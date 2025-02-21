DJ Finnvera Group's Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2024 - Level of financing reduced from previous year, expectations of future demand positive - Result EUR 228 million

21.2.2025 11:00:01 EET | Finnvera Oyj | Annual Financial Report Finnvera Group, Stock Exchange Release, 21 February 2025 Finnvera Group's Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements 2024 Level of financing reduced from previous year, expectations of future demand positive - Result EUR 228 million Finnvera Group, summary 2024 (vs. 2023) . Result 228 MEUR (433) - The result for the period under review was strong for all business operations. Net interest income grew by 20% and net fee and commission income by 12%. During the period under review, Finnvera was able to partially reverse loss provisions for export credit guarantees and special guarantees, which have had a significant impact on the company's result in recent years, especially those relating to cruise shipping companies. The reference period saw larger reversals of loss provisions than the period under review. . Result by business operations: Result of parent company Finnvera plc's SME and midcap business stood at 23 MEUR (55) and that of Large Corporates business at 173 MEUR (351). The impact of Finnvera's subsidiary, Finnish Export Credit Ltd, on the Group's result was 32 MEUR (27). . The cumulative self-sustainability target set for Finnvera's operations was achieved. . The balance sheet total EUR 14.8 bn (14.3) increased by 3%. . Contingent liabilities decreased by 9% and stood at EUR 14.9 bn (16.4). . Non-restricted equity and the assets of the State Guarantee Fund, which provide the Group's reserves for covering potential future losses, increased by 12% and totalled EUR 2.1 bn (1.9). . Expected credit losses on the balance sheet were reduced by 4% to EUR 1.1 bn (1.2). . The NPS index (Net Promoter Score) used to measure client satisfaction improved by 15 points to 79 (64). . Outlook for 2025: The business outlook for cruise shipping companies continued to improve in 2024. The credit loss risk of export financing liabilities remains high, however, which causes uncertainty concerning the Finnvera Group's financial performance in 2025. Finnvera Group, year 2024 (vs. 2023) Result Balance sheet total 228 MEUR EUR 14.8 bn (433), change -47% (14.3), change 3% Contingent liabilities Non-restricted equity and EUR 14.9 bn the assets of The State Guarantee Fund (16.4), change -9% EUR 2.1 bn (1.9), change 12% NPS index Expense-income ratio (net promoter score) 17.3% 79 (19.4), change -2,1 pp (64), change 15 points Comments from CEO Juuso Heinilä:

"Year 2024 was challenging for the Finnish economy, even if a cautious improvement could be observed in the early part of the year. Finland's key export markets were also affected by a downturn, which dampened Finnish export companies' prospects. While interest rates dropped and inflation decreased, geopolitical uncertainty persisted.

Finnvera granted EUR 0.9 billion (1.8) in domestic loans and guarantees in 2024. The significant decrease in financing from the previous year is due to a major individual amount of working capital financing granted to a large corporate in the reference period. The level of SME and midcap financing was similar to the reference period. The largest share of funding by sector was granted to industry, and the regional drivers were the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Lapland. Financing for investments did not reach the previous year's level. The level of financing for corporate acquisitions and transfers of ownership was also lower than in previous years.

A total of EUR 73 million (36) was granted in climate and digitalisation loans intended for green transition and digitalisation projects under the InvestEU guarantee programme. These loans were first granted in June 2023. To ensure that companies of all sizes have access to financing, we launched loans for micro-enterprises' growth as a pilot project at the beginning of October 2024. Over three months, EUR 6 million in these loans was granted to micro-enterprises. The pilot project will continue until the end of March 2025, after which we will reassess the availability of financing for small companies.

In accordance with Finnvera's strategy, 92% of domestic financing was allocated to start-ups, SMEs seeking growth and internationalisation, investments, transfers of ownership, export and delivery projects, and SME guarantee projects. The long period of economic uncertainty eroded SMEs' liquidity and increased the number of applications for corporate restructuring and bankruptcy.

Finnvera granted export credit guarantees, export guarantees and special guarantees amounting to EUR 2.9 billion (5.4). The lower amount of export financing reflected the post-cyclical nature of Finnish exports and reduced demand for exports. Annual fluctuations are also always influenced by the timing of large individual export transactions. In particular, financing was granted to companies in the telecommunications, cruise shipping and mining sectors.

Largest export credit guarantee agreement related to telecommunications sector in Finnvera's history was signed in April concerning Nokia's deliveries for the Indian 5G network worth USD 1.5 billion. In the mining sector, we financed Sibanye-Stillwater's Keliber lithium project with a Finance Guarantee, which can be granted for domestic investments that support exports. In the energy sector, we financed Wärtsilä's deliveries of energy storage systems for solar and wind power projects in the United States and Chile. These mining and energy projects, whose total value was approx. EUR 500 million, were the first export financing projects compliant with Finnvera's climate criteria. Towards the end of the year, Finnvera participated in Meyer Turku's construction financing that amounted to around EUR 1 billion for the Icon 3 ship.

Finnish Export Credit Ltd, which is Finnvera's subsidiary, granted EUR 0.6 billion in export credits (0.5) in 2024. While the demand for export credits increased slightly, it remains significantly lower than in pre-pandemic years. An increasing number of export transactions are financed by a bank to which Finnvera grants a guarantee.

2024 was a successful year for Finnvera. The Finnvera Group's result was EUR 228 million (433). The SME and midcap business, export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations, and subsidiary Finnish Export Credit Ltd turned a profit. Finnvera also built up its reserves for possible future losses. The business outlook for the cruise shipping sector, which is important for Finnvera's export credit guarantee exposure, has continued to improve. Repayments have also helped to reduce exposure relating to Russia. In recent years, Finnvera has been able to partially reverse loss provisions for export financing, which have had a significant impact on the Group's financial performance since 2020. The reversal of loss provisions has especially impacted the good results for the last two financial periods.

As a result of crises affecting the global economy, the difficulties faced by some companies around the world and in various sectors have built up to form an insurmountable obstacle. During the period under review, Finnvera incurred major export credit guarantee losses in two cases. Our mission is to bear the risks of export companies. Our core business enjoys a high level of profitability, building up our reserves and creating preconditions for enabling companies' growth and exports. However, the credit loss risks of exposure relating to export financing remain high, which may affect Finnvera's future financial performance and reserves.

We continued to develop our operations and services in line with our strategy in 2024. The ongoing upgrade of our basic information systems supports the digitalisation of services and a good client experience. Our client satisfaction reached an exceptionally high level, as did our personnel satisfaction. We invested in accelerating the growth of midcap enterprises in close cooperation with the European Investment Bank and the Tesi Group, and worked together with the Team Finland network and Business Finland to promote exports. We maintained export financing expertise, especially in SMEs and midcap enterprises, and we brought out new export financing instruments to ensure the availability of financing. The overhaul of the legislation applicable to Finnvera, which is included in the Government Programme and which is extremely important in terms of developing Finnvera's operations and the competitiveness of export financing, was circulated for comments.

We advanced our sustainability measures based on our goals in 2024. We joined the Net-Zero ECA Alliance of export credit agencies, which enables us to focus on the sustainability theme and enhance our impact through international cooperation. We developed Finnvera's sustainability reporting as planned.

