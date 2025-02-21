Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 14:48 Uhr
AB DAO: AB Set to Launch on BitMart Exchange, Expanding Global Trading Channels

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has announced that the AB token will soon be listed on BitMart Exchange, further expanding its global trading network, enhancing liquidity, and accelerating the worldwide growth of the AB ecosystem. This milestone will provide users with a seamless and secure trading experience while driving broader adoption of AB in the Web3 space.

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, BitMart offers a secure and efficient trading environment for users worldwide. The listing of AB on BitMart will enable more users to trade, invest, and actively participate in the AB ecosystem.

This listing is part of AB DAO's global expansion strategy, with AB tokens being integrated into more major exchanges to expand utility and accelerate ecosystem growth.

In addition to BitMart.com, users will also be able to trade $AB on HTX (htx.com), MEXC (mexc.com), and 4E (eeee.com).

Stay Updated on AB DAO

  • Official Website: https://ab.org
  • Telegram Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
  • Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
  • X (Twitter): https://x.com/newton_project
  • Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J
  • Medium: https://medium.com/@AB.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-set-to-launch-on-bitmart-exchange-expanding-global-trading-channels-302382320.html

