(2) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees.
(3) Represents costs associated with the secondary offering on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offering was completed on June 28, 2024, with no cost incurred in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024 and in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.
(4) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.
(5) Represents the effect of reversing capitalized transaction costs of the Original USD Term Loan B due to its early repayment of USD 450 million in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the subsequent impact on finance costs.
(6) Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation.
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Net profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands of Euros)
(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.
(2) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees.
(3) Represents costs associated with the secondary offering on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offering was completed on June 28, 2024, with no cost incurred in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024 and in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023.
(4) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Net debt and Net leverage
(In thousands of Euros, unless otherwise stated)
