Memory Chip Market Size Worth $678.44 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 14.9% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global memory chip market share is set for explosive growth with a CAGR of 14.9% during 2025-2031, it was valued at $256.93 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to $678.44 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion is driven by growing demand for consumer electronics.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Memory Chip Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type, Application, and Geography", the global memory chip market is observing healthy growth owing to the increasing use of consumer electronics and the rise in the automotive sector.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. With increasing emphasis on automation, there will be an increased focus on solutions that contribute to the efficient functioning of automated facilities. This is further boosting the market growth.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Growth: The memory chip market is expected to reach US$ 678.44 billion by 2031 from US$ 256.93 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of consumer electronics, rising penetration of IoT devices, and faster communication protocols are acting as the drivers for the market. Furthermore, the advent of autonomous vehicles and miniaturization of electronics creates an opportunity for the growth of the market.

Increasing Adoption of Consumer Electronics: The global market has witnessed a remarkable surge in the adoption of consumer electronics. For example, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA) Southeast Asia Region eCommerce Forecast 2020-2027, consumer electronics continues to lead the Asia Pacific region's soaring ecommerce revenue growth. Some of the major factors driving consumer electronics include the rising disposable incomes of consumers, technological advancements, and a growing demand for digital connectivity. Major countries such as the US, Germany, India, China, and Japan, among others, experienced a rise in consumer disposable, according to Trading Economics. In addition, the mounting urbanization further led to the adoption of consumer electronics. Thus, with consumer electronics becoming integral to daily life, the demand for high-performance storage solutions such as SLC NAND flash memory is also growing. Smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables, are integrated with high-performance applications. These devices require fast and reliable storage solutions to handle extensive data loads, such as apps, photos, videos, and system files. Memory chip, with its superior speed and low latency, is ideally suited for these applications. In addition, consumer electronics are being developed and marketed with high-performance computing capabilities. Consumers are also increasingly seeking devices that can offer enhanced storage solutions, data integrity, and top-grade reliability, which can be achieved by high-performance memory. Thus, the soaring consumer electronics market in the region drives the memory chip market.

Rising Penetration of IoT Devices: The Internet of Things (IoT) describes an extensively broad network of interconnected devices along with technologies that enable communications between these devices and the cloud. Recently, there has been a huge surge in the adoption of IoT technologies due to advancements in mobile and wireless connectivity technologies, as well as a gradual drop in the cost of sensors and other components. The growing Internet of Things (IoT) market generates the demand for the installation of an abundance of connected devices into the network. Such growth in the installation of connected devices has resulted in critical memory challenges for the IoT, which are being addressed by innovative memory technologies. As the various memory chips provide higher reliability, low voltage operations, higher capacities, and faster read and write times, their demand to support the efficient functioning of IoT networks is growing with the IoT market.

Advent of Autonomous Vehicles: The automotive sector deploys large efforts to transform the driving experience for its users. Recently, electric vehicles have found profound attraction in end-user circles, coupled with a boost from governmental authorities due to the environmentally friendly nature of these cars. In the coming years, the adoption of next-generation infotainment systems and ADAS will integrate memory technologies that have much higher performance and low power consumption capabilities. At present, the penetration of automated cars is moderately low, which is projected to spur in the coming years. The growth in autonomous cars is suspected to be primarily driven by the increasing incidences of fatal car crashes, which in the coming years are expected to be reduced by the use of super-intelligent automated cars. Therefore, in the coming years, the higher demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to increase the need for advanced memory chips.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Memory Chip Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

• Based on type, the memory chip market is segmented into static random access memory (SRAM), dynamic random access memory (DRAM), programmable ROM (PROM), NAND flash, and others. The NAND flash segment held a significant market share in 2024.

• By end-user, the memory chip market is segregated into telecommunication, automotive, home automation, consumer electronics, industrial, and others. The automotive segment held a significant market share in 2024.

• By application, the memory chip market is segregated into laptop and PC, camera, smartphone, and others. The smartphone segment held a significant market share in 2024.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Memory Chip Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

• ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• NXP Semiconductors

• FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR MEMORY SOLUTION

• SAMSUNG

• SK HYNIX Inc.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Transcend Information, Inc.

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Memory Chip Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

• Samsung unveils new memory chip with 'highest-capacity to date' for AI

• Chinese start-up Numemory claims memory chip breakthrough amid US tech sanctions

• Micron Begins Mass Production of Advanced DRAM Memory Chip in Japan

• Nvidia supplier SK Hynix begins mass production of next-generation memory chip

Conclusion:

The memory chip market is a critical segment of the global semiconductor industry, experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing demand for data storage, processing power, and advanced computing capabilities. Memory chips, which store and retrieve digital information in electronic devices, are vital components in a wide range of applications, including smartphones, computers, servers, automotive systems, consumer electronics, and cloud infrastructure. Key factors driving the market include the rapid growth of data-intensive applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics. These applications require high-performance memory chips to process and store large volumes of data quickly and efficiently. Additionally, the rise of 5G technology, the expansion of cloud computing, and the growing adoption of IoT devices are further fueling the demand for memory chips.

Asia Pacific region is likely to register the fastest growing CAGR during 2025-2031. This is mainly due to the presence of a wide number of manufacturers in such as India, Japan, and China. With the increasing digitalization of industries, growing demand for high-performance computing, and continued innovations in memory technologies, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

