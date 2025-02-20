Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: A0MRG2 | ISIN: GB00B1XH2C03 | Ticker-Symbol: FEX
Tradegate
20.02.25
19:26 Uhr
0,830 Euro
-0,370
-30,83 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
20.02.2025 19:12 Uhr
FERREXPO plc Holding Statement

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrexpo plc (LSE: FXPO) notes a media announcement today in Ukraine by the State Bureau of Investigation regarding a potential claim to the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. The Company has not received any formal notification of such a claim and is working with its legal advisors to understand the situation.

For further information, please contact:

Ferrexpo:



Nick Bias

n.bias@ferrexpo.ch

+44 (0)7733 177

Tavistock:



Jos Simson
Gareth Tredway

ferrexpo@tavistock.co.uk

+44 (0)207 920 3150

+44 (0)7785 974 264

Notes to Editors:

About Ferrexpo: Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a listing in the equity shares commercial companies category on the London Stock Exchange (ticker FXPO) and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index. The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years. Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Group was the world's third largest exporter of pellets. The Group has a global customer base comprising of premium steel mills around the world. For further information visit www.ferrexpo.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ferrexpo-plc-holding-statement-302381682.html

