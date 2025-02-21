Alibaba has significantly exceeded market expectations in its fourth quarter 2024 results, reporting a remarkable surge in net profit to $6.7 billion (48.9 billion Yuan), marking a 200% increase from the previous year. The e-commerce giant's revenue climbed 8% to reach $38.38 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.93 surpassing analyst estimates of $2.67. The company's international e-commerce operations demonstrated exceptional growth of 32%, while domestic platforms Taobao and Tmall saw a modest 5% increase. This strong performance triggered an 11% jump in Alibaba's stock price to $139.60 in pre-market trading.

Strategic AI and Cloud Expansion

The company's Cloud Intelligence segment emerged as a key growth driver, posting a 13% revenue increase driven by rising demand for AI-related products. Looking ahead, Alibaba has unveiled ambitious plans to accelerate its technological advancement, announcing that its planned investments in cloud and AI infrastructure over the next three years will exceed its total spending from the past decade. This forward-looking strategy demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.

