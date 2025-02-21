Tesla's market position faces mounting challenges as public perception of CEO Elon Musk's political activism increasingly affects the company's performance. Recent surveys indicate that over half of respondents view Musk's political engagement negatively, with only 39% expressing support. This shift in public sentiment has manifested in tangible business impacts, particularly evident in European markets where Tesla's new vehicle registrations have plummeted by nearly 60% year-over-year, despite overall growth in the electric vehicle sector. The company's stock has already suffered a decline exceeding 10% since the year's beginning, while brand value continues to deteriorate amid intensifying public scrutiny.

Regulatory Pressures Compound Market Challenges

Adding to Tesla's market troubles, the U.S. transportation safety authority has launched an extensive investigation into the company's driver assistance systems, examining 2.4 million vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving technology. This regulatory scrutiny, prompted by several accidents including a fatal incident in 2023, has necessitated a significant recall of over two million vehicles for safety modifications. These developments have created additional uncertainty among investors, particularly as they conflict with Tesla's strategic focus on autonomous driving technology.

