Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2025) - The BC Bud Corporation (CSE: BCBC) (OTC Pink: BCBCF) (FSE: W04) ("The BC Bud Co" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a change of business from a cannabis issuer to an investment issuer (the "Proposed Change of Business"). Following a thorough evaluation of the Company's existing operations and a review of its strategic options, the Company believes that the experience and industry contacts of the board and management will enable it to identify and capitalize upon investment opportunities and ultimately bring greater value to the Company's shareholders as an investment issuer.

Upon completion of the Proposed Change of Business, the Company's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in accordance with its investment policy. Specifically, the Company will operate as a diversified investment company focused on investing in digital and physical non-fiat assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on hard commodities, cryptocurrencies and the resource sector. The Company may take advantage of special situations, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value. Additionally, the Company will continue to operate and maximize the value of its existing cannabis assets while retaining flexibility regarding their future disposition. These assets will be evaluated and managed in alignment with the Company's overall investment strategy and in accordance with its investment policy.

Name and Ticker Symbol Change

As part of the Change of Business, the Company will change its name to "Digital Commodities Capital Corp." (www.digitalcommodities.com) and begin trading under the ticker symbol "RIPP", both of which remain subject to final CSE approval.

"With the dollar losing purchasing power and inflation eroding wealth, we are committed to positioning our shareholders ahead of the curve. By investing in precious metals, cryptocurrencies like XRP, and strategic stakes in resource companies, we will not only hedge against currency debasement but also gain exposure to the critical commodities that power the digital revolution. We believe this strategic shift will ensure that our shareholders have access to the assets driving both the next monetary era and the infrastructure behind blockchain, AI, and advanced technology," stated Brayden Sutton, CEO.

The Proposed Change of Business constitutes a "Change of Business" under Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") Policy 8 - Fundamental Changes and Changes of Business and as such, is subject to shareholder and CSE approval. The Company intends to obtain shareholder approval by way of written consent in accordance with CSE policies. Additionally, in connection with the Proposed Change of Business the Company has filed a draft Form 2A Listing Statement with the CSE, which includes, among other things, full details of the Proposed Change of Business, the composition of the Company's initial investment portfolio, information regarding the target investment areas, the Company's investment plans and use of available funds going forward and a copy of the Company's investment policy. A final copy of the Listing Statement will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca, upon receipt of final CSE approval.

About The BC Bud Co.

The B.C. Bud Co. is a house of brands created by industry professionals who are passionate about the user experience.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Proposed Change of Business, the expected benefits and impact of the Proposed Change of Business, that shareholders will have access to the assets driving both the next monetary era and the infrastructure behind blockchain, AI, and advanced technology, the Company's primary focus and investment plans upon receiving CSE and shareholder approval for the Proposed Change of Business, that the Company will file a Form 2A listing statement on SEDAR+ and the timing thereof, and the composition of that listing statement, how the Company will treat its existing cannabis assets upon completion of the completion of the Proposed Change of Business, that the Company will complete a name change and ticker symbol change upon completion of the Proposed Change of Business and the expected impacts of the Proposed Change of Business on the Company's business and operations.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will proceed with the Proposed Change of Business, as anticipated; the Company will receive shareholder and CSE approval for the Proposed Change of Business; the Proposed Change of Business will benefit the Company's business and operations as anticipated; that the assets in which the Company intends to invest will drive both the next monetary era and the infrastructure behind blockchain, AI, and advanced technology; upon completing the Proposed Change of Business, the Company will proceed with its investment plans as disclosed and treat its current cannabis assets as disclosed; the target investment sectors will grow at the rate and in the manner expected; that the Company will file a copy of its investment policy on SEDAR+ upon receiving CSE approval for the Proposed Change of Business that the Company will receive all corporate and regulatory approvals required for the name change and ticker symbol change and will proceed with completing both.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company may decide not to proceed with the Proposed Change of Business; the Company may not receive shareholder and/or CSE approval for the Proposed Change of Business; the Company may not receive the anticipated results on its business or operations following completion of the Proposed Change of Business; that management's expectations regarding which assets will drive the next monetary era and the infrastructure behind blockchain, AI, and advanced technology will prove to be inaccurate; that the Company will not be successful in hedging against currency debasement or gaining exposure to the critical commodities that power the digital revolution; unanticipated costs; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in legislation impacting the commodity and resource sectors; the Company's primary focus and investment plans following the Proposed Change of Business may vary; social or political changes impacting the Company's investment plans and the treatment of its current cannabis assets; the anticipated growth in the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors may not occur as anticipated, or at all; the volatility of the digital asset and cryptocurrency markets; the impact of governmental or regulatory orders or decisions on the digital asset and cryptocurrency sectors; and market volatility for the Company's securities. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241869

SOURCE: The BC Bud Corporation