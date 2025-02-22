Alphabet's stock continues its downward trend, dropping 0.8 percent to $183.84 in NASDAQ trading, marking a significant decline from its 52-week high of $207.05 recorded in early February. Despite the current market weakness, the stock maintains a comfortable position above its March 2024 low of $130.67. Trading volume remains moderate with over 830,000 shares exchanged, suggesting cautious market sentiment. However, analyst optimism persists, with consensus price targets averaging $214.14, backed by strong fundamentals including an 11.94 percent revenue increase to $96.45 billion in the latest quarter and earnings per share of $2.17.

Strategic Retail Expansion

In a bold move to strengthen its market position, Alphabet is preparing to launch its first physical retail stores outside the United States, targeting India's premium consumer segment. The company has selected New Delhi and Mumbai for its initial 1,400-square-meter locations, part of a broader $10 billion investment commitment in the Indian market. This strategic initiative aims to challenge Apple's 55 percent dominance in the premium smartphone segment, where Alphabet currently holds just 2 percent market share, while capitalizing on India's vast base of over 712 million smartphone users.

