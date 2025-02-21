Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 06:30 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NAVEE Announces the Launch of Its Brand-New Electric Scooters in Saudi Arabia

Finanznachrichten News

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new electric scooters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including ST3 Pro, GT3 Pro and V25i Pro. With a focus on innovation, eco-friendly design, and user convenience, NAVEE's latest scooters are set to transform the way people commute in the region.


The launch aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which emphasizes sustainability and the development of environmentally friendly transportation options. NAVEE is proud to support this vision by introducing state-of-the-art electric scooters that offer a stylish, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vehicles.

Key Features of NAVEE ST3 Pro Electric Scooters

  • Automotive-Grade Quadruple Suspension Powered by the Advanced Damping Arm System: Whether on bumpy city streets, gravel paths, or cobblestones, it absorbs every bump for a comfortable journey.
  • Rear-drive 1350W peak power motor: The powerful motor can help riders enjoy smooth acceleration and reliable performance across diverse terrains. Besides, you can experience powerful climbs with no power loss, effortlessly conquering inclines of up to 28%.
  • TÜV Rheinland Certification: Range at Max. Speed: Equipped with advanced battery technology, NAVEE scooters deliver on its promised maximum speed range capabilities, offer an unprecedented 75km max. range.
  • Safety First: The scooters are designed with enhanced safety features, including a Traction Control System (TCS), 10" self-healing tires, turning directors, and a robust triple braking system.

Availability and Launch Promotions

NAVEE electric scooters are available now for purchase in Saudi Arabia, having launched on 5th, Feb. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy exclusive promotions and discounts at participating retailers and online stores, with the V25i Pro priced only 1399 SAR.

"We are excited to bring NAVEE's innovative electric scooters to Saudi Arabia," said Fahad Al-Tuwajiri, the GM of Jaddaf Telecommunications, who is the official distributor of NAVEE in the Middle East. "This launch marks an important step in our mission to provide sustainable and efficient mobility solutions to customers worldwide. With the Kingdom's focus on green initiatives, we are confident that our scooters will be a perfect fit for the market."

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading brand in the electric mobility sector, offering a wide range of products that combine cutting-edge technology, high-quality design, and sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.naveetech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624898/image_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navee-announces-the-launch-of-its-brand-new-electric-scooters-in-saudi-arabia-302382115.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.