PR Newswire
20.02.2025 15:06 Uhr
128 Leser
NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: The New York Stock Exchange Hosts First-Ever Partnership Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is hosting its inaugural NYSE Partnership Day, bringing together leading media partners, publishers, ad tech leaders, content creators, agencies, and platforms to launch the NYSE Partnership Network-a dynamic new space where capital, culture, and creativity intersect.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/nyse/9315751-en-new-york-stock-exchange-partnership-day

NYSE Partnership Day brought together top minds across media, technology, and business at the NYSE's Board Room to create a one-of-a-kind setting for partners to align on industry trends, challenges, and opportunities.

For 232 years, the NYSE has been the world's leading marketplace for innovation, turning big ideas into reality. Now, with the NYSE Partnership Network, the Exchange is creating an exchange of ideas, uniting industry leaders to explore new opportunities, foster collaboration, and drive the future of content and commerce.

The NYSE vision for the Partnership Era will be revealed in the framework of Community, Content, Commercial, + Connection. The vision for each of the 4 C's is embodied in the content featured here alongside the NYSE Pre-Market Update that that delivers a daily pre-market update that includes key insights into the trading day ahead leading up to the NYSE's Opening Bell.

PRE-MARKET?UPDATE?FOR?FEBRUARY 20TH

NEW YORK, The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update?for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 20th

  • Walmart shares near all-time highs following earnings report
  • President Trump floats idea of tariffs on auto, chips, and pharmaceuticals
  • S&P 500 rises to record despite Fed remaining cautious on interest rates

