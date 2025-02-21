Nuwa launches 'Crowdbuilding' project empowering customers to help shape the development of Nuwa Pen

In the first initiative of its kind, Nuwa Pen is now shipping to 6000 Crowdbuilders who will collaborate with developers to create the 'smartest pen in the world'

GRONINGEN, Netherlands, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuwa, inventors of the world's most advanced smart pen that digitizes every note you put to paper, is delighted to announce it is shipping the first 6000 units of Nuwa Pen to customers around the world. Uniquely, this first cohort of users will be able to provide direct feedback on the smart pen's performance and help shape its future development in a process Nuwa are calling Crowdbuilding.

What is Crowdbuilding?

"Everyone has heard of 'Crowdfunding', but Crowdbuilding takes things to the next level," says Nuwa's Founder, Marc Tuinier. "We wanted to place the customer at the heart of product development, so we coined the phrase Crowdbuilding to show just how much influence our first customers will have over the future of Nuwa Pen."

The first 6000 Nuwa Pen users are located all around the world. They come from many different backgrounds and professions, but all are prolific notetakers searching for an easy way to store their written notes digitally. These customers will be integral in the development of Nuwa Pen technology as it continues to break new ground.

The Nuwa Crowdbuilding project will gather user data and feedback in real-time via a customized feedback form and support channels as the first Nuwa customers document their journey with the pen. Nuwa's Customer Care and Engineering teams will be on hand to ensure these new ideas can contribute to the iteration and refinement of the technology.

Crowdbuilders will also benefit from a lifetime subscription to Nuwa+, the accompanying app, which will allow them to integrate their notes with popular apps that are available now, and those that emerge in the future.

The ultimate tool for notetakers

Nuwa Pen perfectly connects our modern, digital world with the freedom and spontaneity of feeling pen on paper. It is designed for people who spend their lives scribbling notes: from meeting minutes and to-do lists to story ideas and memory joggers.

Nuwa Pen is equipped with three tiny cameras that capture every stroke made on any paper. It then stores the notes in a digital library in the accompanying Nuwa+ app, allowing users to keep all their ideas together in one place conveniently and securely.

"Creating breakthrough technology like this is complex and difficult," Marc says. "Over the course of this process we have learned that everyone writes differently and in different conditions, so we thought that the best people to help refine the Nuwa Pen are those who are most eager to get their hands on it. Crowdbuilding has given us the opportunity to involve our customers every step of the way. Together we are building the smartest pen in the world."

To find out more about Nuwa Pen, visit the website at www.nuwapen.com.

About Nuwa

At Nuwa, we build for the people of tomorrow. Our love for technology drives our innovation for next generation creations such as Nuwa Pen. The world is your canvas, and the team at Nuwa is developing the tools to make it your own. Share our ambition and stay connected at www.nuwapen.com.

