BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 20 February 2025 were:

1,412.74p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,473.57p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,440.32p Including current year income and debt at par value

1,501.16p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 100,000 Ordinary shares on 20th February 2025, the Company has 44,329,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 5,663,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).