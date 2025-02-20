DJ Nebius Group N.V. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results

Nebius Group Nebius Group N.V. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results 20-Feb-2025 / 13:01 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Exhibit 99.1 Nebius Group N.V. announces fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results Amsterdam, February 20, 2025 - Nebius Group N.V. ("Nebius Group", the "Group" or the "Company" NASDAQ: NBIS),(1) a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. -- In Q4 2024, the Group's revenue of USD37.9 million increased 466% year over year, driven primarily by the core AI infrastructure business, which grew 602% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q4 2024 was USD75.5 million and net loss from continuing operations was USD136.6 million. -- For the full year 2024, the Group's revenue of USD117.5 million increased 462% year-over-year. Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, stood at USD2,449.6 million on a consolidated basis. Full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA loss was USD266.4 million and net loss from continuing operations was USD396.9 million. Arkady Volozh, founder and CEO of Nebius Group, said: "The fourth quarter was extremely eventful for Nebius. Our shares resumed trading on Nasdaq in October, and we went on to raise USD700 million in December in an over-subscribed capital raise from top-tier partners including Nvidia, Accel and Orbis. "We made rapid progress in expanding our AI infrastructure footprint, announcing our first new GPU cluster deployment in the U.S. and adding capacity in Europe. On the software side, we launched our new AI-native cloud platform, built from the ground up, and our inference platform, AI Studio. "In Q4 we also focused on building out our sales function, and we are now seeing the results. More clients are coming onto the platform, and our more diversified customer base is already contributing to strong growth in annualized run-rate revenue (ARR)(2). Based on contracts already in place, March ARR will be at least USD220 million, and we have additional potential deals in the pipeline. "Given this momentum, as well as the anticipated impact of additional data center capacity and Blackwell GPUs coming on-stream later this year, I am pleased to confirm that our projected December 2025 ARR of USD750 million to USD1 billion is well within reach." Q4 and full year 2024 financial and operational highlights Nebius Group -- Nebius Group raised USD700 million in an over-subscribed funding round announced in early December. Total cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024, stood at USD2,449.6 million on a consolidated basis. -- Capital expenditures totaled USD417.6 million and USD808.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. -- Cash outflow from operations amounted to USD80.4 million and USD319.6 million for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. (1) Results include consolidated financial results of: Nebius, the core AI infrastructure business; Toloka, an AI development platform; TripleTen, an edtech service; and Avride, an autonomous vehicle platform. (2) ARR is defined as annualized run-rate revenue by the end of the period (revenue for last month of the period multiplied by twelve). Consolidated results (1), (2) In USD USD millions Three months ended December 31 Twelve months ended December 31 2023 2024 Change 2023 2024 Change Revenues 6.7 37.9 466% 20.9 117.5 462% Adjusted EBITDA / (loss) (81.3) (75.5) -7% (282.8) (266.4) -6% Net loss from continuing operations (88.3) (136.6) 55% (336.6) (396.9) 18% Adjusted net loss (85.3) (87.5) 3% (320.9) (282.9) -12%

(2) Following the completion of the divestment of the Russia-based businesses, the Group changed the reporting currency from the Russian Ruble to the United States Dollar, which better reflects the geography of operations and key focus markets of the remaining businesses. Financial statements for the prior periods have been restated as if the change had occurred on January 1, 2022. Nebius

-- In Q4 2024, Nebius, the Group's core AI infrastructure business, contributed over half of the Group'stotal revenue.

-- December 2024 ARR for Nebius was USD90 million, below previous guidance. This was primarily due to longerlead times for customer acquisition, while the Company was in the process of building out its sales and marketingteams and also migrating customers over to its new AI-cloud platform. Based on contracts already in place, MarchARR will be at least USD220 million, and the Company has additional potential deals in the pipeline.

-- In Q4, Nebius expanded its client count, focusing on AI-native companies such as AI model developers,tool developers and inference providers, including several prominent names in the industry.

-- At the infrastructure layer, Nebius continued scaling capacity with key expansions:? In November 2024, Nebius announced the launch of its first U.S. NVIDIA GPU cluster in Kansas City(5MW initial phase), set to go live at the end of Q1 2025. It will initially house thousands of NVIDIA HopperGPUs. The facility is expandable to 40MW. ? In November 2024, Nebius put into operation a GPU cluster in Paris, France, featuring NVIDIA H200Tensor Core GPUs. ? By the end of Q4, the total deployed base of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs, including H200 Tensor Core, nearlydoubled quarter-over-quarter. ? In December 2024, Nebius announced its intention to deploy over 22,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in datacenters in the U.S. and Finland in 2025.

-- At the software layer, Nebius:? Launched a new cloud platform tailored for AI workloads, which is built on the NVIDIA acceleratedcomputing platform. The Nebius AI Cloud platform features flexible, on-demand compute, high-performance storageand managed services for AI-specific tasks. By the end of the year, all customers were successfully migrated tothe new platform. ? Expanded the Nebius AI Studio offering by adding vision model support and new LLMs (includingDeepSeek R1 in January 2025). Compared to the end of Q3 when the service had just launched, registrations onthe platform grew significantly in Q4. ? Released Tracto.ai, a serverless platform for compute-intensive workloads. Toloka

-- In 2024, Toloka focused on pivoting its business model to providing high-quality training data forGenerative AI.

-- Revenue for the full year ending December 31, 2024 grew 140% YoY.

-- In Q4 2024, Toloka grew and diversified its client base, adding several of the world's largestfoundational model producers to its client portfolio.

-- In Q4 2024, Toloka completed its transition to a new technology platform (in December 2024) and focusedon supporting the latest data-for-GenAI offerings, such as red teaming for AI Agents, evaluation of reasoningmodels, and scalable training by coding and math experts.

-- During the quarter, Toloka strengthened its pool of highly skilled experts, which includes domainexperts, expert annotators and writers, with a focus on cost-effective onboarding. The share of domain experts inthe total pool increased 50% QoQ in Q4 2024. TripleTen

-- TripleTen's revenue growth in Q4 2024 was driven by a 100% increase YoY in the number of studentsenrolled in its bootcamp across key markets in the U.S. and Latin America. It was also boosted by the launch of newprograms, including the Cybersecurity Bootcamp and UX/UI Designer program, both introduced earlier in 2024.

-- In the fourth quarter, TripleTen added 4,000 new students. In the twelve months ending December 31, 2024,over 14,000 new students enrolled in TripleTen's reskilling programs, a 149% increase from 2023.

-- Throughout 2024, TripleTen focused on enhancing its product portfolio and study outcomes. This includeddeveloping new B2C study tracks, integrating AI-powered tools to boost study experience and productivity, andexpanding its reach to new audiences who could benefit from TripleTen's offerings.

-- In Q4, TripleTen partnered with Ascent, a leading funding provider in the U.S., to offer bootcampfinancing, making reskilling accessible to more students. TripleTen's tuition remains one of the most affordable inthe market among comparable courses. Avride

-- In Q4, Avride finalized its partnership with Grubhub to deploy robot delivery on U.S. college campuses.The deployment began at Ohio State University, one of the biggest U.S. university campuses looking to enhanceperformance and reliability of deliveries, with close to 100 robots operating as of January 2025.

-- In Q4, Avride piloted services under existing strategic partnerships with Uber, launching Uber Eatsdelivery with Avride's new generation of robots in downtown Austin and Dallas.

-- In December 2024, Avride's delivery robots received certification in Japan, positioning the company toexplore opportunities in this dynamic autonomous market. As of Q4, Avride also has a footprint in South Korea,where it became the first company to receive nationwide permission to test autonomous cars on public roads.

